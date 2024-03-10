Diaz was being criticised recently for his lack of end product and holding onto the ball too much, but the last couple of months his levels have increased and hes looking a lot more dangerous and working his socks off.



Nunez was the one getting more scrutiny than any other player Id seen until recently, but hes stepped up and his performances have improve massively. You can go through his thread and see posts a lot worse than anything thats been said in here about Gakpo even if wed won the game.



Jota was being openly discussed about being sold as hed gone a few months without scoring regularly.



Gakpo isnt being scapegoated, I dont think anyone has said we lost the game because of him. Hes being criticised for having a large contribution to messing up a 4 on 2 (it wasnt really 5) which would probably have put the game to bed. I find it hypocritical that there are certain posters who are rigorously defending Gakpos part in that counter-attack in here, who have been in the Nunez thread in the past, criticising him for messing up counter attacks against Man City and Sheff Utd (even though he set up a goal).

