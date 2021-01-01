After the poor start to the season we tried a few formation changes to try and resolve our midfield issues but nothing worked until we went back to the 4-3-3 but with the midfield three playing close and compact again while Trents positioning was more reserved. Once we started doing that we looked a lot more solid through the middle and werent conceding chances at a stupid rate any more.
But it seems since the World Cup weve reverted back to the midfielders being positioned all over the place with massive gaps between them again and were again looking vulnerable and conceding chances.
Look back at the Leicester goal last night, Thiago, Elliot and Trent are all 30-40 yards ahead of the defensive line.
Once the ball is played over the top of them theyre out of the game. Matip is forced into the right back position which leaves VVD and Robertson against Perez and Daka. That set-up just seems shockingly naïve and while were in need of midfield reinforcements, well still concede these types of chances unless we tighten up positionally.