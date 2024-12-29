Quietly going under the radar due to Salah's brilliance. And by quietly, I mean he's causing an almighty racket, but neutrals are still failing to notice how elite he is due to Salah's ridiculousness.
Cody Backpost strikes again. Kind of.
Good goal. He had the pass of match to Salah which didnt end in a goal but was brilliant either way
I coined that
nah you're wrong -- that was me, mate.although I never did get around to posting it.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Brilliant pass in a sweeping attacking move, but Trent's frisbee pass to Mo surely deserves a mention for best pass...
