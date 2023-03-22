I think you're way too negative in a lot of your outlooks. We're 3rd in the league still in attacking metrics

we are just really average defensively and getting at least one midfielder out there that can win the ball and pass wouldn't be all that hard and would make a pretty big difference. A lot of the reactions are because we're no where near challenging for the title but even with all this we still are within a shout of CL or at least Europa.



The thing is one of the major contributory factors for us being 3rd in the League in attacking metrics is that we have signed players like Gakpo. I mean when we signed him we were struggling to field a forward line with Diaz, Bobby and Jota all having pretty long-term injuries.At the start of the season before the summer window shut there were plenty of posters stating that we needed to reinforce the midfield and a failure to do so would risk qualifying for the Champions League. There was a consensus that FSG needed to invest more and provide a transfer kitty that would allow us to replace the three forwards we were losing and refresh the midfield.You basically called those people lunatics and defended FSG to the hilt. We are miles inside FFP have the 3rd highest income in World football yet cannot afford to compete. Now your assessment that FSG didn't need to spend has proven to be rubbish, you have bizarrely turned your cannons on Gakpo.Even more bizarrely whilst looking to attack Gakpo in a Gakpo thread you are using the attacking metrics that he is part of as a defence for FSG's lack of spending. You really couldn't make it up. Gakpo for me has made a solid start, has shown flashes of brilliance and has contributed well.It is far too soon to make any realistic appraisals of Gakpo much as it is too soon to state whether 19 year old Elliott can become a regular in midfield. However, you have used both to try and defend FSG's lack of spending and used them in a crazy attempt to discredit the likes of the manager and assistant manager. Trying to create a narrative that the aforementioned managerial duo has somehow taken over the running of the club and forced out the Sporting Director and the stats guys.You have done this without a single scrap of evidence and are desperately trying to push the line that FSG have provided the money but Klopp and Ljinders have misspent it on Gakpo whilst playing Elliott who at 19 despite some promising performances has already been written off by you.Unsurprisingly when Gakpo and Elliott starred against United instead of admitting you may have been too hasty you went AWOL.The simple truth is that BOTH the forward line that had lost three attackers and a midfield that is likely to be gutted in the summer needed serious investment. The simple truth is that we have the income to address the issues in the squad and the failure is entirely of FSG's making.Then perhaps you could allow Gakpo and Elliott the breathing space to develop and we could find out if they have a viable long-term future here.