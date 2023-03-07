Keep forgetting that he's only 23, every time I look at him for some reason I think he's 27/28.



He's got a great touch and can clearly finish. He's quicker than what a lot of people seem to say as well. Must admit that I wasn't sure on him at first, but his price tag was a bit of a no brainer and looks like it was a very good bit of business, especially with the injuries that we had at the time and with Bobby now leaving. Looks like he will be a fantastic player for us.