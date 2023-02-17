But we spent more on Diaz and Jota - based on transfer fee inflation - and they are in *exactly the same bucket*. Diaz was bought not as a starter, but had to play due to AFCON and Bobby's injury; Jota prior to that was bought not as a starter, but Bobby had a minor niggle and needed resting (and then AFCON meant Salah and mane left) and had to play more.

And let's be honest - if we 40m is our "annual net spend", that puts us lower then Villa, Leeds, Fulham, Forest, etc - practically every team in the division - whilst making HUGE profits (literally - we've broken recently the PL record for annual profit) - so something must be wrong in the wages department. IF Firmino is off in the summer, like many suspect - than if we hadn't bought Gakpo, we'd have been back in the "bad old days" of Salah (AFCON next Jan/Feb means he missed 6 weeks of the season), Diaz (coming off a massive injury), Nunez (still being blooded) and Jota (injury prone) as our only PL quality attackers.

If we don't make a signing (or 3) in the summer fair enough - but it has *always* been Klopp's style not to just settle (for a starter at least) for a middling player like Jorginho, and wait for the next window to nab the big one. It is clear that Klopp likes the likes of Jude (never available in Jan), Fernandez (far too much for us), etc - would you have been happy throwing 12m at 31 year old Jorginho, or 20m at Danilo from Palmeiras (would have taken ages to settle) as a stop gap and then needed to sign a new striker AND midfielder in the summer?



Diaz was Mane's replacement, who was going, although we stepped in early to stop him going to Spurs. The terms of the Jota fee were very favourable as well and in a part exchange dealWe did need a forward in January but the midfielder was more urgent. Bajcetic's performances so far have helped somewhat to cover the cracks but we wouldn't have budgeted for that at the time we signed Gakpo.I'm partly musing that Gakpo himself may have been signed to cover for injuries initially up front but when everyone is back may drop back into midfield himself (in the absence of a midfield January signing).In terms of January signings then it comes back to budgets. We obviously didn't have the cash available for a Caicedo and weren't getting into a bidding war for Fernandez. Obviously Jorginho is pointless as he's not the style of player we need at all.