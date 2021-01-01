« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Offline mrantarctica

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1920 on: Today at 12:23:59 am
Quote from: skidz73 on April  4, 2023, 09:56:03 pm
Reminds me a bit of David NGog. A bit too tentative. Get stuck in

Except Ngog was actually not good enough at all, while Gakpo is a talented footballer and will go much further than Ngog. Ngog is an out and out striker who hasn't been able to score very well in any top league, or even mediocre ones. Gakpo isn't an out and out striker, and already has a good scoring record in the Eredivisie and has already score a quarter of the goals Ngog scored during his entire time at Liverpool. Apples and Onions mate.

Offline LFCTikiTaka

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1921 on: Today at 12:59:37 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:17:21 pm
https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/cody-gakpo-speaks-out-liverpool-26639542.amp

I just hope hell come good as the potential is there.

People can moan about us not making enough signings, but the more worrying and pressing issue is this. There's no strategy in our transfers anymore.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1922 on: Today at 06:45:26 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
Well if you were to try to use him as he played in the Eredivisie he would be completely unusable which we saw over a couple of games, so......???

You mean his first few games in a new league in team performing terribly?:lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah, there's no way he can ever improve on those performances, might as well just sell him now.
