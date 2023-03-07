« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 110366 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1720 on: March 7, 2023, 01:12:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  7, 2023, 01:09:34 pm
Countering another ''fact'' that was plucked from another arse.
ok got it. 

RAWK should have an automatic "arse fact" smiley.  :)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,381
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1721 on: March 7, 2023, 01:46:21 pm »
I'll go as far as to say I believe some posters in this forum don't appear to have a future here, I can't see what talents they bring and what their contribution might be in the future. I may be wrong so what I will do is wait until they display their full potential and then I may comment further.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,116
  • JFT97
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1722 on: March 7, 2023, 01:57:07 pm »
Keep forgetting that he's only 23, every time I look at him for some reason I think he's 27/28.

He's got a great touch and can clearly finish.  He's quicker than what a lot of people seem to say as well.  Must admit that I wasn't sure on him at first, but his price tag was a bit of a no brainer and looks like it was a very good bit of business, especially with the injuries that we had at the time and with Bobby now leaving.  Looks like he will be a fantastic player for us.
« Last Edit: March 7, 2023, 01:59:01 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1723 on: March 7, 2023, 11:15:55 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March  7, 2023, 11:09:16 am
Gakpo is a surprisingly quick player who can cover a lot of ground with ease. He is strong when he has the ball and once he beats a player he leaves them for dead. His touch and skill is up there with the best and hes going to be a big hit.
He lacks that acceleration that's needed on the wing to leave players for dead. In the middle, he's quick enough.

His skillset is good. I think he could improve aerially in an attacking sense given his height and impose himself more on games. He seems to be a confidence player. Looks completely different when he's on it. Hopefully, scoring two against United will give him that belief and he'll smash it from here on.
« Last Edit: March 7, 2023, 11:38:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1724 on: March 7, 2023, 11:16:35 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on March  7, 2023, 01:57:07 pm
Keep forgetting that he's only 23, every time I look at him for some reason I think he's 27/28.

He's got a great touch and can clearly finish.  He's quicker than what a lot of people seem to say as well.  Must admit that I wasn't sure on him at first, but his price tag was a bit of a no brainer and looks like it was a very good bit of business, especially with the injuries that we had at the time and with Bobby now leaving.  Looks like he will be a fantastic player for us.
He's a snip for what he cost.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1725 on: March 7, 2023, 11:36:58 pm »
Yeah he doesnt look like he has the explosiveness that we look for in a winger so if he works out as a false 9 and Nunez as a wide forward who can also play 9 we are laughing. We are all rightly focused on the midfield but forwards are by far the hardest part of the game to get right. The whole team needs to be strong if we are to be among the best but getting a new forward line clicking will help us no end.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1726 on: March 8, 2023, 03:30:19 am »
Quote from: rolla on March  7, 2023, 11:39:44 am
It might well not be the midpoint but I just don't think of Darwin as particularly tall,  nor do I think it's as outdated as you suggest.
Haaland, Weghorst, Isak, Mitrovic, Edouard, Havertz, Wood, Ferguson, Wellbeck, Solanke,  Calvert Lewin, Kane, Onuachu, Gakpo, Jimenez all seem taller or about the same height.  There are likely more (and no doubt plenty who are shorter of course)

He's about the height of Torres, who I never thought as a particularly tall striker.  It's all relative though and probably not that important  ;D.

Anyway, it's the Gakpo thread and he is tall.  The question I quoted about whether or not we are seeking out taller forwards deliberately is a valid/interesting one (and one I don't really know the answer to).

Darwin's taller than Torres and about the same height as Fabinho who's pretty tall. gakpo's pretty close to Van Dijk in height, so yeah, the lads up top are taller for sure but the difference is that they have stronger attributes than their aerial prowess in pace or technique. I think the idea has been to sign players with the right physical and mental attributes and enough technical attributes wherein they can be coached the rest.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1727 on: March 8, 2023, 01:23:13 pm »
Comparisons or even saying the 'new Firminho' should stop, he will be his own player and offer a new direction for our attack....Bobby is a one off.. plus an unfair burden like Hendo the new Gerrard or Clough the new Dalglish ( though to be honest I may have started that :D)


Gakpo is different player his own attributes he is direct , good feet , strong, looks up for the pass and has shown to be a skill full clinical finisher and at 23 wanna comparison?....a young Terry Henry ( eek!)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,381
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1728 on: March 8, 2023, 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March  8, 2023, 01:23:13 pm
Comparisons or even saying the 'new Firminho' should stop, he will be his own player and offer a new direction for our attack....Bobby is a one off.. plus an unfair burden like Hendo the new Gerrard or Clough the new Dalglish ( though to be honest I may have started that :D )


Gakpo is different player his own attributes he is direct , good feet , strong, looks up for the pass and has shown to be a skill full clinical finisher and at 23 wanna comparison?....a young Terry Henry ( eek!)


Eek Indeed, no pressure there at all now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1729 on: March 8, 2023, 10:11:16 pm »
I reckon hell soon have inherited the classic Liverpool striker song that was last bestowed upon Sturridge.

Clap. Clap. Clap, clap, clap. Clap, clap, clap, clap.. Gakpo!


Either that, or something to the tune of Blitzkrieg Bop.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1730 on: March 8, 2023, 10:48:48 pm »
Scored against United and Everton at home. The first player to do that since Daniel Sturridge (13/14) and the 5th overall. Can you name the other three?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1731 on: March 8, 2023, 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  8, 2023, 10:48:48 pm
Scored against United and Everton at home. The first player to do that since Daniel Sturridge (13/14) and the 5th overall. Can you name the other three?
I'm guessing it's a Premier League only statistic and the 13/14 date narrows it down.

I'll go with the obvious candidates of Fowler, Owen and Torres but fully prepared for it to be Ruddock, Smicer and Ngog.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1732 on: March 8, 2023, 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  8, 2023, 10:51:52 pm
I'm guessing it's a Premier League only statistic and the 13/14 date narrows it down.

I'll go with the obvious candidates of Fowler, Owen and Torres but fully prepared for it to be Ruddock, Smicer and Ngog.
Kuyt did it in 2010/11. Yes, only the Premier League.
Fowler in 95/96
« Last Edit: March 8, 2023, 11:01:20 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,886
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1733 on: March 9, 2023, 12:05:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  8, 2023, 10:52:43 pm
Kuyt did it in 2010/11. Yes, only the Premier League.
Fowler in 95/96

Gerrard?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,528
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1734 on: March 9, 2023, 12:07:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  8, 2023, 10:52:43 pm
Kuyt did it in 2010/11. Yes, only the Premier League.
Fowler in 95/96
Suarez Crouch?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1735 on: March 9, 2023, 12:30:58 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  9, 2023, 12:05:00 am
Gerrard?
Correct. In 2011/12, he scored a hattrick against Everton and a freekick against United.

Scoring against our biggest rivals at home in the same season is a very good way to endear yourself to the fans. It's quite rare.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1736 on: March 9, 2023, 12:31:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on March  9, 2023, 12:07:51 am
Suarez Crouch?
Suarez never scored against United at Anfield. Very surprising stat.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,269
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1737 on: March 9, 2023, 01:19:34 am »
What about Shaqiri? He scored against both United (two goals) and Everton, at home
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1738 on: March 9, 2023, 01:23:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  9, 2023, 01:19:34 am
What about Shaqiri? He scored against both United (two goals) and Everton, at home
Yes he did but not in the same season.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,269
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1739 on: March 9, 2023, 01:28:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  9, 2023, 01:23:49 am
Yes he did but not in the same season.
Oh I see. Gotcha
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 06:19:20 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  8, 2023, 10:11:16 pm
I reckon hell soon have inherited the classic Liverpool striker song that was last bestowed upon Sturridge.

Clap. Clap. Clap, clap, clap. Clap, clap, clap, clap.. Gakpo!


Either that, or something to the tune of Blitzkrieg Bop.
Im reckon something to the tune of Hong Kong Fooey. 😁😁😁
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,891
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:19:20 am
Im reckon something to the tune of Hong Kong Fooey. 😁😁😁

Cody Gakpo
Number 1 number 9

 :D

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 04:05:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm
Cody Gakpo
Number 1 number 9

 :D
perfect 😁
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,891
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 06:35:15 pm »
Cody Gakpo
Fabulous, rain or shine
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm »
(Ruby Soho)
Cody Cody Cody
Cody Gakpo
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,585
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 01:15:53 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  8, 2023, 10:11:16 pm
I reckon hell soon have inherited the classic Liverpool striker song that was last bestowed upon Sturridge.

Clap. Clap. Clap, clap, clap. Clap, clap, clap, clap.. Gakpo!


Either that, or something to the tune of Blitzkrieg Bop.

Hey! Ho! Gak-po!

Not bad actually!

https://youtu.be/268C3N2dDYk


Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 