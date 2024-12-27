Yeah. I completely understand putting it behind us and moving on, but pretending it didn't happen to the extent that you're taking swings at the people who were critical at the time is something else.
The major point for me is that you have to learn from past mistakes. We ended up with a completely unbalanced forward line and a midfield with no legs for a couple of reasons for me. We let Wijnaldumn run his deal down and leave on a free and did not replace him.
We also allowed Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah to run their deals down to a year left. So we couldn't plan and rebuild and ended up making kneejerk decisions. Luckily Gakpo had the mental fortitude to come through a difficult start and blossom, Nunez hasn't been so fortunate.
If you are going to sign expensive established players like Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa then there has to be a pathway into the first team and you have to play to their strengths. For me a major part of Gakpo being able to play enough games to adjust and blossom was the injury to Jota. Without that he could have easily found himself out of the team for extended periods, losing form and confidence in the process.