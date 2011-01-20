Correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't this collection of boffins in the data department meant to be using statistics and algorithms and other such boffiny things to identify these players before they become rated at £50m+?



Yes, that is definitely part of it! I think part of the difficulty has been how quickly we make our move. Im certain we know about good players early on, just like Brighton, Benfica and other teams too. On our side, we have tended to let them have a mid level move before making our move, by which point they are more of a sure thing. We pay more, but the risk is less.Thats how it has been working, but it appears to all be changing now.Decent players are increasing in value exponentially, far beyond what they have demonstrated in terms of actual matches played, and the body of work they have under their belt. So the notion of waiting for more of a sure thing doesnt have the same value as before.All things considered, we need to get in there more quickly, though it will always be difficult to predict which ones will go on to become stars.I see our future recruitment getting more polarized between established stars for big money, and an increased amount of players for a lower price, in expectation that not all will make it, but some will. That way we will try to scoop up our fair share of the likes of Caicedo, Mitoma or Enzo earlier on.The stattos will pay for themselves multiple times over for every unheralded player they recommend who makes the grade.They wont be needed if all they do is tell us that Bellingham is a good player, but then even at that obvious level, Im sure they have much more data on why Bellingham is a good player than most will appreciate.