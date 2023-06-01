2023 winner of singular most extraordinary release (possibly ever) is by Canadian band Da Slyme from 1977 onwards.The greatest punk rock album never made  by a band that played on stage with a toilet (inside joke). At this time (2023), its been 24 years since the last foray of Da Slyme. 45 years since its first. Time is a great leveller. It separates the feelings you had about a project at the early incarnation from an accurate assessment of its value and place. Age is a great leveller too. It turns a who cares attitude into a yeah it was better than it felt and back into a who the fuck cares and lets do it anyway attitude. So myself (Kirt Sic-o-via) and Stig Stilletto and No Moniker embarked on a journey through recordings of the shows and various rehearsal tapes (we only ever played around 30 shows). It was a proverbial gas, A trip down the bad craziness of memory lane. Jesus were we that bad (?) but look at all these other things that were great  I didnt ever remember that we played that good (note: it is punk and everything is relative) but it is definitely rock, and often abrasive rock to boot. Tuning is erratic and maybe even irrelevant (we didnt have guitar tuners until 82). The recording sources are varied, as one can also hear on our 1980 vinyl, if you are lucky enough to have or find one  only couple of crossovers here. Note: to find the double 1980 release you have to be lucky or rich, neither or both. Theres also a CD from 99. Same provisos apply. Recordings are from board tapes, recordings with a couple of mics in the ceiling, cassettes, reel-to-reel stereo or 4-track, and video sources. All are from live shows or rehearsals, plus a couple of radio ads. So, the quality varies. Thats punk too (not the homogenized mainstream studio/some producer variety). Its been a slice, talk to you again in 20 years...to be listened to in the spirits from which it was made.Old Slyme motto: If theres no rubble, you havent played. This is the rubble of the years ............ Kirt Sic-o-viacreditsreleased June 1, 2023