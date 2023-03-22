« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 121039 times)

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1840 on: March 22, 2023, 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2023, 08:05:06 pm
He said he didn't personally believe it but it's why he thinks certain people react to Gakpo as they do. I'm saying I agree with that.

Agreeing with his/her statement or the sentiment that fans have?

Because you've spent a lot of time just on this page talking about how it's effected us negatively signing him instead of a midfielder.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1841 on: March 22, 2023, 08:17:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2023, 08:05:59 pm
Id like to think that FSG and Klopp have enough trust to be able change tact at any moment based on changing circumstances. Especially when you factor in that Arthur suffered a long term injury.

Considering they'll never say otherwise all you and I have to go on is what actually happened.

Quote from: FlashGordon on March 22, 2023, 08:09:49 pm
Agreeing with his/her statement or the sentiment that fans have?

Because you've spent a lot of time just on this page talking about how it's effected us negatively signing him instead of a midfielder.

Agree with the sentiment that he is noting even though he personally doesn't agree with it.

A lot of time? Hah, sure...
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1842 on: March 22, 2023, 08:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2023, 08:17:55 pm
Considering they'll never say otherwise all you and I have to go on is what actually happened.

Agree with the sentiment that he is noting even though he personally doesn't agree with it.

A lot of time? Hah, sure...

Thing is I am not even sure an attacker and a midfielder would have solved this. We have so many issues from an attack which is not sure how it fits together and does what Klopp wants it to, a midfield that is a mess and a defence that makes mistakes galore.

Thats on top of the mentality of the side and players attitude which is getting referenced by them every game. We need the season to end and to start again and hope we can get that back. I very much doubt we are challenging for a league next season so this is now a 2 year rebuild if we are lucky.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1843 on: March 22, 2023, 08:32:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2023, 07:46:05 pm
I dont think one midfielder would have solved this team and really we should have been able to buy a midfielder anyway, irregardless of signing Gakpo or not.


If we had signed a CM then Dave would be complaining that Klopp deciding not to sign a more forward thinking player was negligent.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1844 on: March 22, 2023, 08:34:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 22, 2023, 08:09:49 pm
Agreeing with his/her statement or the sentiment that fans have?

Because you've spent a lot of time just on this page talking about how it's effected us negatively signing him instead of a midfielder.


You're giving him too much credit.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1845 on: March 22, 2023, 08:34:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2023, 08:26:14 pm
Thing is I am not even sure an attacker and a midfielder would have solved this. We have so many issues from an attack which is not sure how it fits together and does what Klopp wants it to, a midfield that is a mess and a defence that makes mistakes galore.

Thats on top of the mentality of the side and players attitude which is getting referenced by them every game. We need the season to end and to start again and hope we can get that back. I very much doubt we are challenging for a league next season so this is now a 2 year rebuild if we are lucky.

I think you're way too negative in a lot of your outlooks. We're 3rd in the league still in attacking metrics, we are just really average defensively and getting at least one midfielder out there that can win the ball and pass wouldn't be all that hard and would make a pretty big difference. A lot of the reactions are because we're no where near challenging for the title but even with all this we still are within a shout of CL or at least Europa.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1846 on: March 22, 2023, 08:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2023, 08:34:02 pm
I think you're way too negative in a lot of your outlooks. We're 3rd in the league still in attacking metrics, we are just really average defensively and getting at least one midfielder out there that can win the ball and pass wouldn't be all that hard and would make a pretty big difference. A lot of the reactions are because we're no where near challenging for the title but even with all this we still are within a shout of CL or at least Europa.

Yes we are, but that seems a lifetime away from challenging for the league. Arsenal are on for over 90 points and I believe that City may well be on for 90 points as well and thats despite all their supposed issues. We are either going to have to have a mega summer thats turns this all around or those teams are going to have to regress.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1847 on: March 22, 2023, 10:03:59 pm »
City are on course for mid 80's, and whilst Arsenal are currently looking at early 90's their fixtures suggest otherwise
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1848 on: March 22, 2023, 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 22, 2023, 07:47:25 pm
This is the biggest issue that is excused or overlooked, we should have been able to buy both we arent poor

Right.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1849 on: March 23, 2023, 07:44:04 am »
i think we're probabaly 2 midfielders behind where we should be, we needed one in the summer of 21, another in the summer of 22 and we'll need another this coming summer. That means a midfielder in January would still have left us short of where we 'should be' and so in that sense wouldn't have fixed our midfield. That said, one athletic midfielder would make a huge difference to us. So to give a thought experiment, there's no way a peak level Gini doesn't make us much more difficult to play against straight away. And yes we really should have been able to buy both Gapko and a midfielder in January. We're now in rebuild mode and if we can't spend a lot of money to do it, we're screwed. The sums will seem eye watering but that's because we chose to keep the group together as much as possible for as long as possible.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1850 on: March 23, 2023, 11:39:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2023, 08:34:02 pm
I think you're way too negative in a lot of your outlooks. We're 3rd in the league still in attacking metrics

The thing is one of the major contributory factors for us being 3rd in the League in attacking metrics is that we have signed players like Gakpo. I mean when we signed him we were struggling to field a forward line with Diaz, Bobby and Jota all having pretty long-term injuries.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2023, 08:34:02 pm
we are just really average defensively and getting at least one midfielder out there that can win the ball and pass wouldn't be all that hard and would make a pretty big difference. A lot of the reactions are because we're no where near challenging for the title but even with all this we still are within a shout of CL or at least Europa.

At the start of the season before the summer window shut there were plenty of posters stating that we needed to reinforce the midfield and a failure to do so would risk qualifying for the Champions League. There was a consensus that FSG needed to invest more and provide a transfer kitty that would allow us to replace the three forwards we were losing and refresh the midfield.

You basically called those people lunatics and defended FSG to the hilt. We are miles inside FFP have the 3rd highest income in World football yet cannot afford to compete. Now your assessment that FSG didn't need to spend has proven to be rubbish, you have bizarrely turned your cannons on Gakpo.

Even more bizarrely whilst looking to attack Gakpo in a Gakpo thread you are using the attacking metrics that he is part of as a defence for FSG's lack of spending. You really couldn't make it up. Gakpo for me has made a solid start, has shown flashes of brilliance and has contributed well.

It is far too soon to make any realistic appraisals of Gakpo much as it is too soon to state whether 19 year old Elliott can become a regular in midfield. However, you have used both to try and defend FSG's lack of spending and used them in a crazy attempt to discredit the likes of the manager and assistant manager. Trying to create a narrative that the aforementioned managerial duo has somehow taken over the running of the club and forced out the Sporting Director and the stats guys.

You have done this without a single scrap of evidence and are desperately trying to push the line that FSG have provided the money but Klopp and Ljinders have misspent it on Gakpo whilst playing Elliott who at 19 despite some promising performances has already been written off by you.

Unsurprisingly when Gakpo and Elliott starred against United instead of admitting you may have been too hasty you went AWOL.

The simple truth is that BOTH the forward line that had lost three attackers and a midfield that is likely to be gutted in the summer needed serious investment. The simple truth is that we have the income to address the issues in the squad and the failure is entirely of FSG's making.

Then perhaps you could allow Gakpo and Elliott the breathing space to develop and we could find out if they have a viable long-term future here. 
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1851 on: March 23, 2023, 11:48:28 am »
I was unsure of him in the first few weeks. Lacked accelaration on the left at times.
But I think he has been very promising since he got his first goal.
Can see why he was signed.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1852 on: March 23, 2023, 12:23:59 pm »
Pulled out of Dutch squad due to illness.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1853 on: March 23, 2023, 12:27:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2023, 08:42:42 pm
Yes we are, but that seems a lifetime away from challenging for the league. Arsenal are on for over 90 points and I believe that City may well be on for 90 points as well and thats despite all their supposed issues. We are either going to have to have a mega summer thats turns this all around or those teams are going to have to regress.
It's kind of funny to involve Arsenal in argument that we are impossibly far behind.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal have shown how small the difference is between success and failure, and how quickly things can change.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1854 on: March 23, 2023, 12:36:50 pm »
I'm not sure about that. Mostly clubs don't turn overnight, the seeds are there before the plant blooms. And when the roots aren't in place they usually bloom brightly but then whither quickly too, see Liverpool in 13/14. On the other hand, when the roots have become rotten it's very hard to fix it, see liverpool in the 90s or Man Utd since Ferguson left. We of all people should see how important the whole structure is to success and the need for everything to be settled and working rightly because that's exactly how we had the success we did. On pitch performance, young players coming through (Trent mostly), brilliant transfer strategy and execution, inspired recruitment to the manager and sporting director positions... it all came together to give us the success we had. It wasn't a 'small difference between success and failure', it was a vast difference.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1855 on: March 23, 2023, 05:35:45 pm »
 ;D

Quote
A chicken curry served on Wednesday night is the reason for the viral outbreak in the Netherlands camp, which has sent five players, including Cody Gakpo, home ill. [Mike Verweij - de Telegraaf]
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1856 on: March 23, 2023, 05:49:15 pm »
Oh no....
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1857 on: March 23, 2023, 05:51:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2023, 08:42:42 pm
Yes we are, but that seems a lifetime away from challenging for the league. Arsenal are on for over 90 points and I believe that City may well be on for 90 points as well and thats despite all their supposed issues. We are either going to have to have a mega summer thats turns this all around or those teams are going to have to regress.

New signings taking time to learn klopps system and The Liverpool Way. Well be fine next season big summer or not. Preferably big but if not it is what it is, well still be fine.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1858 on: March 23, 2023, 07:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 23, 2023, 05:35:45 pm
;D

Well at least people can no longer argue he's not explosive.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1859 on: March 23, 2023, 07:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on March 23, 2023, 05:51:05 pm
New signings taking time to learn klopps system and The Liverpool Way. Well be fine next season big summer or not. Preferably big but if not it is what it is, well still be fine.

That's not necessarily true. If we don't get significant additions to the team in midfield (and defense) - we will probably suffer similar problems to this year.

Our systems has been shown to be grueling and intense - everyone on the team that will remain will have additional miles on their legs. Further - there isn't likely much help coming from the youth system either.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1860 on: March 23, 2023, 09:31:15 pm »
Apparently he struggled with the false naan.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1861 on: March 23, 2023, 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 23, 2023, 09:31:15 pm
Apparently he struggled with the false naan.

oh my. let's just shut it down now folks. move along. nothing to see here.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1862 on: March 23, 2023, 11:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 23, 2023, 09:31:15 pm
Apparently he struggled with the false naan.

I would too. No help from a bland Chicken Tikka MoSalah.  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 07:21:37 pm »
Is he not in Dutch squad?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:21:37 pm
Is he not in Dutch squad?

Withdrew due to illness
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Withdrew due to illness
The curry was dodgy, but not as dodgy as Griezemanns hair😳
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 07:52:10 pm »
Whens he cumin home?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:52:10 pm
Whens he cumin home?

Not lentil the illness is over
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm
Not lentil the illness is over


I trust you because you seem to have your finger on the pulses.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 08:17:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm

I trust you because you seem to have your finger on the pulses.

I do as a mattar of fact. I don't want bad Korma hitting me for lying.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Withdrew due to illness

Just reading back now. ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1871 on: Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
Just reading back now. ;D

Good, because I can curry on with these puns forever ;)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 03:33:28 am »
vindaloo reckon he'll be back in training?
