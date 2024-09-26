Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.



Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).