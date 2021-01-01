After the poor start to the season we tried a few formation changes to try and resolve our midfield issues but nothing worked until we went back to the 4-3-3 but with the midfield three playing close and compact again while Trents positioning was more reserved. Once we started doing that we looked a lot more solid through the middle and werent conceding chances at a stupid rate any more.But it seems since the World Cup weve reverted back to the midfielders being positioned all over the place with massive gaps between them again and were again looking vulnerable and conceding chances.Look back at the Leicester goal last night, Thiago, Elliot and Trent are all 30-40 yards ahead of the defensive line.Once the ball is played over the top of them theyre out of the game. Matip is forced into the right back position which leaves VVD and Robertson against Perez and Daka. That set-up just seems shockingly naïve and while were in need of midfield reinforcements, well still concede these types of chances unless we tighten up positionally.