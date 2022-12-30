Come on Redmen!!I want to start this OP by admitting - I don't like Leicester City! A few reasons why -One of my bad early memories of being a Liverpool fan was listening to my transistor radio and hearing Andy bloody Lochhead scoring against us and knocking us out of the FA Cup.A few years later (late 1976) I went to the miserable ground that is Filbert St and on the way in had one of their thug fans attack me and try to nick my scarf. Me and my mates fought him off and I kept the scarf and only got a black eye but still was not happy (the scarf ended up on the gates at Anfield post Hillsborough so I am glad I saved it). We did win the game with Toshack scoring but still a reason not to like them.My brother in law is a Leicester fan and so there is a family rivalry (what was my sister thinking!)I believe that defeat against them last season after Christmas cost us the league, and the brother in law was watching it with us on TV so rubbed salt in the wounds.We were in the Kenny stand for the League Cup quarter final last season and had to endure 90 minutes of their moronic fans and Maddison diving. Again thanks to Taki and a good penalty shoot out we won but their fans were horrible.I decided to check our record and overall we have won 52 against them, we have lost 41 and there have been 25 draws. So we have the edge but not by that much. At Anfield it is a better picture, with 33 wins, 12 losses and 12 draws.Some good memories against them include being at McCooleys on Boxing Day when we beat them 4-0 on the way to winning the league and seeing Berger score two against then in a 3-0 win on my other visit to Filbert St.So, on to the match. A good win for us yesterday with Fabinho looking better, Trent and Robbo linking well, Nunez doing everything but score and your Bajcetic showing class for his goal followed them getting another hiding.From what I heard about their match, their central defence is a real issue and have not got height. Should be good news for VVD and Nunez.Hopefully , we will have Gakpo watching on and maybe revealed as a new signing?I will be cheering us on from Block 306 on the Kop.I expect us to end the year with a comfortable win and we will be heading to being back into the mix for top four. Happy New Year