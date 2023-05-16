« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 156899 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,926
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2280 on: May 16, 2023, 05:50:23 am »
Worked his socks off last night. Why he didn't get a foul for that challenge from Evans iirc? Way he picks up ball and runs is joyful.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2281 on: May 16, 2023, 08:10:02 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 16, 2023, 05:50:23 am
Worked his socks off last night. Why he didn't get a foul for that challenge from Evans iirc? Way he picks up ball and runs is joyful.
Nope, he was fouled twice in that same run and neither was given. Leicester were thuggish in the first 20 and nothing was done to protect any of our players.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,926
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2282 on: May 16, 2023, 08:29:49 am »
Quote from: Persephone on May 16, 2023, 08:10:02 am
Nope, he was fouled twice in that same run and neither was given. Leicester were thuggish in the first 20 and nothing was done to protect any of our players.
Yeah referee seemed reluctant to give anything in the first twenty minutes. Harvey Barnes & Maddison were going down at slightest thing though.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,952
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2283 on: May 16, 2023, 09:14:58 am »
Only player Klopp has tried to replicate the Bobby role with by the looks of it. Every other 9 was more of a traditional 9. He looks great picking the ball up deep, turning and sprinting. At the moment his default is to ALWAYS look to Salah, which is fine. Could add a little Bobby slide-rull pass to his arsenal, or that classic Firmino lay-off, run to the byline and pull back inside for Sadio move.

Edit: there should be words for these moves!
« Last Edit: May 16, 2023, 09:19:44 am by lamonti »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,472
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2284 on: May 16, 2023, 01:23:48 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on May 16, 2023, 09:14:58 am
Only player Klopp has tried to replicate the Bobby role with by the looks of it. Every other 9 was more of a traditional 9. He looks great picking the ball up deep, turning and sprinting. At the moment his default is to ALWAYS look to Salah, which is fine. Could add a little Bobby slide-rull pass to his arsenal, or that classic Firmino lay-off, run to the byline and pull back inside for Sadio move.

Edit: there should be words for these moves!

Bobby's moves cannot be contained or described by mere verbiage...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2285 on: May 16, 2023, 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 16, 2023, 02:59:35 am
True enough.

As I said this one manc fan I know is probably more intelligent and knowledgeable about what makes a good player than the entire muster at Man United. And long may it remain so
You're saying he had no comments to make about Cody's social media presence??

Wow.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,579
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2286 on: May 16, 2023, 06:35:16 pm »
Cody finding his feet so quickly, the return of (and huge strides made by) Curtis Jones, Bajcetics emergence, TAAs superhero regen, and hopefully Darwin getting his confidence back quickly in pre-season makes me very hopeful for this team bouncing back. Of course with reinforcements too!

Only thing that needs doing to make it a real positive vibe - is some strong suggestion there is an overhaul of the sodding medical department over the summer! Only that will truly mean there is much to be positive about!
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,367
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2287 on: May 19, 2023, 03:20:28 pm »
How many goals / assists has he got this season altogether? (PSV, Holland & us)

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,018
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2288 on: May 19, 2023, 07:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 19, 2023, 03:20:28 pm
How many goals / assists has he got this season altogether? (PSV, Holland & us)

19 goals/19 assist's combined for Us and PSV mate.  3 goals at the World Cup too.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,367
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2289 on: May 19, 2023, 09:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 19, 2023, 07:07:39 pm
19 goals/19 assist's combined for Us and PSV mate.  3 goals at the World Cup too.
Cheese Chuffer. Some season that then
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2290 on: May 20, 2023, 01:50:03 am »
This guy is a great signing. He is so skilful and quick but he is fucking massive. I think after a full pre-season working with the other forwards hes going to get even better. I have seen more than enough this season, dinked finishes, long range shots, dribbling, etc. to be excited by what he will become. 23 years old too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,868
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2291 on: May 20, 2023, 09:31:39 am »
His goals are not the impressive thing, its his improvement in pressing. Think i read somewhere he is a player that really improves due to his hard work and you can see it in his pressing and how much he is now winning the ball. That is the most essential thing.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,587
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2292 on: May 20, 2023, 05:09:27 pm »
Really good second half, involved in most of the little creativity we had.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2293 on: May 20, 2023, 05:09:51 pm »
Yeah thought he played well, his touch is excellent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2294 on: May 20, 2023, 05:22:45 pm »
Played well despite nearly getting donuted by Mings.
« Last Edit: May 20, 2023, 05:27:25 pm by leinad »
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,462
  • ...All the best
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2295 on: May 20, 2023, 05:26:41 pm »
Very frustrating game but you have to give Villa credit for completely shutting down the space between the lines with their insanely high line.

Cody literally had no space to operate in. Still did some bits here and there.

He's the least of our worries for the next season.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2296 on: May 20, 2023, 05:31:10 pm »
What's with all these Liverpool Dutch players protecting the ball like it's their kid?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,018
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2297 on: May 20, 2023, 06:26:54 pm »
Not a red card though.  :butt

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2298 on: May 20, 2023, 06:34:37 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on May 20, 2023, 05:26:41 pm
Very frustrating game but you have to give Villa credit for completely shutting down the space between the lines with their insanely high line.

Cody literally had no space to operate in. Still did some bits here and there.

He's the least of our worries for the next season.
They are a good team with a good manager.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,587
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2299 on: May 20, 2023, 06:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2023, 06:26:54 pm
Not a red card though.  :butt


Ouch. Gakpo will remember this game for the rest of the summer  :(
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2300 on: May 20, 2023, 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2023, 06:26:54 pm
Not a red card though.  :butt


With that piece of shite ref, we're lucky he didn't get a yellow for chesting Mings' foot.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,470
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2301 on: May 20, 2023, 10:32:41 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on May 20, 2023, 06:44:20 pm
Ouch. Gakpo will remember this game for the rest of the summer  :(

He may - but opposing fans, the annoucers and the FA will rewrite things quickly to pretend it never happened. And then to have a goal stolen from him.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2302 on: May 20, 2023, 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2023, 06:26:54 pm
Not a red card though.  :butt


That will leave a mark.
I thought the at least was worth the ref going to the monitor for
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,637
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2303 on: May 22, 2023, 08:22:10 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 20, 2023, 10:58:27 pm
That will leave a mark.
I thought the at least was worth the ref going to the monitor for

Not even mentioned by the pundits on MOTD. Not one solitary word.

You know, the very same pundits who wanted Jota hung, drawn and quartered for a lesser high boot challenge onky a few weeks ago.

Anyway, love Gakpo.  Always seems to want to go forward. Think we are yet to see the best of this lad by a country mile.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,018
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2304 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/FootballOranje_/status/1662887814822780931

Quote
Cody Gakpo had a wonderful season for PSV and Liverpool

PSV: 13 goals, 17 assists

Liverpool: 7 goals 3 assists

In 50 games this season, that is 20 goals and 20 assists.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,341
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2305 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,952
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 08:24:17 am »
Reckon this guy will be a shining light for us next season.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 08:41:32 am »
Pleasantly surprised buy how he turned out, wasn't overwhelmed when we signed him as I was expecting money to be spent on a midfielder and couldn't see where he'd get games.  Looks like he's set to be the new Bobby.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,868
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 08:44:51 am »
Yeah I also thought he may be a bit of a dud but glad to be proven wrong on an assumption made in the first month of him playing. The thing I still have a question about is why we went for his style of player after Nunez but its good that we got him.

There are still some questions about goals from the front three but I think he is capable of replicating 2018-2021 Bobby numbers. But main thing is his pressing has really taken off and that is key.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 08:54:43 am »
A huge example of the need to just give players a bit of time

Within a few games people were moaning and criticising praise of his play. Wonderful player and a great great addition to our side
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,529
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 09:07:33 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:54:43 am
A huge example of the need to just give players a bit of time

Within a few games people were moaning and criticising praise of his play. Wonderful player and a great great addition to our side

I think most felt we needed a midfielder more than anything in January, so watching us sign Gakpo and then seeing our form deteriorate even more as our chances of top four dwindled away was understandably pretty annoying. I like Gakpo but I'm still not convinced our season wouldn't have gone a lot better if we had brought in a decent midfielder.
Logged

Online Eddie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 612
  • Spirit Of Shankly Member 10410
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 09:07:48 am »
Along with Ali's form and the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic. Gakpo has been a real positive in a season that's just been woeful.  Didn't impress me in his first month or so, he looked slow and I couldn't make out his role in the team, but he's really sharpened up, carries and progresses the ball forward as good as any player in the Prem, keeps possession really well, and his play 'between the lines' is great. I think he'll be close to a 'one in three' striker for us. He's going to be a very important player in Jurgen's rebuild. Can't wait to see him next season after a decent pre-season. If he can achieve half of what Bobby did for us, he'll be a fantastic buy.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:19:02 am by Eddie »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,144
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 09:12:48 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:07:33 am
I think most felt we needed a midfielder more than anything in January, so watching us sign Gakpo and then seeing our form deteriorate even more as our chances of top four dwindled away was understandably pretty annoying. I like Gakpo but I'm still not convinced our season wouldn't have gone a lot better if we had brought in a decent midfielder.

You didn't think there was any need to address the loss of Mane and Bobby?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 