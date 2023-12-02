« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 in Music  (Read 17315 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #240 on: December 2, 2023, 03:42:18 pm »
Quote from: jackh on November 28, 2023, 01:50:38 pm
Anyone particularly keen to pick up the AOTY reins for 2023, or shall I fire up the old spreadsheets and start a thread? I think in the last few years I've done it to correspond with essentially yesterday, so I'll get it up by the end of this week if so.
 
 :thumbup . good man.I was looking at the Louder than War Top 100 last night,few on there id pick not sure what my top album is yet.   
https://louderthanwar.com/louder-than-war-albums-of-2023/
« Last Edit: December 2, 2023, 03:44:03 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #241 on: December 3, 2023, 05:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  2, 2023, 03:42:18 pm
 
 :thumbup . good man.I was looking at the Louder than War Top 100 last night,few on there id pick not sure what my top album is yet.   
https://louderthanwar.com/louder-than-war-albums-of-2023/

I'll start a thread tomorrow then :thumbup
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,203
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #242 on: December 4, 2023, 02:48:42 pm »
Enjoying the John Francis Flynn album, fucking great and strange.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,705
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #243 on: December 5, 2023, 04:45:22 pm »
Personal opinion is it's been a shallow year, but personal is always subjective. I love to hear what other people think so I can pick things up, I'll post some of my 'boring to some' favourites this week.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline crackerbox

  • Yes boys, shorts weather
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • Up n' about
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #244 on: December 5, 2023, 08:11:13 pm »
Hi everyone, a friend of mine released a new song recently about L'pool and growing up there in the 60s, I feel like I have to share it here, hope you like it too!

I *think* it's already been played at Anfield during the EL, we really tried to get it out there!

https://open.spotify.com/track/0EX3TEzgHh8hUfdLnYCT40?si=1975460b00eb40d7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mKnMloOf5c

Edit: Youtube link as well
« Last Edit: December 5, 2023, 08:33:51 pm by crackerbox »
Logged
Quote from: Mighty Zeus on December 17, 2015, 09:44:49 pm
I was in Alder Hay with an abscess on my hip in about 1973 and Bill Shankly never came and played the bongos for me.


http://twitter.com/crackerboxx

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,705
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #245 on: December 6, 2023, 12:17:10 am »

I assume there will be a 2023 album of the year but just to get me going choosing, these are my top tracks of the year, not a vintage year for me

Chris Whitley-I Can't Stand Myself

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/am0Z5zsyisI/flash]" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/am0Z5zsyisI/flash]</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=am0Z5zsyisI





Allison Russell-Snake Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LxJeWdSDi6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LxJeWdSDi6g</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxJeWdSDi6g

Ahonhi & the Johnsons-It Must Change

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F2cF9o7FuU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F2cF9o7FuU4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2cF9o7FuU4

Suns Signature-Apples (John Grant Remix)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mHdRsTmlBgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mHdRsTmlBgA</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHdRsTmlBgA


Steven Wilson-What Life Brings

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCrACQP4AtI

Sarah Jarosz-Columbus and 89th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7gI3m22TmrI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7gI3m22TmrI</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gI3m22TmrI

Krystle Warren-Macca

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KRuYs-l0_YE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KRuYs-l0_YE</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRuYs-l0_YE

King Creosote-It's Sin Thats Got Its Hold Upon Us

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rwM_Hpspbkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rwM_Hpspbkw</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwM_Hpspbkw



Wilco-Levee

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCXy_xoI1N4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCXy_xoI1N4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCXy_xoI1N4

Rodrigo y Gabriela-Broken Rage

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/47R3DjZAwv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/47R3DjZAwv4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47R3DjZAwv4

         

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra-Lonesome Fears


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rynifZ0QWrk
« Last Edit: December 6, 2023, 12:26:10 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #246 on: December 16, 2023, 02:46:53 am »
There was a guy who used to post in the music threads regularly called Korean Red or Red Korean, he'd always post reviews of the albums he'd listened to that month, Is he still around? It's a joke the amount of new bands he got me onto!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #247 on: December 22, 2023, 06:53:55 pm »
Quote from: leinad on December 16, 2023, 02:46:53 am
There was a guy who used to post in the music threads regularly called Korean Red or Red Korean, he'd always post reviews of the albums he'd listened to that month, Is he still around? It's a joke the amount of new bands he got me onto!
It's probably Red in Korea, he was active today but hasn't posted about music for a couple of years.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #248 on: December 27, 2023, 03:53:42 am »
Quote from: John C on December 22, 2023, 06:53:55 pm
It's probably Red in Korea, he was active today but hasn't posted about music for a couple of years.

That's a shame - I found so many good bands from him - any idea why he doesn't post anymore mate?  Rawk was always a good place to find new stuff, I used to use the Album of the Year thread to find albums I'd missed that year.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 04:06:05 am by leinad »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #249 on: December 27, 2023, 06:57:46 pm »
Quote from: leinad on December 27, 2023, 03:53:42 am
That's a shame - I found so many good bands from him - any idea why he doesn't post anymore mate?  Rawk was always a good place to find new stuff, I used to use the Album of the Year thread to find albums I'd missed that year.

PM him mate, he'll probably be happy to hear from you.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;area=summary;u=9492
Logged

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 835
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #250 on: Today at 04:50:24 am »
Quote from: dimwit on April 30, 2023, 05:14:28 am
I feel old

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0rVIEj7zgOo&amp;list=PLxA687tYuMWhSohOX_uDBZl_RZVWCCmG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0rVIEj7zgOo&amp;list=PLxA687tYuMWhSohOX_uDBZl_RZVWCCmG8</a>

here's the album though

:edit - current youtube link for the album, the previous was obsolete. -
« Last Edit: Today at 04:52:24 am by dimwit »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 