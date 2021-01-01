« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 289888 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 11:22:14 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:51:26 am
My mindset is always support the player so long as they are actually putting the effort in and not taking the piss out the club.

In my 25 years supporting, I think only Paul Konchesky is the one who failed that test after he and his mum starting mouthing off about us as fans.

Otherwise however good or bad they were the players are trying to win for us so they deserve our support. 

Poulsen by the time he got to us could not run, tackle, or pass, but he tried every single game so he deserved a level of respect, wasn't his fault he was signed by Hodgson.

Gakpo does try, he does put the effort in. He looks slightly chilled in his style of play but that's just how he plays, I don't doubt he is trying at any point. Whether he is good enough for us is a question for the summer, but while he is here he is trying and he deserves support every time he plays

Diouf?
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 11:23:12 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:08:36 am
I couldn't care less what match you want to use, even if its a Hodgson one with Konchesky and Joe Cole. Only supporting players you think are good is an absolutely awful attitude.
I support the club not the players. We are big club and certain expectations should be met. If the players are not from the requiered quality then they should leave. For god sake its not like we are standing outside their houses with torches. Konchesky, Jovanovic, Jay spearing, Poulsen and Joe Cole. All honest players and gave their all for the club, but they didnt have the quality to play for us and have been rightly moved on. Nobody is questioning his commitment to the club or anything else. Am just questioning his ability as a player to play for a big club like ours.
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm
Its actually not his application i have a problem with its his agility, acceleration and style. He seems a bit too flat footed unless hes moved up a gear or two. If he gets the ball to feet he takes an age to go anywhere and his one useful skills seems to be running in one direction. It just takes him an age to get the motor started.

In terms of finishing hes not exactly good in the air or clinical like Jota and he doesn't have the same tenaciousness as Nunez.

I will say though that maybe hes been overused and its just becoming more evident. [b[Hes probably scored more than Origi ever did[/b] but big Div can do it when it matters and thats a key difference.

He hasn't. Then again Big Div played 100 or so more games for us than Cody has.

Cody unfortunately just doesn't seem to move in a way that is supportive of our other forwards, as other shave said, very slow/laborious even though apparently he can hit some serious speeds, it hasn't been evident.

Some on here seem to have issue with him receiving criticism on RAWK and doing the old we are supporters, we have to support argument... pitch side sure, but on an internet forum we are allowed to have discussions and differences of opinion on players, otherwise what is the point of places like RAWK? Pitch side ALWAYS support only and backing of the team, but on here I think it is acceptable to voice concerns and/or frustrations.

Cody wasn't at the tempo/intensity/wavelength that the game was on the other day and unfortunately his substitution was zero impact, if some disagree with that, that is fine, and it is also true that errors from Nunez and Elliott/Endo gave away the last two United goals, but Cody's introduction was detrimental to our attack, that is my opinion.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 11:44:23 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:22:14 am
Diouf?

Fair point but also I was too young to really notice too much about what he was doing and why it was significant. Like I knew what he had done and knew it was bad, but I was 9, I had other more important things to think about like school and cartoons
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:31:02 am
He hasn't. Then again Big Div played 100 or so more games for us than Cody has.

Cody unfortunately just doesn't seem to move in a way that is supportive of our other forwards, as other shave said, very slow/laborious even though apparently he can hit some serious speeds, it hasn't been evident.

Some on here seem to have issue with him receiving criticism on RAWK and doing the old we are supporters, we have to support argument... pitch side sure, but on an internet forum we are allowed to have discussions and differences of opinion on players, otherwise what is the point of places like RAWK? Pitch side ALWAYS support only and backing of the team, but on here I think it is acceptable to voice concerns and/or frustrations.

Cody wasn't at the tempo/intensity/wavelength that the game was on the other day and unfortunately his substitution was zero impact, if some disagree with that, that is fine, and it is also true that errors from Nunez and Elliott/Endo gave away the last two United goals, but Cody's introduction was detrimental to our attack, that is my opinion.

I was just trying to formulate the exact same sentiment, but you have put it better than I would have done

The way some have reacted on here you'd think the guy was getting booed by his own supporters. If and when he features against Brighton he will be getting cheered on in just the same way as everyone else.

In the meantime this is a discussion forum where people discuss our players and what they bring. If some feel he is falling short they should be allowed to view that opinion, as likewise are those that think the opposite. Unless stuff has been removed that I've not seen, I don't think there is anything that has been posted on this thread since Sunday that over-steps the mark in IMO.  The 'call yourself a supporter' retorts I find a bit of a weird over-reaction.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:31:02 am
He hasn't. Then again Big Div played 100 or so more games for us than Cody has.

Cody unfortunately just doesn't seem to move in a way that is supportive of our other forwards, as other shave said, very slow/laborious even though apparently he can hit some serious speeds, it hasn't been evident.

Some on here seem to have issue with him receiving criticism on RAWK and doing the old we are supporters, we have to support argument... pitch side sure, but on an internet forum we are allowed to have discussions and differences of opinion on players, otherwise what is the point of places like RAWK? Pitch side ALWAYS support only and backing of the team, but on here I think it is acceptable to voice concerns and/or frustrations.

Cody wasn't at the tempo/intensity/wavelength that the game was on the other day and unfortunately his substitution was zero impact, if some disagree with that, that is fine, and it is also true that errors from Nunez and Elliott/Endo gave away the last two United goals, but Cody's introduction was detrimental to our attack, that is my opinion.

I recall Divock's initial appearances for the club under Brendan in 15/16 (think I'm right that was his debut season for the club). He looked everything people are slating Gakpo for, and would never have imagined in a million years he would be the star of so many great moments for the club.

That came under Jurgen's guidance however, I don't think there's a better manager in the world of turning decent players into brilliant ones and I have my doubts if Gakpo could improve under another manager. Then again, a wild assumption but if Alonso comes in, with a greater emphasis on possession and maybe a slower style of play, it might suit Gakpo. If it's Amorim, who seems more rapid in style, perhaps not.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 12:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:08:36 am
I couldn't care less what match you want to use, even if its a Hodgson one with Konchesky and Joe Cole. Only supporting players you think are good is an absolutely awful attitude.
x1000
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:51:26 am
My mindset is always support the player so long as they are actually putting the effort in and not taking the piss out the club.

In my 25 years supporting, I think only Paul Konchesky is the one who failed that test after he and his mum starting mouthing off about us as fans.

Otherwise however good or bad they were the players are trying to win for us so they deserve our support. 

Poulsen by the time he got to us could not run, tackle, or pass, but he tried every single game so he deserved a level of respect, wasn't his fault he was signed by Hodgson.

Gakpo does try, he does put the effort in. He looks slightly chilled in his style of play but that's just how he plays, I don't doubt he is trying at any point. Whether he is good enough for us is a question for the summer, but while he is here he is trying and he deserves support every time he plays
Balotelli !!!!
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 12:53:24 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 08:32:55 pm
I dont know why you keep arguing this on a semantic basis to justify the bad reaction of a whole fan base. Worse things have been said in this thread and much worse have been said elsewhere.

A better way to put it is "why is he getting the most hate after a game where he's not the biggest problem?"

And as for your request, the guys at Redmen TV literally said he cost us the game https://youtu.be/MoGhwkkeMPk?t=554

Because people keep saying 'scapegoat scapegoat scapegoat' and it's fucking irritating because there's absolutely no evidence of that other than people saying he was crap. Which he was. So was mostly everyone else, and people have posted about that too.

No one's getting 'hate' - it's not fucking Twitter.  The reason for the volume of posts is it's not the first time it's happened and people are debating his role in the team because he doesn't look particularly suited to playing in any of the roles he's played in.  It's a fucking forum.  If we all just posted everyone was fantastic and great all the time it wouldn't be much of a forum, equally if we said everyone was shite all the time it wouldn't either.

Anyone who has extrapolated these criticisms of a players performance to 'they don't support players' is talking fucking rubbish for the most part. It's a discussion forum on the Internet, it's really not that deep. Come the matchday I'm not sitting here thinking 'oh please let Gakpo be shit so I can post about it'.  Maybe some do, but on the whole I don't think anyone gives a shit who puts our shirt on, they have our backing. I want him to score and play well.

Ultimately, it's a discussion forum and people are going to talk about bad performances if they keep happening. I've no idea why people can't grasp this concept and it's particularly galling to get it from the likes of you who talk to people like shit and have constantly criticised other players in other threads on far less grounds.  Also no idea why Gakpo is seen as the 'scapegoat' when people are posting things like Elliott being on the level of Jay Spearing. Most of what I've seen in here has been relatively balanced and nuanced analysis of a player who looks a poor fit in our system.

Also unless The Redmen TV post on here that has absolutely no relevance, but I'll spell it out - Gakpo didn't cost us the game. 

He's not my scapegoat nor do I honestly think he's anyone elses.  My personal view is we were crap tactically and played into United's hands. I've posted that so much and said it in so many posts I feel like Al about Endo.  That had nothing to do with Gakpo, or any individual really.  He was, however, poor, again, and that's why people are here and debating him.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:58 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 01:32:30 pm »
I'd agree that Gakpo's performances have been fifth best out of our front three this year, but who has a better fifth choice in that position in Europe? Even Grealish has been crap for City this season. A goal or assist every 121 minutes isn't jaw dropping but it is very good.

For me, the question is whether the criticism is fair and respectful. If people are criticising aspects of Gakpo's play, that's fine. I don't have a problem with people suggesting we could upgrade either (though I'm not sure I'd necessarily agree), but someone would have to be playing far worse for me to label them as crap. In general, it's not that difficult to criticise someone's play without labelling them 'braindead', 'weakling', 'not arsed' or 'nightmare signing' and remaining respectful of the person.

And a lot of these are exaggerated, especially whoever suggested Gakpo's performance (after coming in on 77 minutes!) was bad enough to lead to Edwards overhauling the DoF structure. The 'worse Havertz' line is especially laughable, as they're very different players and Havertz has been really good recently.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,343
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm »
All this "scapegoat" stuff is nonsense. He's a pro footballer who hasn't been at the level required since we signed him that's just a fact. There isn't a single game he's played where anyone who's genuine could say this lad is special and is an upgrade on Origi even. I hope to christ he can improve and step up in these final weeks as we desperately need him to now with Jota out.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 01:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:49:35 pm
All this "scapegoat" stuff is nonsense. He's a pro footballer who hasn't been at the level required since we signed him that's just a fact. There isn't a single game he's played where anyone who's genuine could say this lad is special and is an upgrade on Origi even. I hope to christ he can improve and step up in these final weeks as we desperately need him to now with Jota out.
you know more than Klopp, obviously.  you know Klopp - the guy who puts Cody on the pitch virtually every game he's available to play?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,477
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:49:35 pm
All this "scapegoat" stuff is nonsense. He's a pro footballer who hasn't been at the level required since we signed him that's just a fact. There isn't a single game he's played where anyone who's genuine could say this lad is special and is an upgrade on Origi even. I hope to christ he can improve and step up in these final weeks as we desperately need him to now with Jota out.

Not every player has to be special. Every team has many different types of players do you really not realise after all this time, than rather than being a team of superstars this is a team. It is what Kloppo is all about. If you want a team of superstars perhaps you need to support someone different.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,008
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 02:00:43 pm »
It's the fine line when the pressure is on.  He's been a decent player, but we were going for 4 trophies in Klopp's final year.  The pressure is just different, particularly with injuries.  If we were solidly Top 4, humming along in the CL, Cody is getting up to speed, and Klopp is just getting started, I don't think too many people would be bothered by his impact.

When you think about the fine margins that determine how many major trophies Klopp can win, the pressure really is on.  Add to the fact that Salah and Jota have been injured, and you're expecting Cody to step in.  He's played in Europe every season, played well over 150 times for PSV, been here a year, and scored at the World Cup.  It's not like he's a kid who's just breaking into the first team.  So naturally, when we're outplaying City at 1-1 or trying to see out a rare FA Cup win at Old Trafford, you're hoping for at least an Origi type hero moment.  Instead, he doesn't really do much.  It's not like he's cost us matches, but he just hasn't had the moments for getting us over the line in big games.

It's both the blessing and unfortunate circumstance around big big pressure games.  Origi is a hero forever for his big game moments.  If Cody scores the winner in the PL (like Darwin did) and helps us overcome Atalanta and Benfica/Marseille on the way to the EL final, he'd be loved.  At the same time, when we desperately need a moment of magic in a massive game (like City), and he doesn't really make an impact, it stands out glaringly, especially when compared to Salah/Nunez/Jota/Mane/Firmino/Origi.  Diaz gets some stick for poor end product, but his work rate and dangerous dribbling ability tend to stick out (see City even as he missed multiple chances). 

Cody just hasn't been able to "wow the crowd" and have his moment yet this season.  But there's still time.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 02:01:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:55:08 pm
Not every player has to be special. Every team has many different types of players do you really not realise after all this time, than rather than being a team of superstars this is a team. It is what Kloppo is all about. If you want a team of superstars perhaps you need to support someone different.
x 1000.

I hear PSG is looking for new fans.  and the Harlem Globetrotters are always an option.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,162
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:17 pm
x 1000.

I hear PSG is looking for new fans.  and the Harlem Globetrotters are always an option.

Go on, apply then.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 02:17:30 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:12:35 pm
Go on, apply then.
oooh, that burns!    :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 