« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 364267 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4480 on: September 26, 2024, 08:46:50 am »
You could always see the talent Cody had before couldn't you? He was just inconsistent with it and sometimes lacked a little bit of aggression when on the ball. Not this season so far though and he's been absolutely spot on, if he's able to carry this form on then its going to be tough to choose between him and Diaz
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4481 on: September 26, 2024, 08:55:19 am »
need to keep playng him on the left which i think he will.
Probably one of the only players in klopss time where he was mis managed a bit
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4482 on: September 26, 2024, 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: jepovic on September 25, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
Thought he was pretty quiet the first 75 min or so, but he was just saving up energy for an explosive finish to the game

Completely agree. He was a little frustrating at times. There was one when not long before he scored that he mis-controlled the ball in a good position in their box and I thought that summed his night up. Minutes later he cuts inside and smashes that in the bottom corner.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4483 on: September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am »
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,080
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4484 on: September 26, 2024, 09:23:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 26, 2024, 07:36:54 am
Peak Sturridge had every sort of finish in his locker didnt he.

One of the most natural footballers I've ever seen, we've got some depth up front now.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4485 on: September 26, 2024, 09:58:42 am »
Looks so much more lively and comfortable in that wider role. I think he likes the chance to go one on one often and he does back himself in getting the beating of his man. He might be pushing for a starting spot if/when Lucho's form falters.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4486 on: September 26, 2024, 10:00:18 am »
He was excellent v Milan and last night.  One thing I would say is he's clearly more effective starting than off the bench, I think that's followed his entire Liverpool career.

Unfortunately for him getting regular starts atm is tough with Diaz playing well, so the pleasing thing is that he's maintaining consistency when he does start, something he hasn't always been able to do.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,080
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4487 on: September 26, 2024, 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: JP! on September 26, 2024, 10:00:18 am
He was excellent v Milan and last night.  One thing I would say is he's clearly more effective starting than off the bench, I think that's followed his entire Liverpool career.

Unfortunately for him getting regular starts atm is tough with Diaz playing well, so the pleasing thing is that he's maintaining consistency when he does start, something he hasn't always been able to do.

Just thought that both Gakpo and Diaz are both finding some consistency as they are both having the same left back playing wiht them each game, maybe that's helping.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,477
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4488 on: September 26, 2024, 10:30:07 am »
This Cody...

... the 'fuck you I'm coming through' Cody...
...the 'your goalie better have long arms' Cody...
... the 'yeah I'm both strong and fast motherfucker' Cody...

... I love this guy.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4489 on: September 26, 2024, 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on September 26, 2024, 09:12:15 am
Completely agree. He was a little frustrating at times. There was one when not long before he scored that he mis-controlled the ball in a good position in their box and I thought that summed his night up. Minutes later he cuts inside and smashes that in the bottom corner.
like every football player, ever.  :)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4490 on: September 26, 2024, 01:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.
His shooting is effective because he can go both ways which keeps GKs guessing.

If they move too much towards the far post, he can smash it into the near post and vice versa.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4491 on: September 26, 2024, 01:18:24 pm »
Any thoughts on getting him and Diaz into the team at the same time? It's great that they're both looking good, but I think moving either of them into another spot takes away their effectiveness. Not sure Gakpo works as the 9/false 9 and not sure Diaz is displacing Mo on the right. Brilliant depth at LW though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4492 on: September 26, 2024, 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on September 26, 2024, 01:18:24 pm
Any thoughts on getting him and Diaz into the team at the same time? It's great that they're both looking good, but I think moving either of them into another spot takes away their effectiveness. Not sure Gakpo works as the 9/false 9 and not sure Diaz is displacing Mo on the right. Brilliant depth at LW though.
having Cody on one wing and Lucho on the other could work in a pinch (eg if Mo is out, or maybe just to throw the oppo defenders into confusion).  both of them are very 2-footed.

I remember way back, when Callaghan and Thompson would trade wings part way through a game to throw the FBs a new challenge.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,438
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4493 on: September 26, 2024, 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.

We're all comparing him to Robben because of the goals, but you're right to point out that's not all he did or does. He attacked the goal line, played a few early crosses, and combined with Darwin more than once.

Cody is very tricky with a wide range of choices on the attack, and it does keep defenders guessing...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4494 on: September 26, 2024, 02:04:34 pm »
Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.

Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4495 on: September 26, 2024, 02:11:25 pm »
We're going to need both him and Lucho firing if we're going to get through the tough schedule. Being able to rotate them without losing that goal threat from the left is vital.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,269
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4496 on: September 26, 2024, 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 26, 2024, 02:04:34 pm
Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.

Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).
Don't forget his 2nd goal against Man U in the 7-0 was from the right hand side of goal; as deft a touch over the keeper as any Coutinho ever did.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4497 on: September 26, 2024, 06:49:09 pm »
Looks like he has his stock goal.like Henry and Robben.  Quality!
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4498 on: October 5, 2024, 06:55:45 pm »
Seen a few on Twitter saying his one weakness was the lack of that extra burst of pace and that his role in the goal today displayed that he's improved in that respect.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4499 on: October 5, 2024, 06:56:31 pm »
Lovely assist and also lovely bit of play in the 95th minute, fuck knows how he still had that energy!
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4500 on: October 5, 2024, 07:04:25 pm »
I thought it was interesting that against Palace when Lucho came on it was not to replace Gakpo. I automatically assumed it was.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4501 on: October 5, 2024, 07:23:23 pm »
He has a rating of 8.6 today on sofascore, highest in the team (VVD is next at 8.1 and the rest are 7ish).

83% pass completion, 5 key passes, 8/10 duels won, 2/2 dribbles completed, 6 tackles+interceptions. Everyone would go crazy if it was Diaz or Nunez who put up those numbers (on top of the assist) but for some reasons, maybe the way he runs or his posture that aren't eye catching, his performance kinda went under the radar.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,838
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4502 on: October 5, 2024, 07:58:02 pm »
One thing I love about Cody is he links up really well with both left backs whereas I don't think Diaz does.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,780
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4503 on: October 5, 2024, 08:00:01 pm »
Diaz is having to be the best left winger in the league to keep him on the bench this long. Hes been class whenever hes played.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,483
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4504 on: October 5, 2024, 08:18:23 pm »
He has a way of finding new energy the last 10-15 min of games.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,634
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4505 on: October 5, 2024, 08:23:31 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on October  5, 2024, 07:23:23 pm
He has a rating of 8.6 today on sofascore, highest in the team (VVD is next at 8.1 and the rest are 7ish).

83% pass completion, 5 key passes, 8/10 duels won, 2/2 dribbles completed, 6 tackles+interceptions. Everyone would go crazy if it was Diaz or Nunez who put up those numbers (on top of the assist) but for some reasons, maybe the way he runs or his posture that aren't eye catching, his performance kinda went under the radar.

Why do you have to play one player off against another?

Both Diaz and Gakpo have been great this season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,125
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4506 on: October 5, 2024, 08:31:00 pm »
I never thought I'd say this but can I hear more from Al please.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4507 on: October 5, 2024, 10:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Giono on October  5, 2024, 07:04:25 pm
I thought it was interesting that against Palace when Lucho came on it was not to replace Gakpo. I automatically assumed it was.
Mo needed to come off.  if Fedo was available I'm not sure Lucho would have come on.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4508 on: October 5, 2024, 10:40:21 pm »
He definitely suits the left more. His ball carrying, decision making and all round game look levels above as a lefty over a central player. Theres no shame in that, he never came here as an advertised 9/9.5/10, he was a left forward for Eindhoven who was their main player and creator.

Not sure if anyone seen Paul Mersons quotes in the build up to the game, as usual, theyre as lazy as they come.

Quote
I would actually start Luis Diaz over Cody Gakpo in this game. Palace are not the biggest of teams in terms of height, so Gakpos physical presence isnt really required here in my opinion,
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4509 on: October 5, 2024, 11:50:39 pm »
He very good on the left
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4510 on: Yesterday at 02:48:22 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on October  5, 2024, 11:50:39 pm
He very good on the left
Honestly believe he was really good playing CF for us when he initially joined and the team was playing well. It went tits up when we started asking him to play CM for one week then RW then CF. Being able also to play CF will give him the most likelihood of playing more games, Slot would like to rest Jota more but Nunez isn't great at build and Gakpo is good at it.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4511 on: Yesterday at 04:22:40 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 02:48:22 am
Honestly believe he was really good playing CF for us when he initially joined and the team was playing well. It went tits up when we started asking him to play CM for one week then RW then CF. Being able also to play CF will give him the most likelihood of playing more games, Slot would like to rest Jota more but Nunez isn't great at build and Gakpo is good at it.
At first at 9 seems to help make the system work better but he doesnt like do enough of the striker role when it supposed to an actual 9 or have enough production which the system change Klopp made with trent inventing did to an extent. Slot doesn't have them in build up much.
Gakpo helped when needed more help in the MF didnt need that as much last season and now.
I think Just having Gakpo and Diaz being able to rotate and go like 60/30 is really good both are going get minutes and both produce well.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4512 on: Yesterday at 12:22:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on October  5, 2024, 11:50:39 pm
He very good on the left

Could be play and suit 9 in a Slot team?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4513 on: Yesterday at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:22:10 pm
Could be play and suit 9 in a Slot team?

I don't think so. His best work from the wing is the fact that he can run at teams, be forward facing, and has generally more space to work with. He also clearly likes to cut in and shoot and is really good at it.

In the middle he isn't quite strong enough in any of the key areas to be a straight 9 or a Bobby like false 9. He ends up being a body and kinda inefficient.

He has honestly never look as good as he does on the wing now, and I think that is both style of play and position for him. I don't think he is a central striker, or not primarily at least.

I'd just keep playing him on the left
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 07:21:09 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:22:10 pm
Could be play and suit 9 in a Slot team?

Have you not realized that he wants an actual 9 and not a false 9?

Said it 100 times in pre season..
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 08:04:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 26, 2024, 01:13:17 pm
His shooting is effective because he can go both ways which keeps GKs guessing.

If they move too much towards the far post, he can smash it into the near post and vice versa.

and his little dink against man u.

you know he has it in his locker if the keeper commits early like de gea does. not sure if its instructed by the team or just pure instinct.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4516 on: Today at 08:17:17 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:04:54 am
and his little dink against man u.

you know he has it in his locker if the keeper commits early like de gea does. not sure if its instructed by the team or just pure instinct.

He has everything to be a world class player just think its been mental and exhaustion ( mid way through last season )
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4517 on: Today at 09:15:53 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:22:10 pm
Could be play and suit 9 in a Slot team?
No he much more suited to the ball at his feet and secondary runs. He not very good leading the line to provide depth.
He  basically played on the left the whole time for Slot. He did play 9 off the bench in like the first game but it was more he was more minutes ready then Nunez, for minutes managing more then anything else.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4518 on: Today at 09:23:08 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:15:53 am
No he much more suited to the ball at his feet and secondary runs. He not very good leading the line to provide depth.
He  basically played on the left the whole time for Slot. He did play 9 off the bench in like the first game but it was more he was more minutes ready then Nunez, for minutes managing more then anything else.

I'd like to see him play as an actual 10 instead of an 8 he played under Klopp.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 