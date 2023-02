Not particularly familiar with Stereogum, so can't really vouch for it, but they've posted a list of albums they're expecting/hoping for in 2023.



New Pagans, Ride, PJ Harvey, Michael Stipe, The National, and boygenius jumping out at me. What's everyone else looking forward to, or at least hoping for?



Stereogum has an excellent running column on the Billboard number ones. Well worth reading through it as it basically charts the history of popular music over the past 50 years. There's a great comment section after each article as well.As for 2023 albums, I'm hoping for a new Strokes album as I thought their last one was a nice return for them. Also hoping for new albums by Vampire Weekend, Marika Hackman and Danny Brown. Will be interested to see what reissues Taylor Swift puts out this year (could well be all her remaining albums).