I've loved The National for years now. Listened to more of their stuff over the last decade than any other artist, and it's not even close.



In my opinion this is their first true misfire. Alligator, Boxer, High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me are masterpieces. Sleep Well Beast might be too actually, just in a slightly different way. I rarely go back to I Am Easy To Find and it's noticeably weaker than the rest, though I appreciate the attempt to do things slightly differently.



This latest attempt is just...nothing. It's caught between a little bit of the "new" National and a little bit of the same old. The new parts remind me of the whole swerve into experimenting with the likes of Taylor Swift, whilst the old traces are the sort of tired material people make fun of the band for. They sound neutered.



As a die hard fan I always rolled my eyes whenever someone used "the b word" when talking about The National, but this album is genuinely boring.