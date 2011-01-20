« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9680 on: Yesterday at 04:40:34 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:48:21 pm
But none of those players were 'written off' for being ten plus years into their adult career and physically unable to compete to a high level anymore though

Well Xhaka was, i don't think Fabinho and Henderson will suddenly turn things round, but i feel the likes of Salah, VVD, Trent Robertson Thiago still have a lot to offer, in a settled team.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9681 on: Yesterday at 04:41:52 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:50:10 pm
Arsenal have basically changed the whole team in recent years, not the best example! Yeah we'll hopefully get Trent and a few others back to his best football but it very likely will never happen for all our old players.

How many did they add last summer? The nucleus of the team is still the same as the one which finished outside the top 4 the season before, only change is bringing Saliba back from loan and adding Zichenko and Jesus.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9682 on: Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm
Who'd be a good CB for us in the summer? Gvardiol is obviously great but will be extortionate (and maybe not the best in the air which is an issue). Been loosely linked to some young lads like Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9683 on: Yesterday at 04:50:47 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:41:52 pm
How many did they add last summer? The nucleus of the team is still the same as the one which finished outside the top 4 the season before, only change is bringing Saliba back from loan and adding Zichenko and Jesus.
Arsenal haven't been ravaged by injuries to key players, we have, that doesn't excuse our form, but it goes some way to explaining it, I'm just wondering what further disaster awaits us during this wretched season.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9684 on: Yesterday at 04:53:54 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm
Who'd be a good CB for us in the summer? Gvardiol is obviously great but will be extortionate (and maybe not the best in the air which is an issue). Been loosely linked to some young lads like Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini.

Scalvini is a big lad but he isn't the quickest. I know nothing of Antonio Silva.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9685 on: Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm
Who'd be a good CB for us in the summer? Gvardiol is obviously great but will be extortionate (and maybe not the best in the air which is an issue). Been loosely linked to some young lads like Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini.

No idea but Badiashile looks good for Chelsea and I hadnt heard of him until recently. Must be someone out there.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9686 on: Yesterday at 05:31:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm
No idea but Badiashile looks good for Chelsea and I hadnt heard of him until recently. Must be someone out there.
Of course there is for normally functioning football clubs, but apparently we have to sit and wait for our Big Summer
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9687 on: Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:31:57 pm
Of course there is for normally functioning football clubs, but apparently we have to sit and wait for our Big Summer

Chelsea are a normal fuctioning club?

We need another centre back this summer in the Konate mould- young, tall, quick amd aggressive (and ideally available all the time). Agree with Killer that Badiashile looks good

Also frustrating that Newcastle got both Guimaraes and Botmann as they also look good. There are certainly good players available everywhere and we are a huge draw, just got to identify them and get them
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9688 on: Yesterday at 05:41:42 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
Chelsea are a normal fuctioning club?

We need another centre back this summer in the Konate mould- young, tall, quick amd aggressive (and ideally available all the time). Agree with Killer that Badiashile looks good

Also frustrating that Newcastle got both Guimaraes and Botmann as they also look good. There are certainly good players available everywhere and we are a huge draw, just got to identify them and get them
They sign players don't they?, we don't
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9689 on: Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:41:42 pm
They sign players don't they?, we don't

Yes they do, but that certainly doesn't make them normal or functioning!!
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9690 on: Yesterday at 06:06:00 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 01:23:42 pm
Weve got to spend big, regardless of previous philosophy, too many areas of the team need improvement. If we arent willing to then its difficult to see how well be in and around the top 2/3 any time soon.

I agree, this kid is 23 and going on a free. Smart business!
Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9691 on: Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:40:34 pm
Well Xhaka was, i don't think Fabinho and Henderson will suddenly turn things round, but i feel the likes of Salah, VVD, Trent Robertson Thiago still have a lot to offer, in a settled team.

Pretty much agree with this.

Many of the players are looking a lot worse than what they actually are, at the moment.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9692 on: Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm
Xhaka wasnt written off was he? Hes just shite
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9693 on: Yesterday at 07:02:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on February  4, 2023, 07:39:28 pm
Announce Paul Mitchell or someone else as Sporting Director ASAP for fucks sakes.  :butt



Grant and Phil's long lost brother???
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9694 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
Chelsea are a normal fuctioning club?

We need another centre back this summer in the Konate mould- young, tall, quick amd aggressive (and ideally available all the time). Agree with Killer that Badiashile looks good

Also frustrating that Newcastle got both Guimaraes and Botmann as they also look good. There are certainly good players available everywhere and we are a huge draw, just got to identify them and get them

I imagine you could go to the French League, blindfold yourself, throw a rock in any direction and hit a good one or three. And that goes double for midfielders.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9695 on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm
Xhaka wasnt written off was he? Hes just shite

He would probably be in the team of the year, this season.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9696 on: Yesterday at 07:41:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
He would probably be in the team of the year, this season.

And?
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9697 on: Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:41:40 pm
And?

He's not shite, he just had clear weaknesses that could be alleviated by having the right players alongside him and the right system.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9698 on: Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
He's not shite, he just had clear weaknesses that could be alleviated by having the right players alongside him and the right system.

Because having one good PL season in his career makes him a top player?
Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9699 on: Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on February  4, 2023, 07:39:28 pm
Announce Paul Mitchell or someone else as Sporting Director ASAP for fucks sakes.  :butt


Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9700 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm
Because having one good PL season in his career makes him a top player?

No just means hes not shite.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9701 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:40:34 pm
Well Xhaka was, i don't think Fabinho and Henderson will suddenly turn things round, but i feel the likes of Salah, VVD, Trent Robertson Thiago still have a lot to offer, in a settled team.
No he wasn't. He's turned 30 this season (and has infamously always been slow and immobile anyway). Just googled when he threw the armband away and rightly told arsenal fans to fuck off (great moment) and it was october 2019, so three and a half years ago. So yeah, definitely not the same age related decline at all - he was just a scapegoat when they were bad and he turned it around

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm
Who'd be a good CB for us in the summer? Gvardiol is obviously great but will be extortionate (and maybe not the best in the air which is an issue). Been loosely linked to some young lads like Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini.
we looked at David Carmo years ago during the CB give up year (and got Kabak) - he then had a horrific leg break keeping him out over a year. Looked like he'd be a huge fee before the injury, but ended up staying in Portugal being bought by Porto after his recovery (still highest club transfer between portuguese clubs).

He's not completely falled out with Conceicao after a bizarre penalty incident in the champions league. Could be a chance for a club to speculate to accumulate and take him off their hands during a low point.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9702 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm
No he wasn't. He's turned 30 this season (and has infamously always been slow and immobile anyway). Just googled when he threw the armband away and rightly told arsenal fans to fuck off (great moment) and it was october 2019, so three and a half years ago. So yeah, definitely not the same age related decline at all - he was just a scapegoat when they were bad and he turned it around
we looked at David Carmo years ago during the CB give up year (and got Kabak) - he then had a horrific leg break keeping him out over a year. Looked like he'd be a huge fee before the injury, but ended up staying in Portugal being bought by Porto after his recovery (still highest club transfer between portuguese clubs).

He's not completely falled out with Conceicao after a bizarre penalty incident in the champions league. Could be a chance for a club to speculate to accumulate and take him off their hands during a low point.

Carmo is supposed to be not particularly mobile. Pace needs to be the primary asset of any CB we look at.
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9703 on: Today at 01:46:46 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm
Who'd be a good CB for us in the summer? Gvardiol is obviously great but will be extortionate (and maybe not the best in the air which is an issue). Been loosely linked to some young lads like Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini.


Antonio Silva will go for a lot of money in the future, Benfica fans have been raving about him.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9704 on: Today at 01:54:28 am
It all depends on how much money we have. But assuming we are going to spend whatever budget we do have on the midfield, I would try to sign Evan Ndicka on a free in summer. Central defender. Eintracht Frankfurt. 64. French U21. Now age 23.

