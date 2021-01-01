Crosby Nick never fails.
Those two defeats will haunt us.
Brighton 0 - [1] Arsenal; Bukayo Saka goal on 2' - https://dubz.co/v/ta11j4 & https://streamin.me/v/495ca0f3
I can't take Arsenal winning the league, after all we've been through, they just appear and win it? Madness.
At the moment I'd fancy us to finish in the top 4 so in that regard it might not mean a whole lot come the end of the season, but if we finish anywhere within about ten points of the title winner it'll fucking kill me.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Thank fuck Newcastle dropped points today, put some doubt in their mindsThey haven't even started heavily spending and I'm already fucked off with them.
You know we won the League right ?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Did we? In all seriousness, it's the fact that we battled those cheats so hard for so long, missed out twice by one point, that's what pisses me off. I can't take City seriously and no serious fan will, nobody cares about them winning it.
The one year both us and city are poor and Arsenal come along to win the league whilst we get 97 and 92 points and lose it.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]