« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 394231 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,105
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4640 on: December 1, 2024, 10:49:24 pm »
We've got a set of forwards for every situation, and each chip in with their goal every other game.
Spoiled ... and we've got Chiesa and Elliot coming in..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Red Giant

  • da red giant asshole
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4641 on: December 1, 2024, 11:13:38 pm »
BIG GAME PLAYER :champ
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4642 on: December 1, 2024, 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: masher on December  1, 2024, 09:53:32 pm
How many goals is it for him this season in all competitions? Must be close to double digits and we are still in December.
8 goals and 2 assists. He's catching up with Diaz (9 goals and 2 assists). Salah is on 9 goals too if we take the pens out, but he's on a league of his own when it comes to assists. We're basically having Salah and two Manes with one occasionally moving to the centre.

Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,941
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 12:09:14 am »
Cody Backpost
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,353
  • Seis Veces
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 02:37:53 pm »
If you go back to Brighton in the cup and call that a month ago taking out the international break, that has to be the best month a Liverpool player has had in years. Scored twice including a beauty to knock Brighton out, changed the league game against them with a slightly fortuitous goal a few days after, scored a great header against Leverkusen, finished the Madrid game off and set us on our way with another one in our biggest league match yet. The confidence he must have right now is crazy.

His goal record since arriving is roughly 1 in 3 but if you consider the fact he's rarely started and ended matches since joining it must look pretty amazing. His record for PSV and Holland too also makes for impressive reading.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 02:41:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:37:53 pm
If you go back to Brighton in the cup and call that a month ago taking out the international break, that has to be the best month a Liverpool player has had in years. Scored twice including a beauty to knock Brighton out, changed the league game against them with a slightly fortuitous goal a few days after, scored a great header against Leverkusen, finished the Madrid game off and set us on our way with another one in our biggest league match yet. The confidence he must have right now is crazy.

His goal record since arriving is roughly 1 in 3 but if you consider the fact he's rarely started and ended matches since joining it must look pretty amazing. His record for PSV and Holland too also makes for impressive reading.
yet for some reason he seems to stay below the radar. the reports of a lot of his goals focus on the pass / cross as opposed to his finish.

anyhow I can guarantee he doesn't give a shit about that.

wonderful player and a genuinely nice guy.
Logged

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 05:00:25 pm »
Not sure if it was a tactic, but Kelleher went long to him up against Walker several times and he got the better of the battle in the air and either he kept the ball or we did as a team
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:41:15 pm
yet for some reason he seems to stay below the radar. the reports of a lot of his goals focus on the pass / cross as opposed to his finish.

anyhow I can guarantee he doesn't give a shit about that.

wonderful player and a genuinely nice guy.

To be fair, it was a phenomenal ball from Trent to Salah, and then a world class delivery that was basically unmissable (xG of 0.95 - highest i've ever seen on fbref) - and he didn't actually "kick" the ball, it happened to hit him and bounce in.

He also missed 2 good chances, wasted an even better one by being slower than old man Walker and overall had an xG of 1.4 in the game.   

Good game (probably a 6/10 without the goal), but probably the weakest performance of any of our players on the field (the rest of the team were on fire) - and Nunez was an immediate upgrade all round the pitch, especially with his pressing (winning a penalty) and defensive work, even if he didn't get the opportunities that Gakpo did in the box.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 06:17:10 pm »
He has been quietly racking up goal contributions. Him starting/coming on makes no difference.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
To be fair, it was a phenomenal ball from Trent to Salah, and then a world class delivery that was basically unmissable (xG of 0.95 - highest i've ever seen on fbref) - and he didn't actually "kick" the ball, it happened to hit him and bounce in.

He also missed 2 good chances, wasted an even better one by being slower than old man Walker and overall had an xG of 1.4 in the game.   

Good game (probably a 6/10 without the goal), but probably the weakest performance of any of our players on the field (the rest of the team were on fire) - and Nunez was an immediate upgrade all round the pitch, especially with his pressing (winning a penalty) and defensive work, even if he didn't get the opportunities that Gakpo did in the box.


Nunez wasnt  an immediate upgrade, he just had the benefit of coming on against tired legs. He never won the penalty either he pressed well for Diaz to get the ball, who then won the penalty.
Logged

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 04:01:49 am »
Very smart player. I enjoy watching him play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 