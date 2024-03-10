Diaz was being criticised recently for his lack of end product and holding onto the ball too much, but the last couple of months his levels have increased and hes looking a lot more dangerous and working his socks off.
Nunez was the one getting more scrutiny than any other player Id seen until recently, but hes stepped up and his performances have improve massively. You can go through his thread and see posts a lot worse than anything thats been said in here about Gakpo even if wed won the game.
Jota was being openly discussed about being sold as hed gone a few months without scoring regularly.
Gakpo isnt being scapegoated, I dont think anyone has said we lost the game because of him. Hes being criticised for having a large contribution to messing up a 4 on 2 (it wasnt really 5) which would probably have put the game to bed. I find it hypocritical that there are certain posters who are rigorously defending Gakpos part in that counter-attack in here, who have been in the Nunez thread in the past, criticising him for messing up counter attacks against Man City and Sheff Utd (even though he set up a goal).