LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:53:06 am
Im not really that enamoured with the Nunes links but when you think about Ox and his signing, it was quite clear that primarily we wanted him for his ability to carry the ball through midfield and thats probably the strongest part of Nunes game.

Still if we are going for Bellingham then it seems a bit odd to go for Nunes as well.

Nunes could be earmarked for the Henderson role and not the 6, he makes no sense for the 6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:43:53 am
Can Higgs Boson play in midfield?



"Goes missing too often"?

No idea if that works as a particle physics joke but might as well try it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 01:07:24 pm
"Goes missing too often"?

No idea if that works as a particle physics joke but might as well try it.
Difficult to find with a particle accelerator, let alone a football
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:59:47 pm
Yes, odd is an apt way to describe it, what percentage of our budget do you feel should go on a single player given our needs?

What percentage of our budget...?  ???

Is that about Bellingham? I have absolutely no idea. If our budget is £115 million and Bellingham was going to cost us £110 million....then that'd maybe be a bit silly to sign him. At the same time.....I really dont think we're in need of the top to bottom rebuild some seem to think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:12:43 pm
What percentage of our budget...?  ???

Is that about Bellingham? I have absolutely no idea. If our budget is £115 million and Bellingham was going to cost us £110 million....then that'd maybe be a bit silly to sign him. At the same time.....I really dont think we're in need of the top to bottom rebuild some seem to think.

Maybe just some Top and Bottom quarks?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm
Difficult to find with a particle accelerator, let alone a football

I'd be conCERNed about his tracking back?



Thank you, can I retire on this one, or get a special mention from Royhendo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:53:06 am
Im not really that enamoured with the Nunes links but when you think about Ox and his signing, it was quite clear that primarily we wanted him for his ability to carry the ball through midfield and thats probably the strongest part of Nunes game.

Still if we are going for Bellingham then it seems a bit odd to go for Nunes as well.
If we stick with a 4-3-3 it would be Bellingham on the right and Nunes on the left. I think it makes a lot of sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 12, 2023, 08:01:42 pm
I think Mount would be a great signing especially with Milner hopefully, finally moving on. He can play in multiple positions and at a high level. A highlight of the early Klopp teams was that both Gini and Milner could in essence play anywhere and I think we've been missing that recently. I don't think Mount could get away with a defensive role but he could certainly play either in midfield or the front 3 and hold his own. Even if he has a lot of minutes for his age any contract would be for his age 24-29 seasons which should still be fine.

Was watching Juve/Fiorentina just now and it was pretty funny how Amrabaat just bullied whoever Juve had out there. Seems like that train has passed now but just highlights how there are just a lot of good midfielders out there and this really shouldn't be all that hard to turn around if we're actually trying to be smart about it.

Milner has mainly been RB/DM cover in recent seasons, doesn't really correlate to Mount at all.

Mount would be more a Lallana replacement but then wouldn't make a lot of sense after signing Gakpo and Carvalho.

Amrabat would have been ideal for this season. He's more what Fabinho used to be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Mount is a good player, but it would be a probable no thank you, for me.

I would like to see Bellingham plus Nunes/Kone, something like that. They would give a platform for both our old guard and new guard to do what they need to do. The old guard could supplement it, while not being counted on to carry it, as they dont have that level left in the tank any more. The kids could come in and make a case for themselves, while also not getting swallowed up in an under performing team.

I dont see Mount fitting into that sort of midfield set up.

For the forward options we have:

Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Firmino, Carvalho and Elliot (debate on Elliot as to whether he is a midfielder). I dont see a place for Mount in this lot. If we are signing someone to add to this group then the profile needs to be someone who can be an understudy, or replacement, for Mo Salah. For me they would need to be fast, strong, have some skill, can beat a man, and obviously will need to have an eye for goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
Mount is a good player, but it would be a probable no thank you, for me.

I would like to see Bellingham plus Nunes/Kone, something like that. They would give a platform for both our old guard and new guard to do what they need to do. The old guard could supplement it, while not being counted on to carry it, as they dont have that level left in the tank any more. The kids could come in and make a case for themselves, while also not getting swallowed up in an under performing team.

I dont see Mount fitting into that sort of midfield set up.

For the forward options we have:

Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Firmino, Carvalho and Elliot (debate on Elliot as to whether he is a midfielder). I dont see a place for Mount in this lot. If we are signing someone to add to this group then the profile needs to be someone who can be an understudy, or replacement, for Mo Salah. For me they would need to be fast, strong, have some skill, can beat a man, and obviously will need to have an eye for goal.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't this collection of boffins in the data department meant to be using statistics and algorithms and other such boffiny things to identify these players before they become rated at £50m+?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:02:02 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't this collection of boffins in the data department meant to be using statistics and algorithms and other such boffiny things to identify these players before they become rated at £50m+?

We had Caicedo and Fernandez very much on our radar but decided to let them go to Benfica to Brighton and develop there first (and thus became too expensive very quickly).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm
Milner has mainly been RB/DM cover in recent seasons, doesn't really correlate to Mount at all.

Mount would be more a Lallana replacement but then wouldn't make a lot of sense after signing Gakpo and Carvalho.

Amrabat would have been ideal for this season. He's more what Fabinho used to be.

Ounahi was easily gettable and cheap
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm
We had Caicedo and Fernandez very much on our radar but decided to let them go to Benfica to Brighton and develop there first (and thus became too expensive very quickly).

I wonder if this is the Klopp "take more risks" comments, the market appeared to change very very quickly. Where we used to let a Fernandez go to Benfica for £10mil, then sign him for £40mil the summer after same player is going for £80mil + so our model which many have copied is now saturated.. The risk being going for them earlier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:54:47 pm
I wonder if this is the Klopp "take more risks" comments, the market appeared to change very very quickly. Where we used to let a Fernandez go to Benfica for £10mil, then sign him for £40mil the summer after same player is going for £80mil + so our model which many have copied is now saturated.. The risk being going for them earlier.

I think it was behind the Gakpo signing and the comment about getting him before his price went up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
I think it was behind the Gakpo signing and the comment about getting him before his price went up.
On the current evidence I don't think there's much chance of his price climbing any further.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm
We had Caicedo and Fernandez very much on our radar but decided to let them go to Benfica to Brighton and develop there first (and thus became too expensive very quickly).

To be fair, Caicedo is not worth the £90 million Brighton have been asking for him, and Fernandez is not worth the £105 million Chelsea have paid for him. They might be worth that much one day (or they might not be), but at the moment the asking prices are double the actual value, because some idiots like Chelsea have inflated the market.

We do make some gambles on young players (Carvalho and Ramsay being the latest examples), but the question is, how many of these young gambles we can sign, and can we give them playing time to develop?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:04:21 pm
To be fair, Caicedo is not worth the £90 million Brighton have been asking for him, and Fernandez is not worth the £105 million Chelsea have paid for him. They might be worth that much one day (or they might not be), but at the moment the asking prices are double the actual value, because some idiots like Chelsea have inflated the market.

We do make some gambles on young players (Carvalho and Ramsay being the latest examples), but the question is, how many of these young gambles we can sign, and can we give them playing time to develop?

Caicedo was worth a lot less last August. Boehly is to blame for the scale of the inflation with him and Fernandez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:02:02 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't this collection of boffins in the data department meant to be using statistics and algorithms and other such boffiny things to identify these players before they become rated at £50m+?

Yes, that is definitely part of it! I think part of the difficulty has been how quickly we make our move. Im certain we know about good players early on, just like Brighton, Benfica and other teams too. On our side, we have tended to let them have a mid level move before making our move, by which point they are more of a sure thing. We pay more, but the risk is less.

Thats how it has been working, but it appears to all be changing now.

Decent players are increasing in value exponentially, far beyond what they have demonstrated in terms of actual matches played, and the body of work they have under their belt. So the notion of waiting for more of a sure thing doesnt have the same value as before.

All things considered, we need to get in there more quickly, though it will always be difficult to predict which ones will go on to become stars.

I see our future recruitment getting more polarized between established stars for big money, and an increased amount of players for a lower price, in expectation that not all will make it, but some will. That way we will try to scoop up our fair share of the likes of Caicedo, Mitoma or Enzo earlier on.

The stattos will pay for themselves multiple times over for every unheralded player they recommend who makes the grade.

They wont be needed if all they do is tell us that Bellingham is a good player, but then even at that obvious level, Im sure they have much more data on why Bellingham is a good player than most will appreciate. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 12, 2023, 09:44:36 am
A club record transfer is not a "lack of transfer business". And you certainly won't be deleting any posts. There will be no posts of you left ...

Only just saw this. WTF :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I've always thought we only needed two midfielders, a 6 and Bellingham/Kone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
I've always thought we only needed two midfielders, a 6 and Bellingham/Kone?

Nah still need three.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
I've always thought we only needed two midfielders, a 6 and Bellingham/Kone?

Bellingham and Nunes this summer would be fine. We will address the No.6 position after we see how Bajcetic's development is going, and if Fabinho can recapture his form ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Bellingham and Nunes this summer would be fine. We will address the No.6 position after we see how Bajcetic's development is going, and if Fabinho can recapture his form ...

We need a 6 regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Bellingham and Nunes this summer would be fine. We will address the No.6 position after we see how Bajcetic's development is going, and if Fabinho can recapture his form ...
No point keeping Thiago,Henderson & Fabinho all in their 30s all past their peak.

I would sell Fabinho need younger legs in there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
Nah still need three.

Don't think so necessarily, Bajcetic Henderson Thiago, Elliott,  Jones, New 6, New 8 is ok as options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
No point keeping Thiago,Henderson & Fabinho all in their 30s all past their peak.

I would sell Fabinho need younger legs in there

Fortunately, this is not how real life football works. Unless you are Boehly, of course, who's team is sitting bellow ours at the league table, despite spending an absolute fortune since the summer.

Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho will be gone, when their contracts are up in 2024, 2025 and 2026. In the meantime, they will be gradually replaced by new signings and academy graduates ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Bajcetic is looking really impressive. Obviously we will manage his emergence, but he looks like he could be a fixture in the midfield for years to come. He has done the 6 and I thought today he was more of an 8.

He is versatile, gets stuck in for a young lad, has a range of passing, can finish, and has composure beyond his years. There is a lot to like.

I think signing two midfielders will be enough, given his emergence, and also the likelihood that we will use whatever is left in the tank with the old guard so the young player isnt weighed down and counted on to be be a mainstay too soon. But fair play to him, he is looking really good and has a bright future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I am in the camp of those who think Fabinho will be given pre-season + new midfield partners to see how he bounces back from this nightmare of a season.

Plus I see a scenario where we sell Matip, but instead of buying a CB to replace him in the squad, his position as 4th CB goes to Fabinho. So Fabinho gets to play some minutes as #6 & reserve CB.

I think Bajcetic's primary position in the new midfield next season would be the left-sided #8 he played today.

It should be noted that his best impact for us this season has been when he's played as #8 - he scored vs Villa as an #8, he's tremendous today in the #8, & when he came on as an #8 in the pre-season game vs RBL, he presses & disposes Haidara for one of Nunez's goals.

I do think his long-term position will be as our 6, but that is when he has grown into his body more.
 
So, imagining next season:

CBs: VVD, Konate, Gomez, Fabinho, VDB

#6s: Fabinho, Thiago

#8s: Jude, Nunes, Bajcetic, Henderson, Jones, Elliot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Bajcetic is looking really impressive. Obviously we will manage his emergence, but he looks like he could be a fixture in the midfield for years to come. He has done the 6 and I thought today he was more of an 8.

He is versatile, gets stuck in for a young lad, has a range of passing, can finish, and has composure beyond his years. There is a lot to like.

I think signing two midfielders will be enough, given his emergence, and also the likelihood that we will use whatever is left in the tank with the old guard so the young player isnt weighed down and counted on to be be a mainstay too soon. But fair play to him, he is looking really good and has a bright future.

The unexpected development of Bajcetic will certainly save us millions. The kid simply has it, and considering how good Klopp is at developing young players, I can see Bajcetic starting behind Pedri and Gavi for the Spanish NT in a not so distant future ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm
Fortunately, this is not how real life football works. Unless you are Boehly, of course, who's team is sitting bellow ours at the league table, despite spending an absolute fortune since the summer.

Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho will be gone, when their contracts are up in 2024, 2025 and 2026. In the meantime, they will be gradually replaced by new signings and academy graduates ...

Fabinho isnt going to be here for 3 seasons failing to get near the ball - he either significantly improves in the second half of this season or hell be moved on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
Don't think so necessarily, Bajcetic Henderson Thiago, Elliott,  Jones, New 6, New 8 is ok as options.

Not convinced. Thats less options than now which isnt an issue but is if 3 of those are Henderson, Thiago and Jones. Not enough robustness there. Would want one more midfielder and it shouldnt be beyond us, its not like we need anymore attackers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm
Fortunately, this is not how real life football works. Unless you are Boehly, of course, who's team is sitting bellow ours at the league table, despite spending an absolute fortune since the summer.

Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho will be gone, when their contracts are up in 2024, 2025 and 2026. In the meantime, they will be gradually replaced by new signings and academy graduates ...

We're not getting anything for Henderson. Thiago can still cut it. I'd sell Fabinho while we can still get something for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Mentioned this in the Bajcetic thread, but the boy looks so naturally a CM its insane. In an area of the pitch that is so busy, he looks very measured, turning seemingly effortlessly to shield or pass the ball.

We hit the jackpot with this kid. Imagine him with more muscle! If his composure is good at 18 after a handful of games & in what has been a dysfunctional team, imagine him with better players all around him.

I think he starts in LFC's midfield 3 next season, if he doesn't get injured or fall of a cliff between now & then. The only question is will he be as #6 or #8...my money is on #8. Because he's effective as a LCM, he's bought himself at least 2 seasons before he can settle as the team's #6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Not convinced. Thats less options than now which isnt an issue but is if 3 of those are Henderson, Thiago and Jones. Not enough robustness there. Would want one more midfielder and it shouldnt be beyond us, its not like we need anymore attackers.

It only becomes a problem when we don't have other midfielders to take their place, if we buy a 6 and 8 who rarely get injured added to Bajcetic then Thiago Henderson and Jones can fill in when they're actually fit.

Its not only about options its about quality of the options as well, Fabinho Milner Keita Henderson aren't good enough to start week in week out at the level we expect from them thats really the bigger problem rather than options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Bajcetic has saved FSG a shed load of money.  Early days I know, but the lad appears the real deal, every week getting better and better.  Just 18 yet shining in a team on the back foot (but not tonight of course).

Ive revised my idealist hope for 3 new centre midfielders this summer, 2 will do.

I love it when the club unearth these gems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Honestly, Bajcetic is a good prospect but I wouldn't want him to be overplayed and putting him under too much pressure. He's young and will undoubtedly mature, but will have a slump and dip in form occasionally and may lose confidence once the crowd start groaning (see Harvey Elliott as an example)

Liverpool, should continue scouting and recruiting who they were going to and if Bajcetic is a long term successor, then great, bonus!
