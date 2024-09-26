« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 362790 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4480 on: September 26, 2024, 08:46:50 am »
You could always see the talent Cody had before couldn't you? He was just inconsistent with it and sometimes lacked a little bit of aggression when on the ball. Not this season so far though and he's been absolutely spot on, if he's able to carry this form on then its going to be tough to choose between him and Diaz
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4481 on: September 26, 2024, 08:55:19 am »
need to keep playng him on the left which i think he will.
Probably one of the only players in klopss time where he was mis managed a bit
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4482 on: September 26, 2024, 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: jepovic on September 25, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
Thought he was pretty quiet the first 75 min or so, but he was just saving up energy for an explosive finish to the game

Completely agree. He was a little frustrating at times. There was one when not long before he scored that he mis-controlled the ball in a good position in their box and I thought that summed his night up. Minutes later he cuts inside and smashes that in the bottom corner.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,141
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4483 on: September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am »
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4484 on: September 26, 2024, 09:23:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 26, 2024, 07:36:54 am
Peak Sturridge had every sort of finish in his locker didnt he.

One of the most natural footballers I've ever seen, we've got some depth up front now.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4485 on: September 26, 2024, 09:58:42 am »
Looks so much more lively and comfortable in that wider role. I think he likes the chance to go one on one often and he does back himself in getting the beating of his man. He might be pushing for a starting spot if/when Lucho's form falters.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4486 on: September 26, 2024, 10:00:18 am »
He was excellent v Milan and last night.  One thing I would say is he's clearly more effective starting than off the bench, I think that's followed his entire Liverpool career.

Unfortunately for him getting regular starts atm is tough with Diaz playing well, so the pleasing thing is that he's maintaining consistency when he does start, something he hasn't always been able to do.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4487 on: September 26, 2024, 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: JP! on September 26, 2024, 10:00:18 am
He was excellent v Milan and last night.  One thing I would say is he's clearly more effective starting than off the bench, I think that's followed his entire Liverpool career.

Unfortunately for him getting regular starts atm is tough with Diaz playing well, so the pleasing thing is that he's maintaining consistency when he does start, something he hasn't always been able to do.

Just thought that both Gakpo and Diaz are both finding some consistency as they are both having the same left back playing wiht them each game, maybe that's helping.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4488 on: September 26, 2024, 10:30:07 am »
This Cody...

... the 'fuck you I'm coming through' Cody...
...the 'your goalie better have long arms' Cody...
... the 'yeah I'm both strong and fast motherfucker' Cody...

... I love this guy.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4489 on: September 26, 2024, 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on September 26, 2024, 09:12:15 am
Completely agree. He was a little frustrating at times. There was one when not long before he scored that he mis-controlled the ball in a good position in their box and I thought that summed his night up. Minutes later he cuts inside and smashes that in the bottom corner.
like every football player, ever.  :)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4490 on: September 26, 2024, 01:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.
His shooting is effective because he can go both ways which keeps GKs guessing.

If they move too much towards the far post, he can smash it into the near post and vice versa.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4491 on: September 26, 2024, 01:18:24 pm »
Any thoughts on getting him and Diaz into the team at the same time? It's great that they're both looking good, but I think moving either of them into another spot takes away their effectiveness. Not sure Gakpo works as the 9/false 9 and not sure Diaz is displacing Mo on the right. Brilliant depth at LW though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4492 on: September 26, 2024, 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on September 26, 2024, 01:18:24 pm
Any thoughts on getting him and Diaz into the team at the same time? It's great that they're both looking good, but I think moving either of them into another spot takes away their effectiveness. Not sure Gakpo works as the 9/false 9 and not sure Diaz is displacing Mo on the right. Brilliant depth at LW though.
having Cody on one wing and Lucho on the other could work in a pinch (eg if Mo is out, or maybe just to throw the oppo defenders into confusion).  both of them are very 2-footed.

I remember way back, when Callaghan and Thompson would trade wings part way through a game to throw the FBs a new challenge.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,419
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4493 on: September 26, 2024, 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.

We're all comparing him to Robben because of the goals, but you're right to point out that's not all he did or does. He attacked the goal line, played a few early crosses, and combined with Darwin more than once.

Cody is very tricky with a wide range of choices on the attack, and it does keep defenders guessing...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4494 on: September 26, 2024, 02:04:34 pm »
Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.

Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4495 on: September 26, 2024, 02:11:25 pm »
We're going to need both him and Lucho firing if we're going to get through the tough schedule. Being able to rotate them without losing that goal threat from the left is vital.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,260
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4496 on: September 26, 2024, 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 26, 2024, 02:04:34 pm
Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.

Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).
Don't forget his 2nd goal against Man U in the 7-0 was from the right hand side of goal; as deft a touch over the keeper as any Coutinho ever did.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,348
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4497 on: September 26, 2024, 06:49:09 pm »
Looks like he has his stock goal.like Henry and Robben.  Quality!
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm »
Seen a few on Twitter saying his one weakness was the lack of that extra burst of pace and that his role in the goal today displayed that he's improved in that respect.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 06:56:31 pm »
Lovely assist and also lovely bit of play in the 95th minute, fuck knows how he still had that energy!
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
I thought it was interesting that against Palace when Lucho came on it was not to replace Gakpo. I automatically assumed it was.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 