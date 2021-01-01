My reason for bringing up his number of passes etc was to counter the claim that his link up play has been good. Nothing I've seen when watching him play or when looking at his stats suggest that's the case. You're now seemingly moving the goalposts by referring to the amount of time he's been here. Has he been linking up nicely or not? It's ok to say he hasn't been. Whether that improves the longer he's here is another question but it's not really relevant to the point I was making.



The 'pedantic' remark was more about whether Madrid were sitting back when Firmino was on (strange they decided to wait until that very moment to decide to sit back........) despite having more possesion than the 0-63 minute period and having slightly more passes per minute. Youve looked at the stats and put your subjective opinion on them that Madrid suddenly decided to sit back once Firmino entered the pitch which is why he had better on the ball stats. An alternative (subjective opinion) to that could be we suddenly had players moving into positions to receive the ball.



Someone can say (I haven't, as it happens) that his link-up play has been 'good', without it reflecting in the stats you're using. For example, there have been moments of quality, even if those have been lacking in quantity.No, I think - with all due respect - you're using stats badly by looking at the broad brush (total time on the pitch of the two players) without breaking that down into separate spells and applying the context of the game.Madrid didn't decide to sit back because Firmino entered the pitch - as I've said, they scored shortly after he arrived and virtually kept the ball for 5 minutes shortly after that. There was then however a relatively long spell (75-87) in which they did sit back and we dominated possession by about 2:1 - during which Firmino made half of his passes - without doing much with it, which you don't see if you only look at broader timespans (63+). That three quarters of Madrid's passes in the last half hour were actually concentrated in two separate 5 minute spells isn't subjective opinion, its in the data.Similarly, you can get a different view of Gakpo's contribution if you breakdown periods of the game. Firstly - I agree, he wasn't particularly influential at any point. But there were spells where he didn't touch the ball at all (including the period where he was definitely moving into space and asking for the ball and not getting it); and more significantly (in my subjective opinion), where he got on the ball altered significantly during the course of the game.But anyway. Work calls.