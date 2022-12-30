« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22  (Read 849 times)

Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« on: Today at 08:25:59 am »
Come on Redmen!!
I want to start this OP by admitting - I don't like Leicester City! A few reasons why -
One of my bad early memories of being a Liverpool fan was listening to my transistor radio and hearing Andy bloody Lochhead scoring against us and knocking us out of the FA Cup.
A few years later (late 1976) I went to the miserable ground that is Filbert St and on the way in had one of their thug fans attack me and try to nick my scarf. Me and my mates fought him off and I kept the scarf and only got a black eye but still was not happy (the scarf ended up on the gates at Anfield post Hillsborough so I am glad I saved it). We did win the game with Toshack scoring but still a reason not to like them.
My brother in law is a Leicester fan and so there is a family rivalry (what was my sister thinking!)
I believe that defeat against them last season after Christmas cost us the league, and the brother in law was watching it with us on TV so rubbed salt in the wounds.
We were in the Kenny stand for the League Cup quarter final last season and had to endure 90 minutes of their moronic fans and Maddison diving. Again thanks to Taki and a good penalty shoot out we won but their fans were horrible.

I decided to check our record and overall we have won 52 against them, we have lost 41 and there have been 25 draws. So we have the edge but not by that much. At Anfield it is a better picture, with 33 wins, 12 losses and 12 draws.
Some good memories against them include being at McCooleys on Boxing Day when we beat them 4-0 on the way to winning the league and seeing Berger score two against then in a 3-0 win on my other visit to Filbert St.

So, on to the match. A good win for us yesterday with Fabinho looking better, Trent and Robbo linking well, Nunez doing everything but score and your Bajcetic showing class for his goal followed them getting another hiding.
From what I heard about their match, their central defence is a real issue and have not got height. Should be good news for VVD and Nunez.
Hopefully , we will have Gakpo watching on and maybe revealed as a new signing?
I will be cheering us on from Block 306 on the Kop.
I expect us to end the year with a comfortable win and we will be heading to being back into the mix for top four. Happy New Year  :wave
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:52 am »
Spurs are terrible and we should be able to catch them. And Utd and Chelsea arent any good either so we should be able to fend them off. But putting together 5 wins in a row (were on 3 right now I think) would be a huge help.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:52:36 am »
Might just keep posting this for the next 4 or 5 games, but Nunez is slotting 3 or 4 at some point, fancy him here
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:39 am »
Always hated Leicester, one of our bogey teams, first team I saw beat us at Anfield, I'd no idea what a loss at home looked like, I was just used to us winning with the odd draw.

They'll have saved themselves for this game, but I think we'll still rip them apart
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:17:11 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:42:52 am
Spurs are terrible and we should be able to catch them. And Utd and Chelsea arent any good either so we should be able to fend them off. But putting together 5 wins in a row (were on 3 right now I think) would be a huge help.

I agreejust annoying that on 3 occasions, they came back
2-1 down to Leeds with 9 mins to go they won
2-0 Bournemouth they won
2-0 down yesterday and they got a point.

I think the league is full of dross, so thats why teams like spurs will do well.

But I agree.I think we will catch themkey is going to be the games v them and United. Thankfully both at home.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:24:47 am »
Harvey in for AOC is the only change I think we'll make here.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:30:14 am »
Darwin will destroy these, expecting him to net here. Thought they'd turned a corner but looked like it was back to normal yesterday. Hopefully we put on a show for Cody in the crowd.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:37:03 am »
Thanks for the OP!

Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 08:25:59 am
I decided to check our record and overall we have won 52 against them, we have lost 41 and there have been 25 draws. So we have the edge but not by that much. []bAt Anfield it is a better picture, with 33 wins, 12 losses and 12 draws.[/b]

Some good memories against them include being at McCooleys on Boxing Day when we beat them 4-0 on the way to winning the league and seeing Berger score two against then in a 3-0 win on my other visit to Filbert St.

Presumably that includes Ian Marshall's winner in 1999? Dreadful days :P

Loved Berger's brace as well, what a left peg.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:37:42 am »
Nice one Roger, glad they didnt get your scarf  :scarf

Throw the new lad in against these if we can
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:45:13 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:17:11 am
I agreejust annoying that on 3 occasions, they came back
2-1 down to Leeds with 9 mins to go they won
2-0 Bournemouth they won
2-0 down yesterday and they got a point.

I think the league is full of dross, so thats why teams like spurs will do well.

But I agree.I think we will catch themkey is going to be the games v them and United. Thankfully both at home.

League full of dross? How do you judge that when we have struggled to beat these dross teams and only won twice away all season.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:51:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:42:52 am
Spurs are terrible and we should be able to catch them. And Utd and Chelsea arent any good either so we should be able to fend them off. But putting together 5 wins in a row (were on 3 right now I think) would be a huge help.

4th place requires in the region of 70 points, so it's about what we do ultimately. Not like we'd get 90 points and finish 5th.

We need to be beating Leicester but you know Rodgers will have them up for this after writing yesterday's game off - they did the same last Christmas and we need to avoid another performance like that.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:57:35 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:45:13 am
League full of dross? How do you judge that when we have struggled to beat these dross teams and only won twice away all season.

Well let's face it we've been dross ourselves and running on treacle the first few months of the season, added to an injury crisis.

We're well capable of going on a strong run if we get our level back. We needed the World Cup break from basically August.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:45:13 am
League full of dross? How do you judge that when we have struggled to beat these dross teams and only won twice away all season.

Well theyve only lost to Arsenal, United, Newcastle and Us.
Think only dropped points away to West Ham and Brentford.

So generally they tend to win vs most except the current top 5/6.

My point being is that they dont drop many points vs the dross.hence we need to be on it, as they wont drop many points.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:05:40 am »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:51:37 am
4th place requires in the region of 70 points, so it's about what we do ultimately. Not like we'd get 90 points and finish 5th.

We need to be beating Leicester but you know Rodgers will have them up for this after writing yesterday's game off - they did the same last Christmas and we need to avoid another performance like that.

Last year we were away to them.Salah scores the penalty and we win that game comfortably.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:21:31 am »
Might see someone else in for AOC. Any chance Firmino makes the bench?

Good home performance under the lights could be a good boost for our momentum, fancy is to bag 2-3 again here.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Hopefully we can smash there.think Elliot for Ox will be the only change.
Konate on the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:09:02 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:05:40 am
Last year we were away to them.Salah scores the penalty and we win that game comfortably.

Always think of that game where we lost the league really. Battered them for 90 mins and then conceaded to a stupid goal.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:21:56 am »
No doubt Rodgers will have Leicester putting in more effort against us than they did against Newcastle, so we're going to need to start well and keep the intensity up for as long as we can. Do that and we should win comfortably.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:25:03 am »
Seems like we always play this shower at Christmas.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:43:35 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 09:37:03 am
Thanks for the OP!

Presumably that includes Ian Marshall's winner in 1999? Dreadful days :P

Loved Berger's brace as well, what a left peg.

I was at that Marshall game. Shocker! They also beat us at Anfield the season before, and after I think (when we threw away CL qualification in our last few games).

Also saw us lose to them in my second game, Boxing Day 84ish I think. Lineker was playing for them!

I thought theyd improved but bad result for them yesterday suggests theyre there for the taking if we play well. To extend our league winning run to four would be great and will set things up nicely.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:46:29 am »
Watched them yesterday and couldn't believe that some of those individuals out there actually earned a living from playing football, they were unutterably fucking last! And they can't save anything up for Friday because there was nothing there to save. Add to that their fans and their is only one result here, we are smashing them - a bagful for Darwin!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:55:50 am »
Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 11:55:50 am
Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.

Every week, it is shit-on-a-stick bingo!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Stuff these like an over-screwed turkey.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:32:52 pm »
At least the trains are running, but getting a lift now.

Bit of a shithouse time - fucking 20:00 on a fucking Friday, but hey-ho. What wanker decided this was a good time for a fucking football match when loads of people are still working until 17:00?
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:43:35 am


Also saw us lose to them in my second game, Boxing Day 84ish I think. Lineker was playing for them!

That was my first-ever game at Anfield. In the main stand, just behind the paddock. 2-1 Leicester City. Alan Smith and Gary Lineker scored for them. Phil Neal missed and scored a pen for us.
