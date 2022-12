Because of the sportswashing. If other sides win it, then the narrative will be that the league is competitive, and the Saudis will just pump money into Newcastle without a word of dissent.

We need the product to be damaged if we are to have any chance of getting anything done against them.



Personally I only know one Arsenal fan and he's a fucking prick, constantly posting anti scouse shite as fucking banter, so seeing his dreams crushed will please me no end.



Nothing will get done with sportswashing so the thought of a few that want City win to win the league easily so something will get done is wishful thinking. In the years were we failed to challenge they won the league by around 15pts and wasnt that competitive. For me if Arsenal won it instead of them would be great but I think they will run out steam. They still go some tough away games to come.