It's because taking low % pot shots from outside the box rarely works. You're better working the ball into better positions. We should be aiming to score more of the back post tap ins he has already had a couple of this season. It's something that is so hard to defend against



It is better to do a bit of both. Mix it up and keep the opposition guessing.If you rarely shoot then they just sit in and it is much more difficult to work the ball into better positions. City are the perfect example they are the masters of the back post tap-in. As Gundogan showed at the weekend though, if you are slow to close them down then they have a number of players who will make you pay.Sit in and they will punish you with the likes of DeBruyne, Mahrez and the aforementioned Gundogan. Push out to close the space down and they will play through you. I would much rather see the occasional long range effort rather than endless crosses and trying to play through the eye of a needle.