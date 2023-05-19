« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 in Music  (Read 6039 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #120 on: May 19, 2023, 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on May 19, 2023, 02:53:29 pm
The new Blur track is outstanding, pretty much had it on repeat since this morning, does Damon ever stop working?!

Whole album coming out isnt there? Dont think the new Gorillaz one has been out that long (or Im just late to get round to hearing it in recent weeks).
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,409
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #121 on: May 19, 2023, 03:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 19, 2023, 03:00:33 pm
Whole album coming out isnt there? Dont think the new Gorillaz one has been out that long (or Im just late to get round to hearing it in recent weeks).

21st July...

Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,804
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #122 on: May 19, 2023, 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 13, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
It's a soundtrack looking for a film.  After Radiohead and REM, they're the best band I've seen live and I'll always have time for them, but it's really poor.  On their last album they tried something different, it didn't really work but there was a touch of imagination about it.  New one is terrible, even the track titles are shite, 'New Order T-Shirt' how edgy and hip.

Breathe....I fell better now.

Not sure if ego got the better of that band as the twins work with Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift but their records since High Violet have lacked any kind of spark and imagination.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,717
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #123 on: May 20, 2023, 10:24:19 pm »
Craven Faults: Standers


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G8eZzEpOr0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G8eZzEpOr0E</a>
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,804
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #124 on: May 22, 2023, 09:16:40 am »
Quote from: jackh on May 19, 2023, 03:04:54 pm
21st July...



Setlists look really good from the two warm ups.

Although they seem to attract a lot of pricks (lads) at their gigs who still throw beer, etc.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #125 on: May 22, 2023, 08:02:28 pm »
New Sleep Token album is outstanding.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,174
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #126 on: May 23, 2023, 04:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Bread on May 22, 2023, 08:02:28 pm
New Sleep Token album is outstanding.
Someone else has just recommended this to me, so will give it a listen
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,409
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #127 on: May 25, 2023, 12:10:32 pm »
Two new albums being released by The Coral - 'Sea of Mirrors' to be released on 8th September and 'Holy Joe's Coral Island Medicine Show' during the same month.





'Wild Bird' is the lead single from the first of those albums:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6_7oKmoq-JI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6_7oKmoq-JI</a>
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #128 on: May 26, 2023, 03:05:12 pm »
Not 2023 but I'm listening to Pixies.

Is Doolittle and Bossanova the best back-to-back records ever? Fucking good.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #129 on: May 26, 2023, 03:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on May 19, 2023, 02:53:29 pm
The new Blur track is outstanding, pretty much had it on repeat since this morning, does Damon ever stop working?!

Grown on my a lot after a few listens. As did a few of the new Gorillaz songs. Mining a rich seam of melodic melancholia at the moment.
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #130 on: May 27, 2023, 11:35:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 26, 2023, 03:22:10 pm
Grown on my a lot after a few listens. As did a few of the new Gorillaz songs. Mining a rich seam of melodic melancholia at the moment.

Yeah, hes s great at it, every time I revisit the Good the Bad and the Queen records Im always surprised at how    consistent they are, Damon very rarely misses.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,080
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #131 on: May 27, 2023, 12:15:12 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May 25, 2023, 12:10:32 pm
Two new albums being released by The Coral - 'Sea of Mirrors' to be released on 8th September and 'Holy Joe's Coral Island Medicine Show' during the same month.





'Wild Bird' is the lead single from the first of those albums:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6_7oKmoq-JI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6_7oKmoq-JI</a>

I love their latest song. I am sure I read on one of the new tracks that Bill Ryder Jones was playing on it, not sure if it's a new one or maybe an newly released old one. Also on the new album Cilian Murphy will be a part of it, apparently a fan of the band.
« Last Edit: June 9, 2023, 07:10:19 pm by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,889
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #132 on: May 27, 2023, 01:24:19 pm »
The KAYTRAMINE album is perfect for those of us who chill poolside with a cocktail getting birds.
Logged

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #133 on: May 27, 2023, 06:53:14 pm »
Wild Bird not as great as White Bird was  :) but always looking forward to a new Coral album.. or two!

In other territory, Arlo Parks' second for me is way better than that first that got a Mercury prize, which I thought was overrated. New one more diverse, better songwriting, production, just better all round.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,717
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #134 on: May 31, 2023, 11:18:35 pm »
A lovingly listenable slice of electronic poetic brutalistic fantasy from Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan: Busway. The whole album here: https://warrington-runcorn-cis.bandcamp.com/album/the-nations-most-central-location [Edit: I would start here with the whole album]

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NnW7xZ3QpL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NnW7xZ3QpL4</a>

« Last Edit: May 31, 2023, 11:28:00 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,174
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #135 on: June 5, 2023, 10:58:13 pm »
Rival Sons new record DARKFIGHTER is a barnstormer. Possibly not quite up to the high standard of their last Feral Roots, but not far off and Im still getting acquainted.

Ive mentioned before that Jays vocals are pretty special. Not sure theres a more powerful rock singer with the control, range and power. Definitely be trying to catch them again on their tour this Autumn

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,080
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #136 on: June 9, 2023, 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on May 27, 2023, 06:53:14 pm
Wild Bird not as great as White Bird was  :) but always looking forward to a new Coral album.. or two!

In other territory, Arlo Parks' second for me is way better than that first that got a Mercury prize, which I thought was overrated. New one more diverse, better songwriting, production, just better all round.

It's weird I got the original Coral debut album again which they have remastered and they released a couple of songs that were never released originally, Tumbled Graves one of them is an absolute gem I can't stop playing it, wonderful tune.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #137 on: June 9, 2023, 08:18:53 pm »
I've loved The National for years now. Listened to more of their stuff over the last decade than any other artist, and it's not even close.

In my opinion this is their first true misfire. Alligator, Boxer, High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me are masterpieces. Sleep Well Beast might be too actually, just in a slightly different way. I rarely go back to I Am Easy To Find and it's noticeably weaker than the rest, though I appreciate the attempt to do things slightly differently.

This latest attempt is just...nothing. It's caught between a little bit of the "new" National and a little bit of the same old. The new parts remind me of the whole swerve into experimenting with the likes of Taylor Swift, whilst the old traces are the sort of tired material people make fun of the band for. They sound neutered.

As a die hard fan I always rolled my eyes whenever someone used "the b word" when talking about The National, but this album is genuinely boring.
Logged

Offline Thehunter1978

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #138 on: June 9, 2023, 09:09:14 pm »
Think you've perfectly summed up my feelings towards them as well. Haven't even bothered to listen to the new album, heard a couple of singles on Radio 6 which bored the pants off me so decided I wasn't going to bother. I've got tickets to see them in Leeds in September which I'm kinda regretting now.

Thankfully I've just picked up tickets for The Walkmen who are anything but boring
« Last Edit: June 9, 2023, 09:11:40 pm by Thehunter1978 »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #139 on: June 11, 2023, 01:46:45 pm »
I just love the sound of this tune.

Christine and the Queens - Tears can be so soft
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cM8cBIfzRjs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cM8cBIfzRjs</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,717
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #140 on: June 12, 2023, 08:28:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,496
  • Trada
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #141 on: June 14, 2023, 04:09:21 pm »
I usually hate singers on things like Britain got talent here is a girl who just appeared on the American.

If Putri Ariani doesn't become a big star I will be shocked shes got one hell of a singing voice, plays the piano and is blind

maybe the new Whitney Houston........

You could see the money signs in Simons eyes when she said she wrote the first song I really thought it was a well know song.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Wyb0ExKOE4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Wyb0ExKOE4w</a>
« Last Edit: June 14, 2023, 04:24:08 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,052
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #142 on: June 14, 2023, 09:08:44 pm »
New Gregory Alan Isakov album out on August 18th, Appaloosa Blues. He's released two singles off the upcoming album and of course, they're absolutely beauts. My favorite musician in the world. He's touring Europe in November/December for those interested.

The Fall
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5XiZh6b-75A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5XiZh6b-75A</a>

Before The Sun
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0w5KUKSx0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0w5KUKSx0I</a>



Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,717
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #143 on: June 14, 2023, 11:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 14, 2023, 04:09:21 pm
You could see the money signs in Simons eyes when she said she wrote the first song I really thought it was a well know song.

Indeed ;D That was really something good spot for this thread! Early on in her song I got the fear over some of those American warbles in her voice which normally has me running and covering my ears but she kept bringing it back to better places. One of the judges said it moved from her heart to her head and to somewhere else and I got that. Her cover version was lovely too. Wish her all the best... this Simon Cowell thing also reminds me of The Worst...



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p93VPdy5J2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p93VPdy5J2I</a>
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,737
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #144 on: June 14, 2023, 11:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June 14, 2023, 09:08:44 pm
New Gregory Alan Isakov album out on August 18th, Appaloosa Blues. He's released two singles off the upcoming album and of course, they're absolutely beauts. My favorite musician in the world. He's touring Europe in November/December for those interested.

The Fall
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5XiZh6b-75A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5XiZh6b-75A</a>

Before The Sun
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0w5KUKSx0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0w5KUKSx0I</a>
Yes, got to see him locally with an audience of about 50, he'd brought his mum and dad and was a real nice bloke, runs a small farm in Boulder and produces the best mellow music there is. His album with the Colorado Symphony is just wonderful and San Luis will always remind of the first lockdown.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,737
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #145 on: June 15, 2023, 12:33:36 am »
Yes, the wonderful and under the radar Krystle Warren (and the Faculty) are releasing something (more to come)

Krystle Warren and the Faculty-Macca

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KRuYs-l0_YE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KRuYs-l0_YE</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,717
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #146 on: June 16, 2023, 09:46:30 pm »
A perfect jazz album to stick on on a Friday night when you're hot and don't (edit k)now where to turn




https://ethnicheritageensemble.bandcamp.com/album/spirit-gatherer-tribute-to-don-cherry
« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 09:50:35 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,286
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 06:27:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  5, 2023, 10:58:13 pm
Rival Sons new record DARKFIGHTER is a barnstormer.
Never even heard of them but bits reminded me of The Who  :-\
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,286
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 06:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 14, 2023, 04:09:21 pm
I usually hate singers on things like Britain got talent here is a girl who just appeared on the American.
If Putri Ariani doesn't become a big star I will be shocked shes got one hell of a singing voice, plays the piano and is blind
Thanks for sharing that Dave, I'm fucking amazed by here.
What a voice - the tone & range. She seems to have such a fully coached and accomplish voice already.
Stunning, loved her.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,286
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:21:49 pm »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,174
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:27:37 pm
Never even heard of them but bits reminded me of The Who  :-\
I think the band they remind me most of is Zeppelin, but theyve developed their own sound as theyve grown through the years/albums. Got tickets to see them a couple of times in October, theyre a great live band
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 