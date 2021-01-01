Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO (Read 416 times)
Lubeh
Anny Roader
Posts: 429
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
«
on:
Today
at 03:58:12 am »
🚨 OFFICIAL: Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64098641
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/26/liverpool-cody-gakpo-psv-eindhoven
Thats gotta hurt Man Utd especially as they said he was thiers, the deal was apparenyl done tonight
37m initionally rising to 50m
PSV wrote on Twitter:
PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.
The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:36:32 am by Lubeh
»
Logged
Persephone
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,742
Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:13:11 am »
I can honestly say I've barely watched him play, but if he's who we want then welcome to the Club. There is no better place to play football, and I hope he's ready for the challenge.
Logged
Red Bird
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,205
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:17:06 am »
Completely right outta the blue that one.
Logged
has gone odd
a tru-ro...I mean....red!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,073
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:19:35 am »
Looks a a decent prospect, welcome to the club!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2