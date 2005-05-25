« previous next »
Offline the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4640 on: December 1, 2024, 10:49:24 pm »
We've got a set of forwards for every situation, and each chip in with their goal every other game.
Spoiled ... and we've got Chiesa and Elliot coming in..







Offline Red Giant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4641 on: December 1, 2024, 11:13:38 pm »
BIG GAME PLAYER :champ
Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4642 on: December 1, 2024, 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: masher on December  1, 2024, 09:53:32 pm
How many goals is it for him this season in all competitions? Must be close to double digits and we are still in December.
8 goals and 2 assists. He's catching up with Diaz (9 goals and 2 assists). Salah is on 9 goals too if we take the pens out, but he's on a league of his own when it comes to assists. We're basically having Salah and two Manes with one occasionally moving to the centre.

Offline amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4643 on: December 2, 2024, 12:09:14 am »
Cody Backpost
Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4644 on: December 2, 2024, 02:37:53 pm »
If you go back to Brighton in the cup and call that a month ago taking out the international break, that has to be the best month a Liverpool player has had in years. Scored twice including a beauty to knock Brighton out, changed the league game against them with a slightly fortuitous goal a few days after, scored a great header against Leverkusen, finished the Madrid game off and set us on our way with another one in our biggest league match yet. The confidence he must have right now is crazy.

His goal record since arriving is roughly 1 in 3 but if you consider the fact he's rarely started and ended matches since joining it must look pretty amazing. His record for PSV and Holland too also makes for impressive reading.











Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4645 on: December 2, 2024, 02:41:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  2, 2024, 02:37:53 pm
If you go back to Brighton in the cup and call that a month ago taking out the international break, that has to be the best month a Liverpool player has had in years. Scored twice including a beauty to knock Brighton out, changed the league game against them with a slightly fortuitous goal a few days after, scored a great header against Leverkusen, finished the Madrid game off and set us on our way with another one in our biggest league match yet. The confidence he must have right now is crazy.

His goal record since arriving is roughly 1 in 3 but if you consider the fact he's rarely started and ended matches since joining it must look pretty amazing. His record for PSV and Holland too also makes for impressive reading.
yet for some reason he seems to stay below the radar. the reports of a lot of his goals focus on the pass / cross as opposed to his finish.

anyhow I can guarantee he doesn't give a shit about that.

wonderful player and a genuinely nice guy.
Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4646 on: December 2, 2024, 05:00:25 pm »
Not sure if it was a tactic, but Kelleher went long to him up against Walker several times and he got the better of the battle in the air and either he kept the ball or we did as a team


Offline Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4647 on: December 2, 2024, 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  2, 2024, 02:41:15 pm
yet for some reason he seems to stay below the radar. the reports of a lot of his goals focus on the pass / cross as opposed to his finish.

anyhow I can guarantee he doesn't give a shit about that.

wonderful player and a genuinely nice guy.

To be fair, it was a phenomenal ball from Trent to Salah, and then a world class delivery that was basically unmissable (xG of 0.95 - highest i've ever seen on fbref) - and he didn't actually "kick" the ball, it happened to hit him and bounce in.

He also missed 2 good chances, wasted an even better one by being slower than old man Walker and overall had an xG of 1.4 in the game.   

Good game (probably a 6/10 without the goal), but probably the weakest performance of any of our players on the field (the rest of the team were on fire) - and Nunez was an immediate upgrade all round the pitch, especially with his pressing (winning a penalty) and defensive work, even if he didn't get the opportunities that Gakpo did in the box.
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4648 on: December 2, 2024, 06:17:10 pm »
He has been quietly racking up goal contributions. Him starting/coming on makes no difference.
Offline Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4649 on: December 2, 2024, 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December  2, 2024, 05:28:51 pm
To be fair, it was a phenomenal ball from Trent to Salah, and then a world class delivery that was basically unmissable (xG of 0.95 - highest i've ever seen on fbref) - and he didn't actually "kick" the ball, it happened to hit him and bounce in.

He also missed 2 good chances, wasted an even better one by being slower than old man Walker and overall had an xG of 1.4 in the game.   

Good game (probably a 6/10 without the goal), but probably the weakest performance of any of our players on the field (the rest of the team were on fire) - and Nunez was an immediate upgrade all round the pitch, especially with his pressing (winning a penalty) and defensive work, even if he didn't get the opportunities that Gakpo did in the box.


Nunez wasnt  an immediate upgrade, he just had the benefit of coming on against tired legs. He never won the penalty either he pressed well for Diaz to get the ball, who then won the penalty.
Offline LiverBirdKop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4650 on: December 3, 2024, 04:01:49 am »
Very smart player. I enjoy watching him play.
Offline masher

  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4651 on: December 3, 2024, 07:29:34 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December  1, 2024, 11:42:54 pm
8 goals and 2 assists. He's catching up with Diaz (9 goals and 2 assists). Salah is on 9 goals too if we take the pens out, but he's on a league of his own when it comes to assists. We're basically having Salah and two Manes with one occasionally moving to the centre.

Really really good from him, specially keeping in mind he did not get on the scoresheet till October. Barring injuries I would expect both him and Diaz to get close to 20 goals in all competitions and we know Mo is Mo so he will get his numbers, which will be amazing output from our attacking players.

I also expect Nunez to go on a streak where he scores 5-8 goals in a short span of games.
Offline mullyred94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4652 on: December 3, 2024, 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on December  2, 2024, 12:09:14 am
Cody Backpost

Don't you dare steal that of me
Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4653 on: December 4, 2024, 10:43:06 pm »
Probably our best player first half, although it wasnt a high bar.



Online Bread

  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4654 on: December 4, 2024, 10:43:41 pm »
Was fairly quiet to be honest. Thought Livramento did a number on him.
Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4655 on: December 4, 2024, 11:04:33 pm »
He was starting to look threatening before coming off. Almost got a goal/assist by ghosting at the far post again. Should have stayed with Diaz in the middle.
Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4656 on: December 5, 2024, 12:26:58 am »
Robbo and Gakpo are very one dimensional in an attacking sense for me. Slot wants his wide players to start wide and create underlapping opportunities for the fullbacks. That doesn't suit Robbo who is far more comfortable overlapping. So we end up with Gakpo just cutting in an looking to shoot or drift a ball to the back post.


Offline Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4657 on: December 5, 2024, 01:31:42 am »
The problem is the ball to Robertson is always there and is rarely taken, feel like it's a lot of running to create a decoy.


Offline SMASHerano

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4658 on: Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm »
Big game, big goal. Would have left on the pitch personally.
Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4659 on: Yesterday at 05:28:09 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm
Big game, big goal. Would have left on the pitch personally.
It's the right sub imo. Gakpo completed his part, but we need stamina and aggression in the last 30 mins playing with 10 men, and Diaz had more fuel left in the tank. Gakpo tends to run out of breath towards the end of games he wouldn't be useful in this situation.
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4660 on: Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm »
He's becoming a good target for lofted crosses to the back post, using his 6'4" frame.

That ball from Salah is one of our weapons in an attacking sense.
Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4661 on: Yesterday at 05:30:19 pm »
Perfect run and brilliant header

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm by JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter »






Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4662 on: Yesterday at 05:36:04 pm »
By the way that header was actually more difficult than it looked. Not the usual kind of tap ins at the back post. He actually had to dive in, or should I say fly in, to get the right contact.
Offline robertobaggio37

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4663 on: Yesterday at 05:36:45 pm »
Fair play to him for his goal, just needs to work on his final pass/cross once he cuts it inside.


Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4664 on: Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm »
Weirdly I didn't think he played that well (although he was on a hiding to nothing post red card), but he's developed a nice habit of popping up with a goal. Very good instincts. I just wish he wasn't so fucking nice.


Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4665 on: Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm »
His game as a winger has fallen a bit flat the past few weeks. When things get difficult he tends to retreat to his go-to move: cut inside and loft the ball to the far post, but it becomes predictable and with Diaz and Slah as the targets it's not gonna be effective anyway. The injury to Tsimikas plays a part too. Kostas make constant runs up and down the wing (Robbo can't do that frequently anymore) and gives Gakpo options to link up, or space to cut inside. Without him Gakpo's pretty much 1v1 with right backs and unlike Diaz he can't beat a man with trickery.

The silver lining is he's still good at the back post and takes his chances when it matters.
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4666 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm »
Still don't know what he does.
Online Buster Gonad

  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4667 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm
Weirdly I didn't think he played that well (although he was on a hiding to nothing post red card), but he's developed a nice habit of popping up with a goal. Very good instincts. I just wish he wasn't so fucking nice.

He didn't play great but that header was a beauty. Wasn't that long ago he was a rawk whipping boy. Excellent signing.
Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Mathès
« Reply #4668 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
That's a header Tony Hateley would have been proud of.
Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 10:01:40 am »
Quote from: Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Still don't know what he does.

Hes not a great winger but hes a very tidy finisher given we have Salah producing such incredible assists. He rarely gets past his man in the PL and his crossing is always a bit too floaty. Can see why Klopp had him the middle at times.
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,712
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 10:57:23 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 10:01:40 am
Hes not a great winger but hes a very tidy finisher given we have Salah producing such incredible assists. He rarely gets past his man in the PL and his crossing is always a bit too floaty. Can see why Klopp had him the middle at times.

I was being facetious, based on him being actually really good and often producing but for a while nobody seemed to understand how or why we bought him or what he was good at.

He's not a traditional winger, but he's good and always a threat on the left especially when he's being aggressive and driving at defenders. His knack for scoring goals is always going to be useful. I wish he'd use his frame and size more and be aggressive because when he does he looks unstoppable. On another day 11v11 he would have had a much better game yesterday with the space Fulham might have offered but losing his partner at left back put pay to that. But he still put a shift in and popped up with a very important goal.

He's just a very good player to have as a forward option. Still only 25 too, so you feel like his best years are still to come.
