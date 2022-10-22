Did you see Arsenals last game?



No but they were 1-0 down so I guess they had to do a little bit of work before West Ham collapsed. They have Brighton and Saudi FC next, I doubt either game will be a comfortable, little energy expended win. Then they have Spuds and the Mancs. January is a tough month for Arsenal, if they are still top after the game against the cheats on Feb 15, they could drag this deeper than expected. However, I still think the relentless grinding nature of the cheats will take its toll eventually.