G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm
Arthur was a calculated gamble that didn't work out.

And yet, he still might have a chance to make a telling contribution.

Good luck to the fella.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 06:05:29 pm
what if Arthur plays very well and fits in the team ? will we buy ?

imagine if we decided that a regularly injured 27 year old was worth buying after 4 months. Not only would it cement the mess the club is in on the non-playing side - but why wouldn't you then just keep Keita?
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Well, the resident experts have already decided that he is no good, so giving him playing time would be stupid ...

Peter think youre the only expert we can listen to on here.

Were only Bellingham and Diaby away from getting back to the top of the table?

Is that right?
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:05:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Well, the resident experts have already decided that he is no good, so giving him playing time would be stupid ...

If he can offer something, let him
play; it's not like Hendo is the future of our midfield, or Elliot needs to play there as an '8'.
Equally, it's not Naby will be around after the summer either, so his minutes are precious.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
Oh look, just like I said, Manchester United are indeed interested in Paul Mitchell
https://twitter.com/jac_talbot/status/1623679825679380487?s=61&t=eS2L_sEG7VquwFAbgc7Rig
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:09:33 pm
But we're the favourites.  :P
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
Oh look, just like I said, Manchester United are indeed interested in Paul Mitchell
https://twitter.com/jac_talbot/status/1623679825679380487?s=61&t=eS2L_sEG7VquwFAbgc7Rig

You'll need a better source than that to back it up.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 06:05:29 pm
what if Arthur plays very well and fits in the team ? will we buy ?

No
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm
Arthur was a calculated gamble that didn't work out.

It wasnt calculated anything - it was total panic on deadline day which resulted us paying an injury prone player and his club millions for nothing on the pitch.
He also took a squad slot / money that couldve been used on a different player
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Peter think youre the only expert we can listen to on here.

Were only Bellingham and Diaby away from getting back to the top of the table?

Is that right?

Well, I do remember early 2021, when we've lost 6 home games in a row. Shame that so many of our fans don't remember it.

I don't know if Bellingham will be enough for us to be challenging again. I've seen top players having great influence on their new team. And we are certainly not getting Diaby, since we've just signed another wide forward.

Anyway, the future looks bright for us. Jurgen and Mo have signed new contracts, top young players still want to join us, and our stadium will have additional 7,000 seats at the start of the new season. Exciting times ahead ...
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Well, the resident experts have already decided that he is no good, so giving him playing time would be stupid ...
He hasnt had a good season since coming to Europe.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
Quote
Ajax have stepped up their attempts to land Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward.

He is free to join any foreign club this summer. [@mcgrathmike]
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
It wasnt calculated anything - it was total panic on deadline day which resulted us paying an injury prone player and his club millions for nothing on the pitch.
He also took a squad slot / money that couldve been used on a different player


We overestimated the capabilities and robustness of our midfield. Refreshing the engine room should have been happening earlier. We know we were in for Tchouameni. When it feel through, who was the midfield alternate target? Mismanagement of the department is a case that has been well made.

Apparently we made a late bid for Caicedo that was rejected. The injuries were piling up and, within the confines of wider mismanagement of the department, we made a calculated gamble on Melo.

Not so long ago he was a very good player. He sort of lost his own way with all the upheaval at Juventus. Perhaps he could come in and be a canny loan acquisition, to tide us over, presumably until we could go for bigger targets when they became available?

Anyway, Im not the fellas agent or anything. It didnt work out as when he arrived he was working his socks off, extra training, diet, fitness emphasis to really make an impression here and he broke down injured.

So it didnt work out, but while he is still here, and nearing fitness, he might yet do something good for us, and I wish him well.

I could see the thinking behind going for him when we did. Thats all I meant by calculated gamble.

I readily acknowledge that we shouldnt have been in such a tight spot though, and the engine room has been mismanaged at Liverpool.

Heres hoping we make something of the season and we see the signings we need come in summer.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:07:32 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:15:17 pm
Robbo thinks Mo's chasing an intruder, never seen that guy running before in his life.
