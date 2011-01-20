Well Xhaka was, i don't think Fabinho and Henderson will suddenly turn things round, but i feel the likes of Salah, VVD, Trent Robertson Thiago still have a lot to offer, in a settled team.



Who'd be a good CB for us in the summer? Gvardiol is obviously great but will be extortionate (and maybe not the best in the air which is an issue). Been loosely linked to some young lads like Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini.



No he wasn't. He's turned 30 this season (and has infamously always been slow and immobile anyway). Just googled when he threw the armband away and rightly told arsenal fans to fuck off (great moment) and it was october 2019, so three and a half years ago. So yeah, definitely not the same age related decline at all - he was just a scapegoat when they were bad and he turned it aroundwe looked at David Carmo years ago during the CB give up year (and got Kabak) - he then had a horrific leg break keeping him out over a year. Looked like he'd be a huge fee before the injury, but ended up staying in Portugal being bought by Porto after his recovery (still highest club transfer between portuguese clubs).He's not completely falled out with Conceicao after a bizarre penalty incident in the champions league. Could be a chance for a club to speculate to accumulate and take him off their hands during a low point.