Beautiful South version's a functional cover. Nothing wrong with it really, especially when you compare it to some of their worst original material (and the fact the Nilsson one was also a cover).



I actually think practically anything can be covered, there are just some general rules:



1) Rapid-tempo pop should not be slowed down into a slow acoustic version unless you have an especially great voice or musicians. I actually can't think of a single time this has been done in a way that improves the original, even for the ones that are very good (eg. Johnny Cash's version of Personal Jesus or Camera Obscura's take on Super Trouper). If it's a happy song it loses too much of itself in transition, if it's a sad song it loses that conflict between tone and lyrics. I think there was a cover of Dancing on My Own that came out a few years back that slowed it right down into a maudlin dirge.



2) Low-tempo stuff should preferably have its genre switched, otherwise most of the time it sounds like a pale echo. Think Easy Star All Stars, the upbeat Dylan covers by the Byrds and Hendrix or the Aretha Franklin late 60's versions of white guitar pop. If you speed it up, it should preferably have a similar flow to the original or it sounds like an uneven mess.



3) The more iconic the original is, the more should be some kind of attempt to link the versions thematically. A lot of people hate it but this is a big reason why I really like the Scissor Sisters version of Comfortably Numb: it takes the theme (medication through drugs to temporarily overcome trauma) and transplants it into the gay club scene, something that made sense in the context of Jake Shears' life. This can also be in the form of an answer: Jesus Mary Chain's Fuck Surf City or Sid Vicious's version of My Way for example.



4) The more musically adventurous/out there the better. I'll give a pass to almost anything that sounds like a sonic obliteration of the original with noise and distortion all over the place, or with one element taken out and reconstituted into something completely different. There should ultimately be no sacred cows.