Mount is a good player, but it would be a probable no thank you, for me.
I would like to see Bellingham plus Nunes/Kone, something like that. They would give a platform for both our old guard and new guard to do what they need to do. The old guard could supplement it, while not being counted on to carry it, as they dont have that level left in the tank any more. The kids could come in and make a case for themselves, while also not getting swallowed up in an under performing team.
I dont see Mount fitting into that sort of midfield set up.
For the forward options we have:
Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Firmino, Carvalho and Elliot (debate on Elliot as to whether he is a midfielder). I dont see a place for Mount in this lot. If we are signing someone to add to this group then the profile needs to be someone who can be an understudy, or replacement, for Mo Salah. For me they would need to be fast, strong, have some skill, can beat a man, and obviously will need to have an eye for goal.