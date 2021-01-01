Peter Crouch





The Englishman arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2005 for £7 million but went 18 appearances without a goal for his new club.



What was so amazing was that Liverpool fans stuck with me, Crouch explained on the Diary of a CEO podcast.Thats something that Ill never forget, because I swear to you, any club in the world, having just won the Champions League in one of the best finals weve ever seen in Istanbul, they signed me and I turn up and I dont score in 18 games.I dont think theres a club  a top club  in the world that tolerates that as a fan base apart from Liverpool fans.



Can we pin this somewhere for those that don't get the culture of this club