Countering another ''fact'' that was plucked from another arse.
Gakpo is a surprisingly quick player who can cover a lot of ground with ease. He is strong when he has the ball and once he beats a player he leaves them for dead. His touch and skill is up there with the best and hes going to be a big hit.
Keep forgetting that he's only 23, every time I look at him for some reason I think he's 27/28.He's got a great touch and can clearly finish. He's quicker than what a lot of people seem to say as well. Must admit that I wasn't sure on him at first, but his price tag was a bit of a no brainer and looks like it was a very good bit of business, especially with the injuries that we had at the time and with Bobby now leaving. Looks like he will be a fantastic player for us.
It might well not be the midpoint but I just don't think of Darwin as particularly tall, nor do I think it's as outdated as you suggest. Haaland, Weghorst, Isak, Mitrovic, Edouard, Havertz, Wood, Ferguson, Wellbeck, Solanke, Calvert Lewin, Kane, Onuachu, Gakpo, Jimenez all seem taller or about the same height. There are likely more (and no doubt plenty who are shorter of course)He's about the height of Torres, who I never thought as a particularly tall striker. It's all relative though and probably not that important . Anyway, it's the Gakpo thread and he is tall. The question I quoted about whether or not we are seeking out taller forwards deliberately is a valid/interesting one (and one I don't really know the answer to).
Comparisons or even saying the 'new Firminho' should stop, he will be his own player and offer a new direction for our attack....Bobby is a one off.. plus an unfair burden like Hendo the new Gerrard or Clough the new Dalglish ( though to be honest I may have started that )Gakpo is different player his own attributes he is direct , good feet , strong, looks up for the pass and has shown to be a skill full clinical finisher and at 23 wanna comparison?....a young Terry Henry ( eek!)
Scored against United and Everton at home. The first player to do that since Daniel Sturridge (13/14) and the 5th overall. Can you name the other three?
I'm guessing it's a Premier League only statistic and the 13/14 date narrows it down.I'll go with the obvious candidates of Fowler, Owen and Torres but fully prepared for it to be Ruddock, Smicer and Ngog.
Kuyt did it in 2010/11. Yes, only the Premier League.Fowler in 95/96
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Gerrard?
Suarez Crouch?
What about Shaqiri? He scored against both United (two goals) and Everton, at home
Yes he did but not in the same season.
I reckon hell soon have inherited the classic Liverpool striker song that was last bestowed upon Sturridge.Clap. Clap. Clap, clap, clap. Clap, clap, clap, clap.. Gakpo!Either that, or something to the tune of Blitzkrieg Bop.
Im reckon something to the tune of Hong Kong Fooey. 😁😁😁
Cody GakpoNumber 1 number 9
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]