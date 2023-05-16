Along with Ali's form and the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic. Gakpo has been a real positive in a season that's just been woeful. Didn't impress me in his first month or so, he looked slow and I couldn't make out his role in the team, but he's really sharpened up, carries and progresses the ball forward as good as any player in the Prem, keeps possession really well, and his play 'between the lines' is great. I think he'll be close to a 'one in three' striker for us. He's going to be a very important player in Jurgen's rebuild. Can't wait to see him next season after a decent pre-season. If he can achieve half of what Bobby did for us, he'll be a fantastic buy.