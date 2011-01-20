« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 214698 times)

Can't see any decent sources saying Real are willing to loan him. Would be good for our CL chances if they did, they were really poor in every CL tie last season until him and Rodrygo give them some legs from the bench.
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Yesterday at 08:17:40 pm
If you dont think Mount is anything but top class then Im afraid football isnt for you.


It's not really about if you think he's top class or not(he isn't by the way, he's a good player but not top/world class. Don't be daft), it's more to do with asking whether he's the right type of midfielder we need right now or not. He's neither a number 6 or a number 8.
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Yesterday at 08:17:40 pm
If you dont think Mount is anything but top class then Im afraid football isnt for you.

 :lmao
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:23:07 pm
Some rumours over Camavinga to Arsenal, loan till the end of the season. Maybe one we could muscle in on if it is indeed true?

As if. 😂🤣😭
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:23:07 pm
Some rumours over Camavinga to Arsenal, loan till the end of the season. Maybe one we could muscle in on if it is indeed true?

We should do, but we won't.
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Yesterday at 08:17:40 pm
If you dont think Mount is anything but top class then Im afraid football isnt for you.

He's not top class.
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Theyve got a Brazilian midfielder with experience of also playing at Barcelona that might be available.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:19:39 pm
Theyve got a Brazilian midfielder with experience of also playing at Barcelona that might be available.

Wiki says he's out on loan at the moment.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Would take Mckennie on loan, that's about it.

Hard pass on Chiesa: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/federico-chiesa/verletzungen/spieler/341092
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.
Bremer terrible anytime i seen him . All over shop against better teams . Another akandji for me .
I'd still take Chiesa. The only bad thing on that is the ligaments... 28 games missed since 18/19 with most spells being either 1 or 2 games missed at a time

Locatelli is a good player too
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Locatelli
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Koni De Winter (on loan at Empoli).
Quote
A pretty versatile player, De Winter can play as a central defender, a full-back on both sides, a defensive midfielder or even as a mezzala

Denis Zakaria - Chelsea aren't keen on signing him. Is there still a decent player in him?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm
Denis Zakaria - Chelsea aren't keen on signing him. Is there still a decent player in him?
His personal life's his own business.
I don't understand the expectation that all Juve players are available because they've had a points deduction and will possibly miss out on the CL - they'll appeal and it'll be reduced from 15 anyway. We'll miss out on the CL too (unless there's a shocking upturn in form), and I don't expect fans across Europe are discussing our squad as if they're all on the market.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm
I don't understand the expectation that all Juve players are available because they've had a points deduction and will possibly miss out on the CL - they'll appeal and it'll be reduced from 15 anyway. We'll miss out on the CL too (unless there's a shocking upturn in form), and I don't expect fans across Europe are discussing our squad as if they're all on the market.

This is just the start of it.
Rumours of Milner extending will go down well  ;D

Although to be fair my reading of Klopps quotes is that we want him to move into a coaching role next season.

Neil Jones reckons were offering Firmino a one year extension with the option of a second. That seems absolutely fine to me.
I hope Milner does sign. I just think he's an inside coach. He's a mentality and standards coach as a player. He's a break glass in emergencies player. If you're angry he plays its because something has gone wrong that's all. He's so important to the group that he's worth the salary cost. What makes it even better is he puts in performances like against City at right back where he looks completely at home. He's a good player to bring on at the end of games to shithouse time and secure a win.

His renewed contract is a drop in the ocean for what Liverpool need to spend this summer. He's an easy win. You get your team sorted and then you add Milner in the background to make sure they know how to behave and ensure the culture is right. Sign him up. Get him his all time appearances record through cameos.

Love it.
No problem with Milner for another year as an extra body and home grown odd job man on a nominal basic wage with decent performance based bonuses.
Milner is 75 years old for fucks sakes. We have the oldest squad in the league partly due to him. He's been great for us but time to go.
Any chance we can get Gerrard back if were keeping players that are way past their prime but are good to have around the changing room?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm
Milner is 75 years old for fucks sakes. We have the oldest squad in the league partly due to him. He's been great for us but time to go.

We have different plans for Milly but he wants to keep playing.

Doesnt particularly sound like an extension, although it wouldnt surprise me.
JFC just let him go. We've got already got plenty of "experienced pros" who are ultimately players well past their primes and too slow for the pace of the game anymore. Just give one of the young players a chance instead? I think I've said it every year for like 3 years, but Milner staying will mean a) justification not to improve the midfield to the extent we need due to squad numbers, and b) mean he still plays lots of football for us, when he's clearly not the required level anymore, meaning c) less gametime for players like Bajcetic, Ramsay, Elliott.

It's like we're just wilfully ignoring how we got ourselves in this position in the first place (i.e. mid table and on track for our worst league finish in 7-8 years, with one of the oldest squads in the league)?

You know, how we let the squad grow old, and stale, and slow, to the point we struggle just to actually compete and go toe to toe in football matches anymore? Leaving us in an awkward position of having a whole raft of high-earning players on long contracts who are now on the decline (quickly and markedy, in many cases) and no longer of the level to start for us regularly? Which directly impacts on our ability to refresh the team given we only have a finite budget, one of the largest wage bills in the sport, and an already bloated squad with minimal room for non-HG players. And the answer is.... extend our oldest player, and one of our highest-earning players who'll be 32 this year (Firmino), both of whom are barely able to play more than a bit part role without getting injured. Who are not really at the level we need anyway.

How long do we actually want to put off refreshing the squad? Whether that is by transfers or by letting the next generation of talents come through.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm
JFC just let him go. We've got already got plenty of "experienced pros" who are ultimately players well past their primes and too slow for the pace of the game anymore. Just give one of the young players a chance instead? I think I've said it every year for like 3 years, but Milner staying will mean a) justification not to improve the midfield to the extent we need due to squad numbers, and b) mean he still plays lots of football for us, when he's clearly not the required level anymore, meaning c) less gametime for players like Bajcetic, Ramsay, Elliott.

It's like we're just wilfully ignoring how we got ourselves in this position in the first place (i.e. mid table and on track for our worst league finish in 7-8 years, with one of the oldest squads in the league)?

You know, how we let the squad grow old, and stale, and slow, to the point we struggle just to actually compete and go toe to toe in football matches anymore? Leaving us in an awkward position of having a whole raft of high-earning players on long contracts who are now on the decline (quickly and markedy, in many cases) and no longer of the level to start for us regularly? Which directly impacts on our ability to refresh the team given we only have a finite budget, one of the largest wage bills in the sport, and an already bloated squad with minimal room for non-HG players. And the answer is.... extend our oldest player, and one of our highest-earning players who'll be 32 this year (Firmino), both of whom are barely able to play more than a bit part role without getting injured. Who are not really at the level we need anyway.

How long do we actually want to put off refreshing the squad? Whether that is by transfers or by letting the next generation of talents come through.

There's no fire emote. But if there were, this post would get it.
Milner should join the coaching staff then in the summer. He's on high wages and we can find another substitute right back, surely?

Lower the average age!!!
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:08:12 am
Milner should join the coaching staff then in the summer. He's on high wages and we can find another substitute right back, surely?

Lower the average age!!!
I think thats what will happen. I can see more minutes for Gomez at right back and Ramsay coming through too. Get another centre half in, as VVD and Matip are not getting any younger.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm
Milner is 75 years old for fucks sakes. We have the oldest squad in the league partly due to him. He's been great for us but time to go.
Agreed also after the Champions League final loss against Real Madrid, we really should of got rid of the majority of our squad who are 30+ years old as that was best time to part ways with them.

If we try to get rid of our ageing players this coming summer, it won't be as easy as last summer as they have all pretty much dropped in their value due to their performances this season.
That Mount story looks like his agent trying to apply pressure to Chelsea. I think every top team would be sniffing round him this summer if Chelsea dont step to the plate. Mount's best position is at 8 he has said so himself. He has been easily Chelsea's best player for the last 3 years despite a bit of a dip this season and he his well within his right to be one of Chelsea's top earners. Look at the money they are throwing around and the shite that has come in on big money who have dwarfed Mount's 75k a week.

He is a excelllent player. A real team player, so good technically and tactically. Excellent in the press and a superb injury record. He is light years ahead of Ox when we signed him from Arsenal and i was a big fan of when we signed Ox. i dont think it would take 300k a week to sign him. He deserves that at Chelsea because he can easily make a case he is a top 3 player at the club but i think he gets 200-250k a week at least at another club. Give me 2 out of Bellingham, Rice(I don think were interested but i like him), Mount and Nunes in the summer and i will be happy.
I still feel we should be looking at Ward Prowse . . .

If the price was right think about the options with him and Trent in the same team.



He is a worker, he's a grinder in a poor coffee pot!


With our lads - he could be bonified.
Kinell, if we give Millie another contract then we are truly done. I am OK with Bob for a 1+ extension because it locks in our forward line for a few windows, and we have a good age profile up there. But the midfield has far too many old heads. As has been said a billion times before, we already have Hendo under contract for a few more years so let him play the role and get at least 2 sturdy mids in the right age bracket, for the love of Fowler. If Mount could be had on the cheap, that would be a shrewd addition alongside one of the prime targets.
I'm not sold on JWP, but it'd be funny watching us somehow turn him into a permacrock (he has played all but 200 minutes across the past 4 league campaigns).
Jurgen just isnt going to let any of his players go - we can debate if thats a good or bad quality, its probably both, but it shouldnt be his decision

Our wage bill is currently insane compared to the level were producing on the pitch. There just isnt any escaping the simple truth in football that as players get older they get more expensive and you end up paying for what theyve done not what theyre doing
