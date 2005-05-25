Hes not a great winger but hes a very tidy finisher given we have Salah producing such incredible assists. He rarely gets past his man in the PL and his crossing is always a bit too floaty. Can see why Klopp had him the middle at times.



I was being facetious, based on him being actually really good and often producing but for a while nobody seemed to understand how or why we bought him or what he was good at.He's not a traditional winger, but he's good and always a threat on the left especially when he's being aggressive and driving at defenders. His knack for scoring goals is always going to be useful. I wish he'd use his frame and size more and be aggressive because when he does he looks unstoppable. On another day 11v11 he would have had a much better game yesterday with the space Fulham might have offered but losing his partner at left back put pay to that. But he still put a shift in and popped up with a very important goal.He's just a very good player to have as a forward option. Still only 25 too, so you feel like his best years are still to come.