« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 291718 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 08:37:12 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:26:49 am
I think it depends what your preference is to do in those situations. If he passes to Darwin sooner or Elliott/Bradley, it changes the point of the attack, potentially moves the two defenders and could lead to a cut back for a big chance. If he holds onto the ball and forces one of the defenders to commit/close him down, again, it could lead to a lay off nearer to goal for one of his teammates to get a shot away. If he carries the ball closer to goal and has a shot on on the edge of the box, again, its probably better than what he ended up doing. Harvey still ballsed it up, I just wanted Cody to take control of that situation and make the right decision. Yes, hindsights 20/20, but this is football, everything we say is made with the benefit of hindsight.
But you scrutinize a single pass from Gakpo, and from that you try to extrapolate that he's not good enough or whatever.

Why dont you do the same with Harvey? He messed up the same situation one second later, and then for the ManU goal. Just go into the Harvey thread and dump some pictures there...

I dont blame Harvey in particular myself, many players were poor, but I find this focus on Gakpo unfair and its exactly why its scapegoating
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 09:37:52 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on March 10, 2024, 06:05:11 pm
I've been someone who has always defended Gakpo since his early days at Liverpool, but today's cameo is poor. Can't argue with that. You'd think with only 15 mins to play he would make more sprints than that but he was just jogging most of the times. Even if the ball doesn't come to you, running a bit more would scare defenders and may force an error.

The reason Gapko is getting more stick about individual moments (perhaps unfairly) is because hes had a few weeks of poor performances. This is from PEG, by no means a critic of Gapko, from a few pages back. Elliot, on the other hand, has been a gem through this period.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:38 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,805
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Diaz was being criticised recently for his lack of end product and holding onto the ball too much, but the last couple of months his levels have increased and hes looking a lot more dangerous and working his socks off.

Nunez was the one getting more scrutiny than any other player Id seen until recently, but hes stepped up and his performances have improve massively. You can go through his thread and see posts a lot worse than anything thats been said in here about Gakpo even if wed won the game. 

Jota was being openly discussed about being sold as hed gone a few months without scoring regularly.

Gakpo isnt being scapegoated, I dont think anyone has said we lost the game because of him. Hes being criticised for having a large contribution to messing up a 4 on 2 (it wasnt really 5) which would probably have put the game to bed. I find it hypocritical that there are certain posters who are rigorously defending Gakpos part in that counter-attack in here, who have been in the Nunez thread in the past, criticising him for messing up counter attacks against Man City and Sheff Utd (even though he set up a goal).
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:37:12 am
But you scrutinize a single pass from Gakpo, and from that you try to extrapolate that he's not good enough or whatever.

Why dont you do the same with Harvey? He messed up the same situation one second later, and then for the ManU goal. Just go into the Harvey thread and dump some pictures there...

I dont blame Harvey in particular myself, many players were poor, but I find this focus on Gakpo unfair and its exactly why its scapegoating

I think youre accusing me of something you want to believe Ive said but I actually havent, do sharpen up if youre going to accuse anyone of anything as none of my posts have I said Gakpo isnt good enough. I rate him highly, he can do a lot better than he has been recently (his performances 12 months ago were outstanding at times), but he isnt in good form.

If you think highlighting arguably the most pivotal moment in the game at 2-1 and saying I wish hed done better is scapegoating, fair play, you sound like a proper mard arse.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 11:13:42 am »
The most pivotal moment in the game was of course ManUs goal
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 11:22:17 am »
Splitting hairs when you know exactly what I mean
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
Tbf I think Gapko really stood up in the absence of Salah and Jota.  Gapko has inparticular done a great job in the cups as well as coming off the bench.  Sunday was a bad day at the office for him but the overreaction in here by many as been too much.

Gapko's position in our set up has always been an interesting one, his best position throughout his club career has been on the left of a front 3, yet we seem to have played him everywhere bar that position.  We're probably not gonna see it now at liverpool but I'd love to see Gapko get a 15-20 game run on the left of a front 3 to see how he does.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,319
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 11:56:39 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:33:21 am
Tbf I think Gapko really stood up in the absence of Salah and Jota.  Gapko has inparticular done a great job in the cups as well as coming off the bench.  Sunday was a bad day at the office for him but the overreaction in here by many as been too much.
Cant agree with this at all. Nunez stepped up and Diaz whos come in for a lot of criticism this season was a one man army at times leading that attack in the absence of key players. Gakpo was largely anonymous and I think its where a lot of the criticism is coming from because its not just the fa cup game, its the league cup final, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest etc.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Cody's been used as a patch-up job for the holes left in the side due to various injuries and he's become somewhat victim to that versatility. It has left him visibly unsettled and exhausted. He's often being compared to attacking midfielders as a forward and forwards as an attacking midfielder. He's not going to excel at either if he's tasked with playing a different role each match.

In all that time he's still put up 0.62 (non-penalty) goal contributions per game, which is amongst the top 85 players in the top 5 leagues in Europe and a solid return.

Despite his languidness, "slow-motion"ness and "black-hole"ness he's also our 5th best presser.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:32 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,483
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 01:10:07 pm »
He's obviously been getting it on twitter to. A timely article.

https://t.co/Wr2uBYgY6W
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 