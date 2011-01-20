« previous next »
Author Topic: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered  (Read 102 times)

Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« on: Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm »
I'll start with this one.

Everybody's Talkin by Harry Nilsson
Was first recorded and released by Fred Neil in 1967.
Harry Nilsson made this his own, IMO and the most famous version.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9kznTMxOsxo&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9kznTMxOsxo&amp;t=4s</a>

Compared to this Beautiful South version.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hg4VQPNCXSg&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hg4VQPNCXSg&amp;t=2s</a>
Re: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm »
Surely you can't start a thread like this...classic songs that should never be covered...with a bleedin' cover version ;D

I prefer the original version. Nilsson's is great, but Fred Neil has a depth that few others match IMO, just all round. One of the finest songwriters of that era, albeit a fairly slight catalogue, and with a gravitas to his delivery that is rarely matched. Always thought Nilsson's version was just a great pop confection, and the real heaviness lies with Fred's original. Same for the Tim Buckley version of The Dolphins. Amazing, but not the original. Think there's a spook to Fred Neil's recordings, especially the eponymous LP from which both Everybody's Talkin' and The Dolphins are taken which puts it right up there with any singer/songwriter LP.
Re: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
Surely you can't start a thread like this...classic songs that should never be covered...with a bleedin' cover version ;D


;D

Nilsson's version made it a World wide hit. So...  :nirnir  ;)
Re: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm »
Beautiful South version's a functional cover. Nothing wrong with it really, especially when you compare it to some of their worst original material (and the fact the Nilsson one was also a cover).

I actually think practically anything can be covered, there are just some general rules:

1) Rapid-tempo pop should not be slowed down into a slow acoustic version unless you have an especially great voice or musicians. I actually can't think of a single time this has been done in a way that improves the original, even for the ones that are very good (eg. Johnny Cash's version of Personal Jesus or Camera Obscura's take on Super Trouper). If it's a happy song it loses too much of itself in transition, if it's a sad song it loses that conflict between tone and lyrics. I think there was a cover of Dancing on My Own that came out a few years back that slowed it right down into a maudlin dirge.

2) Low-tempo stuff should preferably have its genre switched, otherwise most of the time it sounds like a pale echo. Think Easy Star All Stars, the upbeat Dylan covers by the Byrds and Hendrix or the Aretha Franklin late 60's versions of white guitar pop. If you speed it up, it should preferably have a similar flow to the original or it sounds like an uneven mess.

3) The more iconic the original is, the more should be some kind of attempt to link the versions thematically. A lot of people hate it but this is a big reason why I really like the Scissor Sisters version of Comfortably Numb: it takes the theme (medication through drugs to temporarily overcome trauma) and transplants it into the gay club scene, something that made sense in the context of Jake Shears' life. This can also be in the form of an answer: Jesus Mary Chain's Fuck Surf City or Sid Vicious's version of My Way for example.

4) The more musically adventurous/out there the better. I'll give a pass to almost anything that sounds like a sonic obliteration of the original with noise and distortion all over the place, or with one element taken out and reconstituted into something completely different. There should ultimately be no sacred cows.
Re: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm
;D

Nilsson's version made it a World wide hit. So...  :nirnir  ;)

Doesn't count whether someone else made it a hit, Harry Nilsson version is still a cover of the original, ;) can't listen to the Harry Nilsson version without being reminded of the Only Fools And Horses episode Jolly Boys Outing, the montage when the gang are in Margate.
Re: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm
Beautiful South version's a functional cover. Nothing wrong with it really, especially when you compare it to some of their worst original material (and the fact the Nilsson one was also a cover).

I actually think practically anything can be covered, there are just some general rules:

1) Rapid-tempo pop should not be slowed down into a slow acoustic version unless you have an especially great voice or musicians. I actually can't think of a single time this has been done in a way that improves the original, even for the ones that are very good (eg. Johnny Cash's version of Personal Jesus or Camera Obscura's take on Super Trouper). If it's a happy song it loses too much of itself in transition, if it's a sad song it loses that conflict between tone and lyrics. I think there was a cover of Dancing on My Own that came out a few years back that slowed it right down into a maudlin dirge.

Travis - Baby One More Time
Re: Classic Songs That Should Never Be Covered
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
Tubthumping by Chumbawamba
