Whats there to work out? He's a great player, good outside the box, rarely loses the ball, one of the most press resistant and technically gifted players on our books in all positions, and is now seemingly improving his attacking output.



I think him getting injured and replacing him with Jota is one of the key moments that culminated in us losing control of the game, you got a player like Gakpo who barely loses possession of the ball and replace him with Jota who seemed to lose it every other touch.



The thing is he seems to be getting more shots p90 than he has been doing (which is low for a striker, too low) and doing less well outside the box according to my eye test. No guarantee I'm getting that right though.That said, yes Jota for Gapko was not good. Gapko can keep the ball better than Jota. And he's definitely a very, very good striker of the ball which makes a real difference. You fancy him to outperform his xg.