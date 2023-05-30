« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2320 on: May 30, 2023, 03:10:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 30, 2023, 12:08:08 pm
Ive said it a few times and im confident im spot on, there wasnt money made available initially in January, Gakpos availability became apparent and funds were freed up for him specifically, we were short up top and he wasnt signed on a spur of the moment admiration more with a view to the future and the evolution of our squad, he was called the missing piece because of his ability to link play and transition from defence to attack therefore relieving some the pressure on the midfield, also providing goals and assists. The midfield was an issue but I think the impending departures in summer likely made it hard to sell the idea of spending on another body for midfield in January, it was never a straight choice between Gakpo and a CM hence the talk of us being stretched financially immediately following Gakpos arrival.

This is how I see it but I could obviously be very wrong but going by the comments and way things unfolded around his arrivals its how I see what occured. Also this is all besides the point. Frustration is one thing and I have been one of those shouting loudest about our need for a CM for some time, the solution isnt to fucking criticise a young red who is learning a new system, team and league and use him as some lightning rod for our frustrations with our clubs choices, just support the guy and dont write him off instantly because he isnt a CM

I don't think that's too far from the truth and I think it's an example of our rigidity coming back to bite us again. Refusing to sign a midfielder due to the number we had in the squad already when it was clear three (four with Arthur) would be moving on within 6 months.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2321 on: May 30, 2023, 03:54:44 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May 30, 2023, 03:10:19 pm
I don't think that's too far from the truth and I think it's an example of our rigidity coming back to bite us again. Refusing to sign a midfielder due to the number we had in the squad already when it was clear three (four with Arthur) would be moving on within 6 months.

Absolutely, I think we need desperately to step away from that approach and look to squad plan more efficiently.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2322 on: May 30, 2023, 11:45:50 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 30, 2023, 01:41:00 pm

Yup, indeed, I also think that Cody is a learner

Yes, absolutely. I'm listening to TAW right now and they're singing his praises about how quickly he's learned the press, and another thing I'd previously noted and loved about Cody: he gets tap-ins. Was Southampton third time this season he's scored from a yard out at the far post? Sign of a very smart player.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2323 on: May 31, 2023, 12:44:56 am
Quote from: GreatEx on May 30, 2023, 11:45:50 pm
Yes, absolutely. I'm listening to TAW right now and they're singing his praises about how quickly he's learned the press, and another thing I'd previously noted and loved about Cody: he gets tap-ins. Was Southampton third time this season he's scored from a yard out at the far post? Sign of a very smart player.
yep got three of those. Southampton, Leeds and Everton (his first for us I think)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2324 on: May 31, 2023, 01:50:08 am
You can tell he's our most coachable player. His improvement in a short period has been immense. He's going to be even better after preseason. Really enjoy watching him develop.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2325 on: May 31, 2023, 01:58:41 am
Quote from: classycarra on May 31, 2023, 12:44:56 am
yep got three of those. Southampton, Leeds and Everton (his first for us I think)

Thanks. I guess the next step is to do it against a team that isn't turbo gash. :)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2326 on: May 31, 2023, 02:58:25 am
Quote from: GreatEx on May 30, 2023, 11:45:50 pm
Yes, absolutely. I'm listening to TAW right now and they're singing his praises about how quickly he's learned the press, and another thing I'd previously noted and loved about Cody: he gets tap-ins. Was Southampton third time this season he's scored from a yard out at the far post? Sign of a very smart player.

from a salah cut back as well wasnt it. can see that salah was trying to get the ball to that area a few times when he was a bit wide as well.

not sure its only me but he seems to be better at keeping the ball too. think he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season with salah. hopefully with a full pre season and more functioning midfield we going to see him get even more devastative.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2327 on: May 31, 2023, 03:59:48 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 31, 2023, 02:58:25 am
from a salah cut back as well wasnt it. can see that salah was trying to get the ball to that area a few times when he was a bit wide as well.

not sure its only me but he seems to be better at keeping the ball too. think he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season with salah. hopefully with a full pre season and more functioning midfield we going to see him get even more devastative.
Was from a Trent cross after Elliott played a first time through ball to him vs Southamption
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2328 on: May 31, 2023, 07:07:21 am
Quote from: Schmidt on May 30, 2023, 03:10:19 pm
I don't think that's too far from the truth and I think it's an example of our rigidity coming back to bite us again. Refusing to sign a midfielder due to the number we had in the squad already when it was clear three (four with Arthur) would be moving on within 6 months.
I mean we showed agility in moving so quickly for Gakpo when the opportunity arised. And it was a perfect succession plan for Firmino.

My take on this is that we have been far less skilled in the scouting and management of midfielders, than the rest of the team. We had too many CMs without sufficient quality and a poor age structure, and we have had unrealistic expectations on the teenagers. The rest of the team is much better. The attack had massive injury problems, like the defense a couple of years ago, but that's hard to plan for. It's almost like the midfield is managed by different staff.

Anyway, Gakpo is great. There is nothing wrong with being opportunistic in a chaotic market, and many great Liverpool players have been signed rather spontaneously.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2329 on: May 31, 2023, 07:23:02 am
Something like 20 goals and 10 assists between us and PSV this season. Think hes going to explode next season.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2330 on: May 31, 2023, 08:36:59 am
Quote from: Draex on May 31, 2023, 07:23:02 am
Something like 20 goals and 10 assists between us and PSV this season. Think hes going to explode next season.
He got 7 goals and 3 assist in half a season, which is already excellent for his role and on par with Firmino's best seasons for us.
I think we can hope for something like 20 goals in a good season. He's more decisive in front of goal than Bobby.
It's not fair to compare him to Salah or Haaland though, who play closer to goal.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2331 on: May 31, 2023, 08:38:25 am
Quote from: jepovic on May 31, 2023, 08:36:59 am
He got 7 goals and 3 assist in half a season, which is already excellent for his role and on par with Firmino's best seasons for us.
I think we can hope for something like 20 goals in a good season. He's more decisive in front of goal than Bobby.
It's not fair to compare him to Salah or Haaland though, who play closer to goal.

Yep, hes not as good as Bobby yet with the all round false 9 game, but as you say hes already got a better eye for goal. Only 23, what a buy hes turning out to be.

Youd expect the long term plan is for Nunez to be the goal scorer and Gakpo the supply lines.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2332 on: May 31, 2023, 08:42:03 am
His long range shooting was great in the World Cup. Have we seen any of that yet?

Thats the one thing we seem to lack, someone having on target shits from outside the box.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2333 on: May 31, 2023, 08:45:33 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2023, 08:42:03 am
His long range shooting was great in the World Cup. Have we seen any of that yet?

Thats the one thing we seem to lack, someone having on target shits from outside the box.

Yep West Ham I think.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2334 on: May 31, 2023, 12:21:07 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2023, 08:42:03 am
His long range shooting was great in the World Cup. Have we seen any of that yet?

Thats the one thing we seem to lack, someone having on target shits from outside the box.

 ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2335 on: May 31, 2023, 01:16:29 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 31, 2023, 12:21:07 pm
;D

There wont be a funnier metaphor all closed season. Brilliant!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2336 on: May 31, 2023, 01:24:22 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2023, 08:42:03 am
His long range shooting was great in the World Cup. Have we seen any of that yet?

Thats the one thing we seem to lack, someone having on target shits from outside the box.
Used to be a guy in Manchester who would shit on hard shoulders. Or so I heard.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2337 on: May 31, 2023, 02:01:25 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 31, 2023, 02:58:25 am
from a salah cut back as well wasnt it. can see that salah was trying to get the ball to that area a few times when he was a bit wide as well.

not sure its only me but he seems to be better at keeping the ball too. think he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season with salah. hopefully with a full pre season and more functioning midfield we going to see him get even more devastative.

when he gets the ball his first instinct is to drive forward - love to see that.

he's not easy to stop at all after a few strides. really well balanced, great control.  so happy we have him.

losing Bobby will always hurt, and his talent will never be replaced, but in Cody we have a superb replacement.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2338 on: May 31, 2023, 02:04:51 pm
Very impressed with him since joining us.
First name on team sheet for next season if I was manager  :wave ;)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2339 on: May 31, 2023, 03:04:02 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 31, 2023, 01:24:22 pm
Used to be a guy in Manchester who would shit on hard shoulders. Or so I heard.
And a full back who could catch shits with his mouth
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2340 on: May 31, 2023, 03:31:36 pm
Quote from: jepovic on May 31, 2023, 03:04:02 pm
And a full back who could catch shits with his mouth
🤣
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2341 on: May 31, 2023, 06:38:49 pm
Got him as my "one to watch" for next season. Came in and looked promising in a dysfunctional side, reckon he goes up a level with a proper pre-season behind him.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2342 on: June 1, 2023, 09:41:56 am
A lot of talk about whether our front three can replicate the legendary front 3s goals. Gakpo is alongside Salah in terms of most likely to. Think Gakpo can definitely get around 15 league goals.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2343 on: June 2, 2023, 02:44:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  1, 2023, 09:41:56 am
A lot of talk about whether our front three can replicate the legendary front 3s goals. Gakpo is alongside Salah in terms of most likely to. Think Gakpo can definitely get around 15 league goals.

We used to solely rely on the front three to get us goals, Origi would score a few important ones but he was never a regular goalscorer. We've got five now who mightn't get as many individually but between them I reckon they will get enough.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  1, 2023, 09:41:56 am
A lot of talk about whether our front three can replicate the legendary front 3s goals. Gakpo is alongside Salah in terms of most likely to. Think Gakpo can definitely get around 15 league goals.
Doesnt even need to improve for 15. His scoring rate the last 10 games is sufficient.
I think 20 is perfectly possible.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 05:59:07 pm
Gakpo can easily be a 25 a year goalscorer.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2346 on: Today at 03:08:10 am
Gakpo is nailed on for 35 goals per season!
