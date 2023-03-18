« previous next »
Offline JackWard33

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1800 on: March 18, 2023, 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on March 18, 2023, 07:27:48 am
All we are doing now is trying to limit the damage of our midfield not being able to defend. We don't know the plan for Nunez or Gakpo yet.

This is fair I think - were definitely fire fighting tactically and trying to make something work
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1801 on: March 18, 2023, 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on March 18, 2023, 07:27:48 am
All we are doing now is trying to limit the damage of our midfield not being able to defend. We don't know the plan for Nunez or Gakpo yet.



Which should be obvious to anybody who has half decent knowledge of the game and every fucker who has kicked a ball towards an opposing teams goal.


Some of the posts throughout the site are beyond embarrassing,no marks thinking they have a better understanding than the boss and snide c*nts calling out players claiming that their mindsets and effort are personal choices,c*nts posting cuntish opinions to other c*nts who then run with it.


Same c*nts are usually very quiet when things are going well though,funny that.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1802 on: March 19, 2023, 04:38:53 am »
I'm starting to think though that the move of Gakpo from the wing to the center is more that he's not a great athlete, especially in comparison to Nunez. Yes he's got a good top speed but I'm sorry the guy has an extremely slow first step and really no burst. If you were to then ask him to run up and down the wing all game he may not be able to cover the ground fast enough to effect both ends of the field and I think we saw that with how bad some of his performances on the wing was. Nunez on the other hand is an athletic freak to the point that while it may not be the best use of his skillset sticking him out there on the left it's better than the alternative of sticking Gakpo out there and then in theory you're getting the best of both.

Offline Knight

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1803 on: March 19, 2023, 08:38:07 am »
The shouts explaining his signing by pointing to us playing 4-2-3-1 in the future with both him and Nunez down the middle, Diaz on the left and Salah on the right forget that we want our best paid, best, increasingly old attacker as close to goal as possible. Asking Salah to do all the defensive work that being on the left of a 3 in a 4-2-3-1 requires AND forcing him to stay out wide because 2 players are inside him is not a good idea.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1804 on: March 19, 2023, 10:19:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 18, 2023, 02:19:49 pm


Which should be obvious to anybody who has half decent knowledge of the game and every fucker who has kicked a ball towards an opposing teams goal.


Some of the posts throughout the site are beyond embarrassing,no marks thinking they have a better understanding than the boss and snide c*nts calling out players claiming that their mindsets and effort are personal choices,c*nts posting cuntish opinions to other c*nts who then run with it.


Same c*nts are usually very quiet when things are going well though,funny that.

Never mind being very quiet when things are going well some have only joined recently to revel in our misery.

Epic trolls, all of them.
Offline jepovic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1805 on: March 19, 2023, 10:34:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 19, 2023, 08:38:07 am
The shouts explaining his signing by pointing to us playing 4-2-3-1 in the future with both him and Nunez down the middle, Diaz on the left and Salah on the right forget that we want our best paid, best, increasingly old attacker as close to goal as possible. Asking Salah to do all the defensive work that being on the left of a 3 in a 4-2-3-1 requires AND forcing him to stay out wide because 2 players are inside him is not a good idea.
Yeah, I think we will stick with the 433 / 442 diamond. Nunez and Salah as advanced wingers (or Diaz/ Jota) and Gakpo as false nine.
Gakpo as a winger makes little sense when we have so many options on the left. Also he just doesnt look like a Klopp winger to me. But it's always good to have players with different qualities.

I think we have a great set of attackers, just a bit injury prone. If we can fix the midfield, I'm not worried about us scoring goals.
Offline Fromola

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1806 on: March 19, 2023, 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on March 18, 2023, 07:27:48 am
All we are doing now is trying to limit the damage of our midfield not being able to defend. We don't know the plan for Nunez or Gakpo yet.

Whenever we have a good run under Klopp it's always predicated on clean sheets. Since the defeat at Wolves we've only conceded 1 goal in the league and that was the game we lost at Bournemouth. But then we never looked like scoring once we went behind or away at Palace in the 0-0.

Ultimately whatever we do we're garbage away from home this season and find it impossible to make it work with such a dysfunctional midfield. The games we've won away are usually built around nabbing an early goal or two and hanging on for dear life. We could at least drop deeper, keep compact and try and hit teams on the break, we've tried everything else. The goal Bournemouth scored though is exactly the nonsense goals we give away all the time and we've got away with a few in the recent clean sheets.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1807 on: March 19, 2023, 12:06:45 pm »
We should definitely buy Mount for double the money, twice the wages and get similar numbers that Gapko will give us in the role behind the front three of Diaz, Salah and Nunez. 😉

Might as well play him in the 10 area for the rest of the season especially with Diaz on the way back fingers crossed. Can't do us any harm to see if the lad can do a job linking midfield with the front line
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1808 on: March 19, 2023, 02:57:46 pm »
So he's not a good athlete now,something everyone missed before we bought him  ::)

Down to the Boss as well eh Dave. :wanker
Online Al 666

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1809 on: March 19, 2023, 03:24:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 19, 2023, 02:57:46 pm
So he's not a good athlete now,something everyone missed before we bought him  ::)

Down to the Boss as well eh Dave. :wanker

Amazing how someone who is not a good athlete manages to turn and burst away from players game in game out. Amazing how many times he manages to sprint and keep up with the likes of Darwin and Mo when we counterattack. With his second goal against United being a prime example.
Offline classycarra

Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1810 on: March 19, 2023, 03:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 19, 2023, 04:38:53 am
I'm starting to think though that the move of Gakpo from the wing to the center is more that he's not a great athlete, especially in comparison to Nunez. Yes he's got a good top speed but I'm sorry the guy has an extremely slow first step and really no burst. If you were to then ask him to run up and down the wing all game he may not be able to cover the ground fast enough to effect both ends of the field and I think we saw that with how bad some of his performances on the wing was. Nunez on the other hand is an athletic freak to the point that while it may not be the best use of his skillset sticking him out there on the left it's better than the alternative of sticking Gakpo out there and then in theory you're getting the best of both.
If we're saying you have to have an extremely high top speed to be a great athlete then sure that probably excludes him. But I think you can see how much Gakpo has physically improved in line with his new positions and responsibilities, with the game and training time.

In his last game for us he played the pseudo 8 role in our midfield, completing the set of our system's three most physically demanding roles (the 8, the wide forward and the 'Firmino role' - which our fittest 8 Gini described as being punishing), and showcased his ability to get up and down the pitch with his goal saving cover in our box chasing back their counter. I think it's also been pretty evident that while neither of them are like Mane/Salah, Gakpo seems to have better stamina and last longer in games (granted they're built entirely different here, and so it makes sense that Nunez is more of a 'save his sprints for our attacking situations off the last man number 9 type, whereas Gakpo is more perpetual (and slightly slower) himself more in line with a midfielder.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 02:36:15 am »
Quote from: classycarra on March 19, 2023, 03:31:52 pm
If we're saying you have to have an extremely high top speed to be a great athlete then sure that probably excludes him. But I think you can see how much Gakpo has physically improved in line with his new positions and responsibilities, with the game and training time.

In his last game for us he played the pseudo 8 role in our midfield, completing the set of our system's three most physically demanding roles (the 8, the wide forward and the 'Firmino role' - which our fittest 8 Gini described as being punishing), and showcased his ability to get up and down the pitch with his goal saving cover in our box chasing back their counter. I think it's also been pretty evident that while neither of them are like Mane/Salah, Gakpo seems to have better stamina and last longer in games (granted they're built entirely different here, and so it makes sense that Nunez is more of a 'save his sprints for our attacking situations off the last man number 9 type, whereas Gakpo is more perpetual (and slightly slower) himself more in line with a midfielder.

No. He has a fast top speed but it takes him a while to get going. If you were to watch his highlights from the Eredivisie he has an athletic advantage that lets him do the same thing over and over, cut to his left foot and cross/shoot. Now in the PL he no longer has that advantage and if you ask him to cover a wing he can't actually contribute at both ends. If you move him to the middle though where he doesn't need to initially be moving into space and doesn't have to come back so far then he can contribute more. We see that with his goals where he's breaking into the box after the move has already started forward or we're in settled possession in the attacking third.
Offline jepovic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 01:53:12 pm »
He's faster than Firmino ever was, so of course he could do that role.

Klopp likes his wingers extra quick with a side of fast and sprinkled with rapid. Not sure he fits that mould, and I dont think that was ever the plan.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 10:19:11 am
Never mind being very quiet when things are going well some have only joined recently to revel in our misery.

Epic trolls, all of them.

Not really misery is it though? We're having a bit of an average season after a few years of absolute delightful football.

We fix a few things, get probably a couple of new signings and maybe move some players on that it's not quite working and start again next season.

If you're a fan and you can't cope with the odd bad run then you're watching the wrong sport. We've been poor in the past and then gone on great runs and won stuff against all the odds and we will do again.

The best time to support us is when it's going badly. It's a piece of piss to get behind the lads when it's going well - a bit different when we're having a bit of a wobble as evidenced by some of our so-called 'fans'.

But their their loss. If they going to act like a shower of crying knobends when they should be supporting then they shouldn't really be celebrating when it goes right. But they will be, obviously and being smug and up their arses about it too. Precisely the things that other fans when I've spoken to them hate about certain Liverpool fans and every club has them.

Hey ho.
Online Al 666

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 04:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:36:15 am
No. He has a fast top speed but it takes him a while to get going. If you were to watch his highlights from the Eredivisie he has an athletic advantage that lets him do the same thing over and over, cut to his left foot and cross/shoot. Now in the PL he no longer has that advantage and if you ask him to cover a wing he can't actually contribute at both ends. If you move him to the middle though where he doesn't need to initially be moving into space and doesn't have to come back so far then he can contribute more. We see that with his goals where he's breaking into the box after the move has already started forward or we're in settled possession in the attacking third.

Did you actually see his second goal against United?  He received a pass on the edge of his own area held off Antony played in Mo and then sprinted 70 yards and then scored with a sublime finish. That is pretty much the definition of contributing at both ends.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 04:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm
Not really misery is it though? We're having a bit of an average season after a few years of absolute delightful football.

We fix a few things, get probably a couple of new signings and maybe move some players on that it's not quite working and start again next season.

If you're a fan and you can't cope with the odd bad run then you're watching the wrong sport. We've been poor in the past and then gone on great runs and won stuff against all the odds and we will do again.

The best time to support us is when it's going badly. It's a piece of piss to get behind the lads when it's going well - a bit different when we're having a bit of a wobble as evidenced by some of our so-called 'fans'.

But their their loss. If they going to act like a shower of crying knobends when they should be supporting then they shouldn't really be celebrating when it goes right. But they will be, obviously and being smug and up their arses about it too. Precisely the things that other fans when I've spoken to them hate about certain Liverpool fans and every club has them.

Hey ho.

Well relative misery then. ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:25:29 pm
Did you actually see his second goal against United?  He received a pass on the edge of his own area held off Antony played in Mo and then sprinted 70 yards and then scored with a sublime finish. That is pretty much the definition of contributing at both ends.


I think Dave was skiing during the United game.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:25:29 pm
Did you actually see his second goal against United?  He received a pass on the edge of his own area held off Antony played in Mo and then sprinted 70 yards and then scored with a sublime finish. That is pretty much the definition of contributing at both ends.

Its still unclear really though how this whole attack functions. Its something that will take time but there are still questions and Gakpo is a part of that.
Offline classycarra

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:25:29 pm
Did you actually see his second goal against United?  He received a pass on the edge of his own area held off Antony played in Mo and then sprinted 70 yards and then scored with a sublime finish. That is pretty much the definition of contributing at both ends.
what's funny is even the first goal against United also counts against his suggestion (he's deeper than Robertson on the halfway line showing for Alli when the move stars, who instead plays it to Robbo). So he transitioned from dropping into midfield to help the keeper start to build an attack, to fashioning a shot a few seconds later (aka contributing at both ends)
Online Al 666

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm
what's funny is even the first goal against United also counts against his suggestion (he's deeper than Robertson on the halfway line showing for Alli when the move stars, who instead plays it to Robbo). So he transitioned from dropping into midfield to help the keeper start to build an attack, to fashioning a shot a few seconds later (aka contributing at both ends)

Which is pretty much what you would expect of a false 9.

Playing the False 9 means you have more defensive responsibility and drop far deeper than the two wide forwards. Playing more centrally actually means that Gakpo has to contribute more at both ends.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
Feel like he's did good so far! Don't know why people are getting on his back when he's coming into a new team in a bad moment
