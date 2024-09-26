Could be play and suit 9 in a Slot team?



I don't think so. His best work from the wing is the fact that he can run at teams, be forward facing, and has generally more space to work with. He also clearly likes to cut in and shoot and is really good at it.In the middle he isn't quite strong enough in any of the key areas to be a straight 9 or a Bobby like false 9. He ends up being a body and kinda inefficient.He has honestly never look as good as he does on the wing now, and I think that is both style of play and position for him. I don't think he is a central striker, or not primarily at least.I'd just keep playing him on the left