Offline the_red_pill

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4640 on: December 1, 2024, 10:49:24 pm »
We've got a set of forwards for every situation, and each chip in with their goal every other game.
Spoiled ... and we've got Chiesa and Elliot coming in..
Offline Red Giant

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4641 on: December 1, 2024, 11:13:38 pm »
BIG GAME PLAYER :champ
Offline PEG2K

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4642 on: December 1, 2024, 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: masher on December  1, 2024, 09:53:32 pm
How many goals is it for him this season in all competitions? Must be close to double digits and we are still in December.
8 goals and 2 assists. He's catching up with Diaz (9 goals and 2 assists). Salah is on 9 goals too if we take the pens out, but he's on a league of his own when it comes to assists. We're basically having Salah and two Manes with one occasionally moving to the centre.

Offline amir87

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4643 on: December 2, 2024, 12:09:14 am »
Cody Backpost
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4644 on: December 2, 2024, 02:37:53 pm »
If you go back to Brighton in the cup and call that a month ago taking out the international break, that has to be the best month a Liverpool player has had in years. Scored twice including a beauty to knock Brighton out, changed the league game against them with a slightly fortuitous goal a few days after, scored a great header against Leverkusen, finished the Madrid game off and set us on our way with another one in our biggest league match yet. The confidence he must have right now is crazy.

His goal record since arriving is roughly 1 in 3 but if you consider the fact he's rarely started and ended matches since joining it must look pretty amazing. His record for PSV and Holland too also makes for impressive reading.
Offline SamLad

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4645 on: December 2, 2024, 02:41:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  2, 2024, 02:37:53 pm
If you go back to Brighton in the cup and call that a month ago taking out the international break, that has to be the best month a Liverpool player has had in years. Scored twice including a beauty to knock Brighton out, changed the league game against them with a slightly fortuitous goal a few days after, scored a great header against Leverkusen, finished the Madrid game off and set us on our way with another one in our biggest league match yet. The confidence he must have right now is crazy.

His goal record since arriving is roughly 1 in 3 but if you consider the fact he's rarely started and ended matches since joining it must look pretty amazing. His record for PSV and Holland too also makes for impressive reading.
yet for some reason he seems to stay below the radar. the reports of a lot of his goals focus on the pass / cross as opposed to his finish.

anyhow I can guarantee he doesn't give a shit about that.

wonderful player and a genuinely nice guy.
Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4646 on: December 2, 2024, 05:00:25 pm »
Not sure if it was a tactic, but Kelleher went long to him up against Walker several times and he got the better of the battle in the air and either he kept the ball or we did as a team
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4647 on: December 2, 2024, 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  2, 2024, 02:41:15 pm
yet for some reason he seems to stay below the radar. the reports of a lot of his goals focus on the pass / cross as opposed to his finish.

anyhow I can guarantee he doesn't give a shit about that.

wonderful player and a genuinely nice guy.

To be fair, it was a phenomenal ball from Trent to Salah, and then a world class delivery that was basically unmissable (xG of 0.95 - highest i've ever seen on fbref) - and he didn't actually "kick" the ball, it happened to hit him and bounce in.

He also missed 2 good chances, wasted an even better one by being slower than old man Walker and overall had an xG of 1.4 in the game.   

Good game (probably a 6/10 without the goal), but probably the weakest performance of any of our players on the field (the rest of the team were on fire) - and Nunez was an immediate upgrade all round the pitch, especially with his pressing (winning a penalty) and defensive work, even if he didn't get the opportunities that Gakpo did in the box.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4648 on: December 2, 2024, 06:17:10 pm »
He has been quietly racking up goal contributions. Him starting/coming on makes no difference.
Online Coolie High

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4649 on: December 2, 2024, 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December  2, 2024, 05:28:51 pm
To be fair, it was a phenomenal ball from Trent to Salah, and then a world class delivery that was basically unmissable (xG of 0.95 - highest i've ever seen on fbref) - and he didn't actually "kick" the ball, it happened to hit him and bounce in.

He also missed 2 good chances, wasted an even better one by being slower than old man Walker and overall had an xG of 1.4 in the game.   

Good game (probably a 6/10 without the goal), but probably the weakest performance of any of our players on the field (the rest of the team were on fire) - and Nunez was an immediate upgrade all round the pitch, especially with his pressing (winning a penalty) and defensive work, even if he didn't get the opportunities that Gakpo did in the box.


Nunez wasnt  an immediate upgrade, he just had the benefit of coming on against tired legs. He never won the penalty either he pressed well for Diaz to get the ball, who then won the penalty.
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4650 on: December 3, 2024, 04:01:49 am »
Very smart player. I enjoy watching him play.
Offline masher

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4651 on: December 3, 2024, 07:29:34 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December  1, 2024, 11:42:54 pm
8 goals and 2 assists. He's catching up with Diaz (9 goals and 2 assists). Salah is on 9 goals too if we take the pens out, but he's on a league of his own when it comes to assists. We're basically having Salah and two Manes with one occasionally moving to the centre.

Really really good from him, specially keeping in mind he did not get on the scoresheet till October. Barring injuries I would expect both him and Diaz to get close to 20 goals in all competitions and we know Mo is Mo so he will get his numbers, which will be amazing output from our attacking players.

I also expect Nunez to go on a streak where he scores 5-8 goals in a short span of games.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4652 on: December 3, 2024, 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on December  2, 2024, 12:09:14 am
Cody Backpost

Don't you dare steal that of me
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
Probably our best player first half, although it wasnt a high bar.
Offline Bread

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4654 on: Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm »
Was fairly quiet to be honest. Thought Livramento did a number on him.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4655 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm »
He was starting to look threatening before coming off. Almost got a goal/assist by ghosting at the far post again. Should have stayed with Diaz in the middle.
Online Eeyore

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 12:26:58 am »
Robbo and Gakpo are very one dimensional in an attacking sense for me. Slot wants his wide players to start wide and create underlapping opportunities for the fullbacks. That doesn't suit Robbo who is far more comfortable overlapping. So we end up with Gakpo just cutting in an looking to shoot or drift a ball to the back post.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 01:31:42 am »
The problem is the ball to Robertson is always there and is rarely taken, feel like it's a lot of running to create a decoy.
