As for Gapko I think he's done really well in the last few weeks and he's definitely better on the left than down the middle. Personally if we had to sell a forward to bring in a new one I'd sell him because I'm not convinced this is a 90+ point forward line, particularly with Salah potentially slowing down, and Gapkp is the obvious one to upgrade for me. But if we go into next season with the same 5 senior forwards I won't be upset.



Diaz should be the one if we decided to sell. His play is very eye deceiving, meaning it looks eye catching but eventually leads to nothing most of the times. You can say he has a bit of Adama Traore in him. It's not coincidence that his actual end products have been poor for two seasons now despite being given the most minutes (since his injury last year) and the most stability in role in the team. And it's not like his expected metrics are any better either.Gakpo despite being played out of position and coming off as a sub for most of season has now had more goals and assists than him in the league, and much more in all comps. Also we know that Diaz has hit his peak and Gakpo hasn't (and younger as well). Gakpo is also much more of a team player than Diaz who is probably the least team player in our squad. You can see when he plays from the left he links up with Robbo, the central midfielders and central forward. Diaz plays within his own, is a heads down dribbler hence his final balls are often poor, which explains why his dribbling looks exciting but eventually doesn't turn into end products. It's also validated by stats as Diaz is miles ahead of anyone in the team in attempted take-ons but doesn't lead in crosses, key passes or assists. And finally there's no debate in who is the better finisher.