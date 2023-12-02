« previous next »
2023 in Music

Re: 2023 in Music
Quote from: jackh on November 28, 2023, 01:50:38 pm
Anyone particularly keen to pick up the AOTY reins for 2023, or shall I fire up the old spreadsheets and start a thread? I think in the last few years I've done it to correspond with essentially yesterday, so I'll get it up by the end of this week if so.
 
 :thumbup . good man.I was looking at the Louder than War Top 100 last night,few on there id pick not sure what my top album is yet.   
https://louderthanwar.com/louder-than-war-albums-of-2023/
Re: 2023 in Music
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  2, 2023, 03:42:18 pm
 
 :thumbup . good man.I was looking at the Louder than War Top 100 last night,few on there id pick not sure what my top album is yet.   
https://louderthanwar.com/louder-than-war-albums-of-2023/

I'll start a thread tomorrow then :thumbup
Re: 2023 in Music
Enjoying the John Francis Flynn album, fucking great and strange.
Re: 2023 in Music
Personal opinion is it's been a shallow year, but personal is always subjective. I love to hear what other people think so I can pick things up, I'll post some of my 'boring to some' favourites this week.
Re: 2023 in Music
Hi everyone, a friend of mine released a new song recently about L'pool and growing up there in the 60s, I feel like I have to share it here, hope you like it too!

I *think* it's already been played at Anfield during the EL, we really tried to get it out there!

https://open.spotify.com/track/0EX3TEzgHh8hUfdLnYCT40?si=1975460b00eb40d7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mKnMloOf5c

Edit: Youtube link as well
Re: 2023 in Music
I assume there will be a 2023 album of the year but just to get me going choosing, these are my top tracks of the year, not a vintage year for me

Chris Whitley-I Can't Stand Myself

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/am0Z5zsyisI/flash]" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/am0Z5zsyisI/flash]</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=am0Z5zsyisI





Allison Russell-Snake Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LxJeWdSDi6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LxJeWdSDi6g</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxJeWdSDi6g

Ahonhi & the Johnsons-It Must Change

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F2cF9o7FuU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F2cF9o7FuU4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2cF9o7FuU4

Suns Signature-Apples (John Grant Remix)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mHdRsTmlBgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mHdRsTmlBgA</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHdRsTmlBgA


Steven Wilson-What Life Brings

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCrACQP4AtI

Sarah Jarosz-Columbus and 89th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7gI3m22TmrI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7gI3m22TmrI</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gI3m22TmrI

Krystle Warren-Macca

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KRuYs-l0_YE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KRuYs-l0_YE</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRuYs-l0_YE

King Creosote-It's Sin Thats Got Its Hold Upon Us

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rwM_Hpspbkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rwM_Hpspbkw</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwM_Hpspbkw



Wilco-Levee

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCXy_xoI1N4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCXy_xoI1N4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCXy_xoI1N4

Rodrigo y Gabriela-Broken Rage

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/47R3DjZAwv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/47R3DjZAwv4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47R3DjZAwv4

         

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra-Lonesome Fears


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rynifZ0QWrk
