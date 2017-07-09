My main issue with Gakpo is he doesnt appear to have a strikers instinct, he never seems to gamble that a cross will come in, or a keeper will parry etc. there were at least a couple including the Diaz cross across the face of the goal that Id expect our no.9 to be on the end of, and he wasnt even close, he wasnt even in the box. Compare that to Nunez or Danns even, they are always in the keepers face being a menace with that desire to score over anything else. Compare to Gakpo who is always on his heels, great with the game ahead of him and some space to run into mind, but He likes to come deep and when Elliot is playing its the wrong thing as we need him to stretch defences and get into the box, its why we always seem crowded out.



He just looks easy to defend against, Nunez came on and straight away they went 10 yards back, Diaz now had space to work with and we started to open them up both sides. Yes Im sure he was tired but he could still vary his game and play on the shoulder from time to time.