He's just been so settled and focused. Brilliant.
So happy for him.

Started the season on the bench but waited for his chance and now cemented his place as our left wide-forward. The best left wide-forward in the league next to Gordon.

I can see him contributing with a goal or assist in every game till the end of the season - he understands perfectly what he needs to do in the final third and with the space provided with opposition being busy with Salah on the other side he's gonna have a field day this season.
There is a ruthlessness in him that I like. You won't think he's in the game much before the ball stretches the net.
Another game another goal
Cody Backpost strikes again. Kind of.
He's playing great, would have had a beautiful assist if Mo finished that chance early on as well.
Quietly going under the radar due to Salah's brilliance. And by quietly, I mean he's causing an almighty racket, but neutrals are still failing to notice how elite he is due to Salah's ridiculousness.
Good for us.
I coined that
Good goal. He had the pass of match to Salah which didnt end in a goal but was brilliant either way
Brilliant pass in a sweeping attacking move, but Trent's frisbee pass to Mo surely deserves a mention for best pass...
I coined that
nah you're wrong -- that was me, mate.








although I never did get around to posting it.
"Kind of" is .... kind of a common phrase.

Frikken glory hunters.




;D
Playing fantastic at the moment and seems a top bloke.
Seems to be scoring quite regular now, comes over as a nice fella .
He's so wonderfully calm and composed, very impressed with him.
I think he's so clutch I see him scoring some massive, super important goals in the latter stages of CL and title run. Watch out for this.
Someone said it but hes added a ruthlessness to his game this season.

Long may it continue.
The Trent pass is up there also.
Me and the lads been using it on pro clubs ever since Cody signed  ;D
