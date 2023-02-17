Diaz was Mane's replacement, who was going, although we stepped in early to stop him going to Spurs. The terms of the Jota fee were very favourable as well and in a part exchange deal
We did need a forward in January but the midfielder was more urgent. Bajcetic's performances so far have helped somewhat to cover the cracks but we wouldn't have budgeted for that at the time we signed Gakpo.
I'm partly musing that Gakpo himself may have been signed to cover for injuries initially up front but when everyone is back may drop back into midfield himself (in the absence of a midfield January signing).
In terms of January signings then it comes back to budgets. We obviously didn't have the cash available for a Caicedo and weren't getting into a bidding war for Fernandez. Obviously Jorginho is pointless as he's not the style of player we need at all.
Regarding the midfield - the suggestion to me is more that we have midfielders, but 2 of them have had massive fall offs in form (Fabinho and Jordan), Thiago is always injury prone, and whilst Keita is fit, Klopp doesn't trust him. In terms of numbers, we have many more options in MF than in Striker positions - I've not mentioned Milner, Elliot, Jones, Ox, etc.
I've said in the past that, against the teams who are happy to give up possession and hope for draw (so a decent number of the bottom half teams) that we could switch to a 4-2-1-3, with 2 more defensive minded midfielders (if Fab gets back to his best, him and Bajcetic), a creative attacker behind them (Gakpo, or possibly Firmino/Jota), and then 3 speedsteers up front (Diaz, Salah and Nunez).