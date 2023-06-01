« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 in Music  (Read 9172 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #160 on: June 30, 2023, 11:07:17 am »
Half way through year....pick one album that does it for you so far, me....

https://www.loveinexile.net/#
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #161 on: June 30, 2023, 06:39:45 pm »
The new Coral release, Oceans Apart with Cillian Murphy providing some back up!

https://t.co/p5OKbIjCxq
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,397
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #162 on: July 1, 2023, 12:33:14 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on June 30, 2023, 11:07:17 am
Half way through year....pick one album that does it for you so far, me....

https://www.loveinexile.net/#
   

I've not liked much this year but Emiliana Torrini and the Colorist Orchestra is my stand out so far       
   Lonesome Fears     

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk</a>   
In  other news Meshell N'Degeocello is back, probably too jazzy for me but she's always worth watching 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/84OnQcQihww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/84OnQcQihww</a> 

« Last Edit: July 1, 2023, 12:34:59 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #163 on: July 1, 2023, 11:20:39 am »
One album this year? This might be mine. Big fan of Gigi Masin (especially his first LP with Gaussian Curve which I think was in my RAOTY about 8 years ago), and Greg Foat has done some interesting stuff in the past too. Together they bring some kind of ambient-jazz-weed-coffeeshop-vibe. Will be working and dozing off to this for the rest of the year.

https://gregfoat.bandcamp.com/album/dolphin

Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #164 on: July 1, 2023, 11:21:37 am »
Also excited about announcement of new Alabaster DePlume LP: https://alabasterdeplume.bandcamp.com/album/come-with-fierce-grace

Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #165 on: July 1, 2023, 11:22:50 am »


Also, new El Michels Affair 7" with Bobby Oroza whose album (last year?) I was a big fan of

https://bobbyoroza.bandcamp.com/album/whatcha-know-b-w-losing-it
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #166 on: July 1, 2023, 11:25:04 am »
Also enjoyed Bobby Lee, Bonny Doon, Brigid Mae Power LPs.

And especially this track from Kieran Hebden and Willian Tyler which hits all the right notes for me:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/728vP8jorLY&amp;ab_channel=PSYCHICHOTLINE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/728vP8jorLY&amp;ab_channel=PSYCHICHOTLINE</a>
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #167 on: July 1, 2023, 03:10:59 pm »
I'd go with Bad\\Dreems - Hoo Ha!
                Galen and Paul - Can We do Tomorrow Another Day
                House Of All- self titled   
Standing out at this moment.Got the bartender at my local to play the first two and they went down well,try the House Of All later today.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #168 on: July 3, 2023, 09:36:12 pm »
2023 winner of singular most extraordinary release (possibly ever) is by Canadian band Da Slyme from 1977 onwards.

https://celluloidlunch.bandcamp.com/album/da-slyme-if-theres-no-rubble-you-havent-played-collected-recordings-1977-89





The greatest punk rock album never made  by a band that played on stage with a toilet (inside joke). At this time (2023), its been 24 years since the last foray of Da Slyme. 45 years since its first. Time is a great leveller. It separates the feelings you had about a project at the early incarnation from an accurate assessment of its value and place. Age is a great leveller too. It turns a who cares attitude into a yeah it was better than it felt and back into a who the fuck cares and lets do it anyway attitude. So myself (Kirt Sic-o-via) and Stig Stilletto and No Moniker embarked on a journey through recordings of the shows and various rehearsal tapes (we only ever played around 30 shows). It was a proverbial gas, A trip down the bad craziness of memory lane. Jesus were we that bad (?) but look at all these other things that were great  I didnt ever remember that we played that good (note: it is punk and everything is relative) but it is definitely rock, and often abrasive rock to boot. Tuning is erratic and maybe even irrelevant (we didnt have guitar tuners until 82). The recording sources are varied, as one can also hear on our 1980 vinyl, if you are lucky enough to have or find one  only couple of crossovers here. Note: to find the double 1980 release you have to be lucky or rich, neither or both. Theres also a CD from 99. Same provisos apply. Recordings are from board tapes, recordings with a couple of mics in the ceiling, cassettes, reel-to-reel stereo or 4-track, and video sources. All are from live shows or rehearsals, plus a couple of radio ads. So, the quality varies. Thats punk too (not the homogenized mainstream studio/some producer variety). Its been a slice, talk to you again in 20 years...to be listened to in the spirits from which it was made.

Old Slyme motto: If theres no rubble, you havent played. This is the rubble of the years ............ Kirt Sic-o-via
credits
released June 1, 2023
« Last Edit: July 3, 2023, 10:49:58 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #169 on: July 4, 2023, 06:56:55 pm »
The new Bdrmm record is sensational
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #170 on: July 6, 2023, 03:37:21 pm »
PJ Harvey album out tomorrow.  Listened to the leaked concert and loved every song.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #171 on: July 6, 2023, 08:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July  6, 2023, 03:37:21 pm
PJ Harvey album out tomorrow.  Listened to the leaked concert and loved every song.

Leaked gig showcasing record?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,713
  • Boss Tha
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #172 on: July 7, 2023, 12:11:08 am »
I'm digging the new Queens of The Stone Age album, catchy and groovy!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #173 on: July 7, 2023, 06:23:17 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July  6, 2023, 08:21:29 pm
Leaked gig showcasing record?

She played it in full in Paris and somebody uploaded it, all pretty irrelevant I guess as it's out today.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #174 on: July 12, 2023, 12:37:31 am »
Nobody has even mentioned the Quietus top albums of the year so far in my ex pat whats app chat which is possibly due to cricket?
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #175 on: July 12, 2023, 12:39:05 am »
Had Shit and Shine WAY up there. Is fucking right.

https://shitandshine.bandcamp.com/album/2222-and-airport




$&$
« Last Edit: July 12, 2023, 12:44:45 am by Filler. »
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #176 on: July 23, 2023, 08:00:26 pm »
Really enjoying Blur's latest. The Narcissist, Barbaric and St Charles Square are standouts.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #177 on: July 23, 2023, 08:22:03 pm »
Little bit disappointed with the latest Nothing But Thieves album. Still decent, but I'd definitely consider it their weakest record so far.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,938
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #178 on: July 28, 2023, 12:11:18 pm »
New Post Malone album is great but I doubt the hipsters in here will appreciate it haha.

It will be getting played poolside by me in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #179 on: July 28, 2023, 12:34:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 28, 2023, 12:11:18 pm
New Post Malone album is great but I doubt the hipsters in here will appreciate it haha.

It will be getting played poolside by me in a few weeks.
Dont forget ya Swifty box set
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,938
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #180 on: July 28, 2023, 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 28, 2023, 12:34:08 pm
Dont forget ya Swifty box set

I dont feel like being miserable by the pool Duvva thank you though brother.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #181 on: July 28, 2023, 12:45:13 pm »
Quote from: damomad on July 23, 2023, 08:00:26 pm
Really enjoying Blur's latest. The Narcissist, Barbaric and St Charles Square are standouts.

Nice. Heard a little. Quite like downbeat Blur.

Wish Oasis had a knack for reinvention instead of lifting (again) from La's tunes. Ah well
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #182 on: July 28, 2023, 08:14:25 pm »
Carly Rae Jepsen yet again treating us to another album of delectable bangers, don't mind if I do. The low-key Queen of Pop right now, and has been since 2015.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #183 on: July 28, 2023, 09:22:20 pm »
Dua Lipa says hello.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #184 on: July 29, 2023, 09:31:15 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on July 28, 2023, 09:22:20 pm
Dua Lipa says hello.

Hope she remembers to bow her head in the presence of royalty.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #185 on: July 29, 2023, 11:24:54 am »
Quote from: Bread on July 28, 2023, 08:14:25 pm
Carly Rae Jepsen yet again treating us to another album of delectable bangers, don't mind if I do. The low-key Queen of Pop right now, and has been since 2015.

Done it again has she? Really can't say I'm surprised. Will get on that at some point soon. I enjoyed the new single she played at Glasto.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #186 on: July 31, 2023, 10:01:18 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pGk3kbLyYIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pGk3kbLyYIA</a>


I'm not a big rap/hiphop fan but heard this on my favourite radio/podcast show the other week.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #187 on: August 3, 2023, 12:34:03 am »
Heard then watched this today - you've seen it, you've heard it. Loving their 2nd wind - now playing out stadiums with their very own brand of pretty much everything.


Sparks: The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UTAxPhxADo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UTAxPhxADo0</a>

Logged

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #188 on: August 3, 2023, 10:36:08 am »
I have Changing Light by Ironsides as my current favourite album of the year. Mellow cinematic soul jazz.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #189 on: August 9, 2023, 11:23:35 pm »
James Plotkin: Thaesea


Courgette flower beats screaming dog alien.



https://jamesplotkin.bandcamp.com/album/thaesea


Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #190 on: August 14, 2023, 06:07:31 pm »
Sufjan out with a new song today and it's gorgeous.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CjHG25QwYeg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CjHG25QwYeg</a>
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,397
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #191 on: August 18, 2023, 01:22:43 am »
Allison Russell-Snakeskin

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LxJeWdSDi6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LxJeWdSDi6g</a>
She justs gets better and better
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #192 on: August 18, 2023, 08:39:12 pm »
Rival Sons to release their second album this year in October. Due out the night before they complete their UK tour

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #193 on: August 23, 2023, 10:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on May  6, 2023, 05:26:15 pm
The Lemon Twigs' latest is quite good, especially if you are into late 60s folk/early 70s rock. Love some of those Simon & Garfunkel / Byrds / Beach Boys-post Pet Sounds sounding tunes. While they continue to be quite pastiche as on their previous albums, this one has actually strong songs throughout. I think it's their best album thus far.

Been catching up with bits of this album since hearing them interviewed by Craig Charles last week - will be picking this up at the weekend based on what I've heard. Some beautiful stuff on there.

Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B2w4moS3oFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B2w4moS3oFU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D5XGx5bWttc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D5XGx5bWttc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B2w4moS3oFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B2w4moS3oFU</a>
[close]

Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #194 on: August 23, 2023, 10:48:48 pm »
There's a video/film (NO! VIDEO!) of this from Jaimie Branch but I couldn't watch after 10 seconds on you tube. Much better in the flesh here:

https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/track/take-over-the-world


« Last Edit: August 23, 2023, 10:50:55 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #195 on: August 30, 2023, 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: Filler. on August 23, 2023, 10:48:48 pm
There's a video/film (NO! VIDEO!) of this from Jaimie Branch but I couldn't watch after 10 seconds on you tube. Much better in the flesh here:

https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/track/take-over-the-world


Been listening to the album non stop since Monday. It's so good, and so very very sad that she's no longer with us.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #196 on: August 31, 2023, 09:15:42 am »
New Beirut song, So many Plans, is class. Really simple and pure like his early stuff.

Ive just sent my first album in 11 years off to get mixed. Have that triumphant-terrified feeling.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #197 on: September 3, 2023, 09:59:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 28, 2023, 12:11:18 pm
New Post Malone album is great but I doubt the hipsters in here will appreciate it haha.

It will be getting played poolside by me in a few weeks.
This, it's been our summer album, love it.

He's also the most wholesome celebrity on the Planet.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #198 on: September 8, 2023, 03:07:50 pm »
The new Róisín Murphy album is bloody superb. Some fantastic work by DJ Koze in twisting things around.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4DjdSUze2c0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4DjdSUze2c0</a>

Pretty sure I'm hearing a sample of Keiichi Suzuki 'Satellite Serenade' as played on the opening of Sasha & Digweed's amazing 1996 remix album 'Northern Exposure'?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #199 on: Today at 09:53:20 pm »
Anyone got/listed to the new one by The Coral yet? Was release on Friday. Been moving house, so haven't popped into town for it yet.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 