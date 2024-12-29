So happy for him.



Started the season on the bench but waited for his chance and now cemented his place as our left wide-forward. The best left wide-forward in the league next to Gordon.



I can see him contributing with a goal or assist in every game till the end of the season - he understands perfectly what he needs to do in the final third and with the space provided with opposition being busy with Salah on the other side he's gonna have a field day this season.