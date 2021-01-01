« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Draex

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:49:59 am
He's currently averaging 10.7 completed passes per 90-minutes, the least amount of any first team player. Nunez, who certainly wasn't bought as a link up player, is averaging 12.5.

Doesn't help when your left back passes it backwards or punts it up the line into space at every opportunity, the lack of progression on the left is shockingly bad.
Chris~

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 10:37:21 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:32:37 am
As I said in the previous post, there was at least one occasion last night I noticed that he was drifting into space, adjusting as he was picked up and ended up stood - open - with his arms outstretched desperate for the ball, which we played out wide to Trent. We became obsessed with overloading the right for a spell with Trent/Henderson/Salah, which worked a few times but should never be the only angle of attack.
It's not just last night though. It's been the case every game he's been in the middle. He looks good when he does get it, but just isn't getting on it enough. If that's tactical then I don't get why we wouldn't just put Nunez through the middle, who looks a much bigger goalscoring threat. I'm guessing for pressing reasons based on Klopp's comments, but it's not like Gakpo in the middle has made us really any better defensively if that is the case.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:30:21 am
Ah, but that's the sort of subjective opinion you're objecting to :). Maybe Firmino got on the ball more because Madrid were coasting at 4-2, sitting back and looking to hit us on the counter.
Well I said 'maybe' didn't I? I haven't said that is the cause.

But if you want to put some science behind it, during the time Gakpo was on the pitch (0-63 minutes) we had 53.6% possession, from 63-90 when Firmino was on we had 46.4% possession. Doesn't sound like Madrid were sitting back while Firmino was on the pitch does it.

It also doesn't explain why he's averaging 10.5 passes per 90 minutes since he's been here.
redmark

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:38:25 am
Well I said 'maybe' didn't I? I haven't said that is the cause.

But if you want to put some science behind it, during the time Gakpo was on the pitch (0-63 minutes) we had 53.6% possession, from 63-90 when Firmino was on we had 46.4% possession. Doesn't sound like Madrid were sitting back while Firmino was on the pitch does it.


87 of RM's 202 passes after Firmino came on came after the 87th minute; 146 of 202 came in two separate 5 minute spells combined. They were sitting back either side of the fifth and then kept the ball for 5 minutes (59 passes) after the 70th minute. We had double their possession for nearly 15 minutes until the 88th, which is when Firmino made half his passes (he then made another 5 in those last few minutes that Madrid otherwise dominated the ball).
KloppCorn

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:34:44 am
Doesn't help when your left back passes it backwards or punts it up the line into space at every opportunity, the lack of progression on the left is shockingly bad.
hahaha dont let the brigade get you.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:49:47 am
87 of RM's 202 passes after Firmino came on came after the 87th minute; 146 of 202 came in two separate 5 minute spells combined. They were sitting back either side of the fifth and then kept the ball for 5 minutes (59 passes) after the 70th minute. We had double their possession for nearly 15 minutes until the 88th, which is when Firmino made half his passes (he then made another 5 in those last few minutes that Madrid otherwise dominated the ball).
0-63-minutes Madrid had 379 passes (6.01 passes per minute), from 63-90 they had 176 passes (~6.5 passes per minute). Doesn't seem to be any noticable drop-off.

Also, how do explain Gakpo averaging 10.5 passes per 90minute on average since he's been here while Firmino is averaging 33.7? 
redmark

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:56:13 am
Not according to the stats I'm looking at, 0-63-minutes Madrid had 379 passes (6.01 passes per minute), from 63-90 they had 176 passes (~6.5 passes per minute).

Also, how do explain Gakpo averaging 10.5 passes per 90minute on average since he's been here? 
Sources and totals may vary, but if you check the distribution, the bulk (about 3/4) of Madrid's after the 63rd should be 70-74 minutes and then a larger number 88th minute +. We had double their passes 75-87 (inclusive).
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:00:13 am
Sources and totals may vary, but if you check the distribution, the bulk (about 3/4) of Madrid's after the 63rd should be 70-74 minutes and then a larger number 88th minute +. We had double their passes 75-87 (inclusive).
I mean this is getting a bit pedantic.

Firmino (33.7) is averaging almost three times as many passes per 90 minutes compared to Gakpo (10.5) this season. In yesterdays game Gakpo completed 9-passes in 63 minutes = 1 pass every 7-minutes. Firmino completed 9-passes in 27 minutes = 1 pass every 3 minutes.

Whatever the opposition were doing, Gakpo's lack of involvement yesterday is reflective of his time here.
redmark

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:08:15 am
I mean this is getting a bit pedantic.

Firmino (33.7) is averaging almost three times as many passes per 90 minutes compared to Gakpo (10.5) this season. In yesterdays game Gakpo completed 9-passes in 63 minutes = 1 pass every 7-minutes. Firmino completed 9-passes in 27 minutes = 1 pass every 3 minutes.

Whatever the opposition were doing, Gakpo's lack of involvement yesterday is reflective of his time here.
Firmino has been here for seven and a half years, Gakpo for about seven and a half weeks. Maybe - simplistic though it may be - he's settling into the side.

On the pedantic point: you're the one who wanted to use statistics, not subjective opinion. Statistics need context and to be drilled down into to correlate to periods of a game, and the context of the game at that point. Pedantry is good, in statistics.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:32:20 am
Firmino has been here for seven and a half years, Gakpo for about seven and a half weeks. Maybe - simplistic though it may be - he's settling into the side.

On the pedantic point: you're the one who wanted to use statistics, not subjective opinion. Statistics need context and to be drilled down into to correlate to periods of a game, and the context of the game at that point. Pedantry is good, in statistics.
My reason for bringing up his number of passes etc was to counter the claim that his link up play has been good. Nothing I've seen when watching him play or when looking at his stats suggest that's the case. You're now seemingly moving the goalposts by referring to the amount of time he's been here. Has he been linking up nicely or not? It's ok to say he hasn't been. Whether that improves the longer he's here is another question but it's not really relevant to the point I was making.

The 'pedantic' remark was more about whether Madrid were sitting back when Firmino was on (strange they decided to wait until that very moment to decide to sit back........) despite having more possesion than the 0-63 minute period and having slightly more passes per minute.  Youve looked at the stats and put your subjective opinion on them that Madrid suddenly decided to sit back once Firmino entered the pitch which is why he had better on the ball stats. An alternative (subjective opinion) to that could be we suddenly had players moving into positions to receive the ball. 
FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 12:17:10 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:56:13 am
0-63-minutes Madrid had 379 passes (6.01 passes per minute), from 63-90 they had 176 passes (~6.5 passes per minute). Doesn't seem to be any noticable drop-off.

Also, how do explain Gakpo averaging 10.5 passes per 90minute on average since he's been here while Firmino is averaging 33.7?

One has been here for 7 years, the other for 9 matches playing in a new position?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 12:19:21 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:17:10 pm
One has been here for 7 years, the other for 9 matches playing in a new position?
I keep forgetting the longer you've been at the club the more passes you make during a game.
FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 12:34:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:19:21 pm
I keep forgetting the longer you've been at the club the more passes you make during a game.

So getting acclimatised to a new league and a new position and new teammates will have no effect on your game at all. Not to mention the fact the team you have joined is broken.

How did Bobby look in his first few games for us?

Go to his thread, which was started after nearly half a season with us.

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 12:44:43 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:34:49 pm
So getting acclimatised to a new league and a new position and new teammates will have no effect on your game at all. Not to mention the fact the team you have joined is broken.

How did Bobby look in his first few games for us?

Go to his thread, which was started after nearly half a season with us.
Firsat of all, why don't you go back through the much more recent posts and replies that you cherry picked from, and see my point about his number of passes was in reply to somone who said that he's been linking up play nicely.

I'm not sure how Firmino playing left wing back in his first few games under Rodgers (in a broken team also) is the same Gakpo playing as a centre forward, a position he's more than familiar with.
FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 01:00:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:44:43 pm
Firsat of all, why don't you go back through the much more recent posts and replies that you cherry picked from, and see my point about his number of passes was in reply to somone who said that he's been linking up play nicely.

I'm not sure how Firmino playing left wing back in his first few games under Rodgers (in a broken team also) is the same Gakpo playing as a centre forward, a position he's more than familiar with.

He was linking play nicely, he then got nullified like the rest of his teammates.

Surely we can agree that the longer he spends here the more likely his passes per90 will increase?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 01:10:35 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:00:49 pm
He was linking play nicely, he then got nullified like the rest of his teammates.
And this is how we return to his 10.5 passes per 90-minutes average (worst in the first team) since he's here. His got the second worst progressive distance passes and lowest xA in the squad. Does that suggest he's linking up nicely?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:00:49 pm
Surely we can agree that the longer he spends here the more likely his passes per90 will increase?
Don't know, I'm talking about the here and now.
RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 01:14:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:25:16 am
He only made 10 passes against 10 man Newcastle too, I'm not sure he's getting involved enough at the moment, especially in comparison to Bobby.

Oh 100% he needs to get involved in the play more, that doesnt negate the fact his involvement in games is showing good link up play though, he may need to do more of it but that doesnt mean what he is doing isnt good link up play. Volume and quality are two different things and I can agree with your post, but claiming hes not doing something well because he hasnt done enough of it YET doesnt make sense IMO
FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 01:15:38 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:10:35 pm
And this is how we return to his 10.5 passes per 90-minutes average (worst in the first team) since he's here. His got the second worst progressive distance passes and lowest xA in the squad. Does that suggest he's linking up nicely? Don't know, I'm talking about the here and now.

At this stage in their careers all Henderson and Fabinho do is pass it to the fullbacks or hit a bit of a bit of an aimless punt up the pitch. He was in plenty of good positions to receive the ball last night but the pass never came. Maybe they trust Firmino more to hold the ball up so they will give it to him in tight spaces, they'd want to start trusting Gakpo as he's certainly showing for the ball.

Players aren't robots, chemistry takes time to build. The only way you can build it is by playing.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 01:36:42 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:15:38 pm
At this stage in their careers all Henderson and Fabinho do is pass it to the fullbacks or hit a bit of a bit of an aimless punt up the pitch. He was in plenty of good positions to receive the ball last night but the pass never came. Maybe they trust Firmino more to hold the ball up so they will give it to him in tight spaces, they'd want to start trusting Gakpo as he's certainly showing for the ball.

Players aren't robots, chemistry takes time to build. The only way you can build it is by playing.
It's everyone elses fault, got it.
FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 01:43:56 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:36:42 pm
It's everyone elses fault, got it.

Well if someone is showing for the ball and the players decide not to pass it to him how is it his fault exactly? He can't pass it to himself.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 01:58:05 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:43:56 pm
Well if someone is showing for the ball and the players decide not to pass it to him how is it his fault exactly? He can't pass it to himself.
Weird that no other new player has suffered from this.

Perhaps it's the 'no Gakpo club' 
FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 02:03:16 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:58:05 pm
Weird that no other new player has suffered from this.

Perhaps it's the 'no Gakpo club'

The two players who play the least amount of passes were signed this season and entered a dysfunctional team. Not really a coincidence. Might suggest we have a problem with getting them on the ball.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:03:16 pm
The two players who play the least amount of passes were signed this season and entered a dysfunctional team. Not really a coincidence. Might suggest we have a problem with getting them on the ball.
Nunez has never been much of an 'on the ball' type player though, his last three seasons he's averaged 13.2, 13.3 and 12.7 passes per game. He's player who wants the ball played in front of him to run onto.

Gakpo was supposedly our missing link who looks to get on the ball as much as possible and has apprantly been linking up nicely. In five season in the Eredivisie he averaged 26.04 passes per 90-minutes. That would put him around Luis Diaz in our current team.

What's not a coincidence is that Diaz, Jota, Salah and Firmino don't have a problem with the ball getting to them.
redmark

Re: Cody Gak
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:59:20 am
My reason for bringing up his number of passes etc was to counter the claim that his link up play has been good. Nothing I've seen when watching him play or when looking at his stats suggest that's the case. You're now seemingly moving the goalposts by referring to the amount of time he's been here. Has he been linking up nicely or not? It's ok to say he hasn't been. Whether that improves the longer he's here is another question but it's not really relevant to the point I was making.
Someone can say (I haven't, as it happens) that his link-up play has been 'good', without it reflecting in the stats you're using. For example, there have been moments of quality, even if those have been lacking in quantity.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:59:20 am
The 'pedantic' remark was more about whether Madrid were sitting back when Firmino was on (strange they decided to wait until that very moment to decide to sit back........) despite having more possesion than the 0-63 minute period and having slightly more passes per minute.  Youve looked at the stats and put your subjective opinion on them that Madrid suddenly decided to sit back once Firmino entered the pitch which is why he had better on the ball stats. An alternative (subjective opinion) to that could be we suddenly had players moving into positions to receive the ball. 
No, I think - with all due respect - you're using stats badly by looking at the broad brush (total time on the pitch of the two players) without breaking that down into separate spells and applying the context of the game.

Madrid didn't decide to sit back because Firmino entered the pitch - as I've said, they scored shortly after he arrived and virtually kept the ball for 5 minutes shortly after that. There was then however a relatively long spell (75-87) in which they did sit back and we dominated possession by about 2:1 - during which Firmino made half of his passes - without doing much with it, which you don't see if you only look at broader timespans (63+). That three quarters of Madrid's passes in the last half hour were actually concentrated in two separate 5 minute spells isn't subjective opinion, its in the data.

Similarly, you can get a different view of Gakpo's contribution if you breakdown periods of the game. Firstly - I agree, he wasn't particularly influential at any point. But there were spells where he didn't touch the ball at all (including the period where he was definitely moving into space and asking for the ball and not getting it); and more significantly (in my subjective opinion), where he got on the ball altered significantly during the course of the game.

But anyway. Work calls.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
Nunez has never been much of an 'on the ball' type player though, his last three seasons he's averaged 13.2, 13.3 and 12.7 passes per game. He's player who wants the ball played in front of him to run onto.

Gakpo was supposedly our missing link who looks to get on the ball as much as possible and has apprantly been linking up nicely. In five season in the Eredivisie he averaged 26.04 passes per 90-minutes. That would put him around Luis Diaz in our current team.

What's not a coincidence is that Diaz, Jota, Salah and Firmino don't have a problem with the ball getting to them.

He played left wing for PSV, which is coincidentally the same position Luis Diaz plays in our team  ;D

He's played 25 games as a striker in his career, with a chunk of those coming in the last few weeks in a new team in a new league.
 
Think I'll allow him a bit of leeway for that.

He's shown he can do it, just needs to do it more consistently.

A bit like the first page of the Firmino thread when he was here for around half a season.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:58:51 pm
He played left wing for PSV, which is coincidentally the same position Luis Diaz plays in our team  ;D

He's played 25 games as a striker in his career, with a chunk of those coming in the last few weeks in a new team in a new league.
 
Think I'll allow him a bit of leeway for that.

He's shown he can do it, just needs to do it more consistently.

A bit like the first page of the Firmino thread when he was here for around half a season.
What's odd is I've basically disagreed with someone who said he's been linking up nicely and has wonderful passing. You've then jumped in on that while at the same time providing excuses/reasons for his lack of involvement so I assume on some level you actually agree with me otherwise you wouldn't need to keep defending it.

The rest is just flannel, no-one has written him off, but don't try telling me he's currently linking up play and showing wonderful passing.   
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:02:00 pm
What's odd is I've basically disagreed with someone who said he's been linking up nicely and has wonderful passing. You've then jumped in on that while at the same time providing excuses/reasons for his lack of involvement so I assume on some level you actually agree with me otherwise you wouldn't need to keep defending it.

The rest is just flannel, no-one has written him off, but don't try telling me he's currently linking up play and showing wonderful passing.   

If it's me you're talking about what's odd is that you've literally made up things I never said and repeated them twice in the same post despite the fact I never said them...

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:14:47 am
Bizarre seeing him get any criticism, entire team faded after the initial 30.

He was excellent last night, wonderful pressing, link up play and movement. I think he's quality

Wonderful passing isn't anywhere in that post at all
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:02:00 pm
What's odd is I've basically disagreed with someone who said he's been linking up nicely and has wonderful passing. You've then jumped in on that while at the same time providing excuses/reasons for his lack of involvement so I assume on some level you actually agree with me otherwise you wouldn't need to keep defending it.

The rest is just flannel, no-one has written him off, but don't try telling me he's currently linking up play and showing wonderful passing.

Providing context as to why he might be doing something brilliantly but maybe not consistently currently is flannel? Ok. He said pressing as well not passing.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 06:48:43 pm »
I keep typing out responses to posts in a few threads and then just think fuck it and deleting the lot.

Each one has started out along the same lines as "The fucking state of some of you total fucking.." ,ahh fuck it.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 07:00:36 pm »
He's doing well, why is there desperation to slag off new players
Offline Red Beret

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 07:08:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:00:36 pm
He's doing well, why is there desperation to slag off new players

I'm relieved to be honest. Every time I see a player thread bumped, I automatically assume they've been injured. ;D
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 08:59:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:00:36 pm
He's doing well, why is there desperation to slag off new players

Because our signings are not already established world beaters?

Honestly the only thing I can think of. Its still totally fucking bizarre though  ::)

Oh... and we're also playing an eighteen year old in midfield too. He's not an established superstar either. Yet.

Personally I'd rather we made a few signings of a slightly lower level who are on the cusp of potential greatness rather than spunk the lot on Bellingham.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:25:16 am
He only made 10 passes against 10 man Newcastle too, I'm not sure he's getting involved enough at the moment, especially in comparison to Bobby.
He doesn't seem to have the aggression to grab a game by the scruff of the neck. Looks great when everything is going great but tends to disappear when we are up against it. I hope it doesn't become a trend because the centrepoint of our attack needs to be more involved to build up play.
Offline stockdam

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:00:36 pm
He's doing well, why is there desperation to slag off new players

Yes he is improving and I think hell be fine. It took Robertson a lot longer to establish himself but when he did he was one of our best players.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1394 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:59:11 pm
Because our signings are not already established world beaters?

Honestly the only thing I can think of. Its still totally fucking bizarre though  ::)

Oh... and we're also playing an eighteen year old in midfield too. He's not an established superstar either. Yet.

Personally I'd rather we made a few signings of a slightly lower level who are on the cusp of potential greatness rather than spunk the lot on Bellingham.

Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm
Yes he is improving and I think hell be fine. It took Robertson a lot longer to establish himself but when he did he was one of our best players.

Its honestly nuts, the thread reads like he's been here for 4 years and the club are deciding whether to give him a new deal or sell him not he's a new player settling in and learning how we play and what is expected of him... not like we've all seen players come in and need time to adjust to our game though is it. Why the fuck is it so hard to give players a bit of time
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1395 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Hes shown moments of brilliance in that role though theyve been sparse. I think its a difficult role to play when the team is playing this badly.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 02:19:45 am »
Are people seriously pretending the Firmino isn't a substantially better link up player than Gakpo? Go watch the Newcastle game again, Firmino's first 10 minutes had more progressive passes than Gakpo managed in the whole first half. This is Firmino's bread and butter, he averages more than double per 90 than Gakpo in the last year. They're not similar players at all really. Gakpo seems like a goal scoring AM whereas Firmino is a creative Forward.

If the intention is to convert him we will probably have to wait a while for it to bear fruit. I think it's indisputable that he's been growing with each game he plays for us. Had some nice turns and dribbles in the first half against Madrid. But if we're being honest, he didn't have much of an impact on the game aside from some great pressing actions early on.
