« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 79791 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1240 on: February 17, 2023, 11:58:47 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on February 17, 2023, 11:29:28 am
I think this is where some of the confusion has come in, he's not slow once he gets running but he isn't super quick off the mark, so you won't see him explode past a defender like prime Mo or Sadio.

Signing him as a false 9 to replace Firmino makes a bit more sense than for the wide areas, though it's a bit strange bringing in a false 9 who doesn't really press when we already have more orthodox strikers who do press in Jota and Nunez. Firmino is also a player who rarely goes missing, if we're not getting the ball to the forwards he comes looking for it, whereas Cody goes missing for large patches.

It'll be interesting to see how this new team evolves, hopefully the summer will be the start of it once we have the midfielders to play the way we want.

he is a fantastic presser - easily as good as Jota/Diaz/Nunez/Mane, but maybe not as good as Firmino used to be.  It is just flat out untrue that he "doesn't press"
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,581
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1241 on: February 17, 2023, 12:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on February 17, 2023, 11:29:28 am
I think this is where some of the confusion has come in, he's not slow once he gets running but he isn't super quick off the mark, so you won't see him explode past a defender like prime Mo or Sadio.

Signing him as a false 9 to replace Firmino makes a bit more sense than for the wide areas, though it's a bit strange bringing in a false 9 who doesn't really press when we already have more orthodox strikers who do press in Jota and Nunez. Firmino is also a player who rarely goes missing, if we're not getting the ball to the forwards he comes looking for it, whereas Cody goes missing for large patches.

It'll be interesting to see how this new team evolves, hopefully the summer will be the start of it once we have the midfielders to play the way we want.

We already have seen him do that though? Sure he doesn't have elite acceleration like those two, but he uses feints very well to get a bit of separation and once he's made that half a yard he does have the acceleration to get away from the defender.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,346
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1242 on: February 17, 2023, 12:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 17, 2023, 11:57:18 am
But we spent more on Diaz and Jota - based on transfer fee inflation - and they are in  *exactly the same bucket*.  Diaz was bought not as a starter, but had to play due to AFCON and Bobby's injury; Jota prior to that was bought not as a starter, but Bobby had a minor niggle and needed resting (and then AFCON meant Salah and mane left) and had to play more. 

Diaz was Mane's replacement, who was going, although we stepped in early to stop him going to Spurs. The terms of the Jota fee were very favourable as well and in a part exchange deal

Quote from: Scottymuser on February 17, 2023, 11:57:18 am
And let's be honest - if we 40m is our "annual net spend", that puts us lower then Villa, Leeds, Fulham, Forest, etc - practically every team in the division - whilst making HUGE profits (literally - we've broken recently the PL record for annual profit) - so something must be wrong in the wages department.  IF Firmino is off in the summer, like many suspect - than  if we hadn't bought Gakpo, we'd have been back in the "bad old days" of Salah (AFCON next Jan/Feb means he missed 6 weeks of the season), Diaz (coming off a massive injury), Nunez (still being blooded) and Jota (injury prone) as our only PL quality attackers.

We did need a forward in January but the midfielder was more urgent. Bajcetic's performances so far have helped somewhat to cover the cracks but we wouldn't have budgeted for that at the time we signed Gakpo. 

Quote from: Scottymuser on February 17, 2023, 11:57:18 am
If we don't make a signing (or 3) in the summer fair enough - but it has *always* been Klopp's style not to just settle (for a starter at least) for a middling player like Jorginho, and wait for the next window to nab the big one.  It is clear that Klopp likes the likes of Jude (never available in Jan), Fernandez (far too much for us), etc - would you have been happy throwing 12m at 31 year old Jorginho, or 20m at Danilo from Palmeiras (would have taken ages to settle) as a stop gap and then needed to sign a new striker AND midfielder in the summer?

I'm partly musing that Gakpo himself may have been signed to cover for injuries initially up front but when everyone is back may drop back into midfield himself (in the absence of a midfield January signing).

In terms of January signings then it comes back to budgets. We obviously didn't have the cash available for a Caicedo and weren't getting into a bidding war for Fernandez. Obviously Jorginho is pointless as he's not the style of player we need at all.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1243 on: February 17, 2023, 12:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 17, 2023, 12:15:00 pm
Diaz was Mane's replacement, who was going, although we stepped in early to stop him going to Spurs. The terms of the Jota fee were very favourable as well and in a part exchange deal

We did need a forward in January but the midfielder was more urgent. Bajcetic's performances so far have helped somewhat to cover the cracks but we wouldn't have budgeted for that at the time we signed Gakpo. 

I'm partly musing that Gakpo himself may have been signed to cover for injuries initially up front but when everyone is back may drop back into midfield himself (in the absence of a midfield January signing).

In terms of January signings then it comes back to budgets. We obviously didn't have the cash available for a Caicedo and weren't getting into a bidding war for Fernandez. Obviously Jorginho is pointless as he's not the style of player we need at all.

Regarding the midfield - the suggestion to me is more that we have midfielders, but 2 of them have had massive fall offs in form (Fabinho and Jordan), Thiago is always injury prone, and whilst Keita is fit, Klopp doesn't trust him.  In terms of numbers, we have many more options in MF than in Striker positions - I've not mentioned Milner, Elliot, Jones, Ox, etc.

I've said in the past that, against the teams who are happy to give up possession and hope for draw (so a decent number of the bottom half teams) that we could switch to a 4-2-1-3, with 2 more defensive minded midfielders (if Fab gets back to his best, him and Bajcetic), a creative attacker behind them (Gakpo, or possibly Firmino/Jota), and then 3 speedsteers up front (Diaz, Salah and Nunez).
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,030
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1244 on: February 17, 2023, 12:53:04 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on February 17, 2023, 11:49:51 am
I think Klopp disagrees with you about Gakpo's pressing.
 

Jota is a good presser and I love Núñez' workrate but that doesn't mean he's a good presser (I'm sure he will be in time). I think there's been a visible improvement in our press since Gakpo came in personally.

Our pressing has improved but I'd put that down to Keita returning and Bajcetic emerging more than anything. Gakpo does play that central role a bit deeper so that does help too. It's too early to call really but nothing in his history suggests he does much defending from the front, that's not to say he can't be moulded by Klopp at all, it just seems surprising that we'd pick him over someone with a history of being more of a nuisance, especially when it seemed in the first half of the season like we were moving towards using a more traditional forward.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,346
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1245 on: February 17, 2023, 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 17, 2023, 12:27:05 pm
Regarding the midfield - the suggestion to me is more that we have midfielders, but 2 of them have had massive fall offs in form (Fabinho and Jordan), Thiago is always injury prone, and whilst Keita is fit, Klopp doesn't trust him.  In terms of numbers, we have many more options in MF than in Striker positions - I've not mentioned Milner, Elliot, Jones, Ox, etc.

I've said in the past that, against the teams who are happy to give up possession and hope for draw (so a decent number of the bottom half teams) that we could switch to a 4-2-1-3, with 2 more defensive minded midfielders (if Fab gets back to his best, him and Bajcetic), a creative attacker behind them (Gakpo, or possibly Firmino/Jota), and then 3 speedsteers up front (Diaz, Salah and Nunez).

And it's in that context that the signing makes more sense (i.e. a system switch or Gakpo moving further back), rather than the idea he's come here to sit on the bench and has just got a little run up front while Jota, Firmino and Diaz have all been injured.

We've clearly signed him to be more than a replacement for Minamino.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,643
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 05:01:09 pm »
Earlier in this thread I mentioned how I was impressed with Gakpo slowly learning his way into the side, even in his second match he was already doing different things with his positioning and improving himself off the ball. Its amazing, his intelligence just allows him to improve constantly and evolve into a fit in the side that will help both Nunez and Salah. Hes just getting better with every match.

I think a lot of folks are hung up with the physical attributes, but dont pay enough attention to how his craft can literally change the way we attack. Im excited to see how he evolves again, in my mind hes probably one of the most intelligent players to come through our club since Firmino arrived.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,885
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm »
Another goal for the write him off early brigade to chew on!
Logged

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 06:28:36 pm »
 See what happens when you give guys time. I hope all his critics are as loud with their apologies as they are with the disrespect  :wanker
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 06:30:45 pm »
Brilliant movement and timing
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm »
The missing link!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,968
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 06:31:47 pm »
Making c*nts out of a lot of fucking utter bellends in this thread 😂
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,968
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 06:32:37 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 06:28:36 pm
See what happens when you give guys time. I hope all his critics are as loud with their apologies as they are with the disrespect  :wanker

They can shove their apologies up their arses
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:32:37 pm
They can shove their apologies up their arses
yeah fuck em  8)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • Seis Veces
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 07:38:14 pm »
Worrying Times for anyone who's already wrote him off
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm »
Mane like finish today.
Firmino like link play.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm
Mane like finish today.
Firmino like link play.

Aye, tasty stuff!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 07:39:54 pm »
I mean if he's going to score a goal a game then fair play.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm »
We are good at signing top attackers ...
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm »
Getting into good positions with his movement, nice finish and he seems to be settling into a good relationship with Mo and Darwin
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1260 on: Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm »
Gakpo integration, completed. He is our future, part of the great attacking side soon.

Lethal, I hope him and Nunez will be feared by all opponents after post Mo-Firmino period.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,319
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1261 on: Yesterday at 08:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 13, 2023, 10:41:36 pm
Nice one Cody. First of many.

Told you. (If two counts as many!).
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:25:05 pm
Told you. (If two counts as many!).

It's definitely more than one.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,533
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Great to see him keep progressing.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1264 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
Getting into good positions with his movement, nice finish and he seems to be settling into a good relationship with Mo and Darwin

All well and good but is he getting into those positions fast ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,925
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1265 on: Yesterday at 08:27:29 pm »
The weird thing is that people were even doubting him. Even in his first few games he had two or three things per game that hinted at his quality.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,846
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1266 on: Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm »
The missing link!

(Oh to have purchased a midfielder last summer too).
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1267 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 pm »
Thing is it's still way too early to judge him. (Although many did) But he's at the  least a very useful player. 
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,316
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1268 on: Yesterday at 09:02:10 pm »
Pointless signing, don't know what he does.
Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1269 on: Yesterday at 09:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
It's definitely more than one.

And possibly as much as a couple.

Insane and not a little fecking annoying how many entitled twats had already written him off.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,042
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1270 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm »
 :D

Quote
2 - Among all Dutch players in @premierleague
 history, only Collins John (4), Rafael van der Vaart (3) and Ruud van Nistelrooij (3) scored more goals in their first five games in the competition than @LFC's Cody Gakpo (2).
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,581
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1271 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm »
You're telling me there's a chance he could be as good as Collins John? Sold.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,316
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1272 on: Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm
:D

Ah, but how many expected crosses with his weaker foot did Collins John attempt per game? That's the really important thing here.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,846
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1273 on: Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm »
If his name was Cody van Gakpo we'd all be going crazy about his potential.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1274 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:27:29 pm
The weird thing is that people were even doubting him. Even in his first few games he had two or three things per game that hinted at his quality.
A lot of people are morons, and one attribute of a moron is that they like to make their moronicity public
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1275 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm »
Amazing how only a little bit more than one week ago a lot of people been writing him off.

Just give the player time. We were struggling a lot in january as a team. What did you expect of him?

I mean even in these earlier games he wasn't that bad. He wasn't that slow. He showed some good link up play and determination to help the squad.

Imo he has a outstanding technique, a good shot, even though he can improve on his long range efforts.

But on the long term he will give us a lot of joy, just another option in contrast to Diaz/Jota/Salah. A little bit like Darwin.

I like our attack now even more than last season.

Of course before the Everton game a lot of people (not just on RAWK) been saying trading Mané for Darwin and Gakpo wasn't that good. But seriously Mané is a top class player but for how long? Maybe 1-2 seasons but he hasn't solid 6-8 years in him anymore in comparison to Gakpo/Nunez.

So everything's fine, we will be fine, Gakpo will be more than fine for us.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1276 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
With Nunez, initially both mocked by outsiders and written off after 10 minutes by some Reds.

Gakpo, Nunez and Salah are looking very promising, Salah has shown that he still has searing pace and hes adept at creating for others.

With Diaz and Jota, the future looks good for us upfront.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 01:26:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:31:47 pm
Making c*nts out of a lot of fucking utter bellends in this thread 😂


I'll bet there are a few deleted posts in the 32 pages we've had.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,715
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 01:52:06 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:26:22 am

I'll bet there are a few deleted posts in the 32 pages we've had.

Ignorant twats been gakpoed...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 