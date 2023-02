But he's not even playing on the left, even with Diaz out, so he wasn't signed to play left. He wasn't signed to play in Salah's role on the right. And last summer we spend a club record fee on a centre forward. We also have Jota and are trying to extend Bobby's contract.



I don't believe we'd spend our January budget on a 6th choice forward given the state of our midfield. That's beyond bonkers. It's the kind of thing we'd do if money was no object, not on a tight budget.



Unless he's going to play as a false 9 and Nunez will play left cutting in. I have nothing against Gakpo, hope he does well here but I've not seen anything particularly compelling from him yet. Still very early in his Liverpool career and he's not come into a good side but it's mystifying that we made him our highest priority in Jan.