When there's so little creativity and movement in the side, chances are slim pickings. It's no surprise that Gakpo and Nunez are missing chances because there must be a pressure there to deliver. Salah would have been the same. I recall Salah's first match when he had ounces of chances and could easily have had a hat trick or more. He got one goal nonetheless but that was testament to how many chances we were taking.



What is intriguing is if there is a tactical reason for Liverpool now buying big strikers in Nunez and Gakpo? It's a shift from the nimble smaller players of Mane and co. Is there some stylistic shifts going on in world football indicating this is the way forward?