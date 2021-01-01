« previous next »
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:02:49 am
Some people have been made to look very, very stupid on here. It's almost as if people don't learn

He was so good yesterday, he's always moving, always available and he's a battler as well. Great finishes, that 2nd one won't get the recognition it deserves, should be in with a shout for goal of the season

This is why I don't worry for him and why he stood out to me a season or so back, he has the right mentality. Something didn't work? He goes again. He wants to make the difference.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:10 am
Elements of our fanbase have disgraced themselves this season. It's actually been quite limited on here compared to other platforms.

The disdain shown towards the likes of Nunez, Gakpo, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Gomez and Lijnders at times as been horrid.
Glad I don't check other platforms ;D Even the main board on here is arduous at times.

Agreed some shocking stuff been aimed at individuals this season.

Back to Gakpo, him & Nunez had quiet first halves really which is the most satisfying thing when you see what they did in the second ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Only 23, took me the Netherlands game in the World Cup where he played as a 10 to win me over, was very surprised how good of an all round footballer he was, was expecting a flash winger with pace but his touch interplay and strength and physique stood out the most.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
The second finish with the salute to the Kop is the epitome of announcing one's self.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:21:39 am
Only 23, took me the Netherlands game in the World Cup where he played as a 10 to win me over, was very surprised how good of an all round footballer he was, was expecting a flash winger with pace but his touch interplay and strength and physique stood out the most.

He was winning a fair number of headers in midfield as well. And Harvey tried his best to win aerial duels.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:23:25 am
He needs a song... a really good one. :)

He came from PSV
And his name is Cody
Cody Gakpo
He made the mancs look shite
He's best mates with Dirk Kuyt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXt723fN1ss
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:15:59 am
His boyhood hero was Tim Sherwood.....hence the celebration after his second...

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

A classic comment right here.

I will attach the pic because it always makes me laugh, what a bell was Timmy.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Rose to the occasion spectacularly, I thought his performances have gotten better with each game, excited to see how far this guy can actually go, well in Cody!!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
I really like him. Battles hard, has really good technique, and good finishing, and is fairly fast.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:46:36 am
Gakpo, Gakpo, Man
I want to be a Gakpo Man

I said the same tune for him in the Half Time thread yesterday  ;D


Just changed up to "It's got to be the Gakpo Man"
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:59 am
Dave is an absolute legend of the boards (not in a good way)

Still waiting for this bellend to come on here and question what else he did besides score two worldies.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Really like how he finds space and turns into it and just runs to get us forward. The more used to his teammates he gets, the better those moves will be. He can still develop plenty of his game too which is exciting.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Funny enough, I think he might be pretty damn fast. His running style doesn't scream rapid, but he's consistently able to create separation when receiving the ball from a deeper position. Decision-making isn't half-bad either.

I quite like him  :)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
 8)

Quote
Virgil van Dijk says Bobby Firmino is teaching Cody Gakpo the false 9 position.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Doesn't take no shit either I like that about him.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Don't anybody in this thread dare and delete their old posts to make themselves look good
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:10 am
Elements of our fanbase have disgraced themselves this season. It's actually been quite limited on here compared to other platforms.

The disdain shown towards the likes of Nunez, Gakpo, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Gomez and Lijnders at times as been horrid.

YNWA, right? Especially criticising new players is just weird. We used to be more tolerant. Peter Crouch always comes to my mind how our fans stood by him in his difficult first months.

Edit: The man's own words.

Quote
The Englishman arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2005 for £7 million but went 18 appearances without a goal for his new club.

What was so amazing was that Liverpool fans stuck with me, Crouch explained on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Thats something that Ill never forget, because I swear to you, any club in the world, having just won the Champions League in one of the best finals weve ever seen in Istanbul, they signed me and I turn up and I dont score in 18 games.

I dont think theres a club  a top club  in the world that tolerates that as a fan base apart from Liverpool fans.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Van Dijk on Gakpo:

Its a very difficult position to play, but he learns from one of the best each and every day with Bobby Firmino.

I think that position of a false nine is Bobby Firminos. Hes the one that showed over the years how difficult it is for any other player to perform it, and also how hard it is for others to defend it.

The winter isnt an easy time to come to a club but Cody is settling in very well. He has to keep going, keep the confidence, keep the belief.  I think he will be fine for this club. Hes a fantastic player.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
The Kolo Toure chant would fit in seamlessly
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
I've been waiting to see a finish like he had for the first. He strikes the ball so cleanly.

Oddly enough, his overall play wasn't that great in my opinion, but when you can score those two goals, who really cares?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:08:42 pm
The Kolo Toure chant would fit in seamlessly

Fuck that.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Peter Crouch


The Englishman arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2005 for £7 million but went 18 appearances without a goal for his new club.

What was so amazing was that Liverpool fans stuck with me, Crouch explained on the Diary of a CEO podcast.Thats something that Ill never forget, because I swear to you, any club in the world, having just won the Champions League in one of the best finals weve ever seen in Istanbul, they signed me and I turn up and I dont score in 18 games.I dont think theres a club  a top club  in the world that tolerates that as a fan base apart from Liverpool fans.

Can we pin this somewhere for those that don't get the culture of this club
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:34:56 pm
Peter Crouch


The Englishman arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2005 for £7 million but went 18 appearances without a goal for his new club.

What was so amazing was that Liverpool fans stuck with me, Crouch explained on the Diary of a CEO podcast.Thats something that Ill never forget, because I swear to you, any club in the world, having just won the Champions League in one of the best finals weve ever seen in Istanbul, they signed me and I turn up and I dont score in 18 games.I dont think theres a club  a top club  in the world that tolerates that as a fan base apart from Liverpool fans.

Can we pin this somewhere for those that don't get the culture of this club

Superb idea, pin that somewhere highly visible in the transfer forum...
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:15:16 am
I don't like Nunez wide left but I wonder if this guy is going to enable much more fluidity than we could ever have with Firmino (who didn't have the speed/ running with the ball ability to play LF). It was really encouraging to see the 2 of them switching around at various points, most obviously for the first goal.

Much prefer  Nunez wide  left and Gakpo in the middle , its definitely more productive
