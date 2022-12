This is a pretty good critical analysis of him for those of us that have watched him a limited amount of times. Some pro's and cons. It does highlight his lack of explosiveness to separate between himself and his opponent and suggests it could be a big issue playing for a club like Liverpool who come up against settled defences.



Have a read



https://twitter.com/H23football/status/1608173106056790016



Not a big fan myself but definitely see Klopp improving him and can see him being a success for us.



Love an ambidextrous player, and those clips of him using his left for a variety of different shots, hitting it with the confidence of his main foot, looks hugely reassuring - the lob, the laces through the ball, powering it across the keeper inside far post, blasting it near post before the keepers set. Love the variety, it's a bit Luis Garcia (if he's a fraction as good at heading the ball, we're in for a treat too given his height, although this sounds unlikely).Our current forwards are mostly very effective on their other foot, but only Firmino and perhaps Jota look similarly confident on taking it onto their other foot and then executing the same kind of finish as they'd try on the right.