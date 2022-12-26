« previous next »
Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread

Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm »
Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 26th December 2022, Villa Park

Back again after a long, long, long break and the League Cup and duvvas fine OP whetted the appetite for our return and now its back to the league. It feels weird to not have played for over a month in November/December and truth be told, with us not being close to top of the tree this season I wasnt feeling it much until I saw Klopp interviewed just before the Man City game. Regardless of that loss, Im back on board for the season, good, bad or indifferent.

We actually have a decent record at Villa Park, having won quite frequently there aside from that game a couple of years ago. It would have been interesting to face Gerrard again but its not to be, instead weve got to face Emery whos their manger now and whos started well enough. Hes won his only two league games in charge, beating Man Utd and Brighton impressively.


Emery celebrates beating the Mancs.

Villa are a weird club too, with a bizarre cross section of a fanbase - Tom Hanks, Gianluca Pagliuca, David Cameron (sometimes), Mrs. Doyle, Juan Pablo Angel (probably) and Prince William - not sure which other clubs has such a collection. Not quite sure what that says about them. And they have Christian Purslow there now, whom they seem to love, that definitely says something about them.

For us, as mentioned, weve got a relatively good record at Villa park, with some memorable victories. One that sticks out is 6-0, the highlight of which is Origi getting a big wet kiss for his troubles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP0vdLZuNpM


Another is Torress last minute cracker in the snow around Christmas time in another crappy season (its a sign!) in what was a bit of a crappy game (hopefully not a sign).

https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/goal-of-the-day-torres-vs-aston-villa/10153958602962573/

And of course, Robbie Fowler getting a hat trick (outside of us, it's often forgotten how devastating a striker he was but that's for another thread):

https://www.facebook.com/stadiumastro/videos/premier-league-flashback-robbie-fowler-special/166952474677917/

On to the present, yes its been a not so great season so far and yes, even the last few days have seen more injuries but so what, can't do anything about that now. Football's back, January's (and potential new signings) are coming and let's just get back to winning games. Who knows how the rest of the season will pan out, certainly not me, I'm just happy proper football is back :)

Prediction: 0-4, Matip, Nunez x 2, Salah. Done.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm »
Cant wait for this but also am quite nervous. Has all the makings of being a very, very difficult game.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm »
Just like the rest of this seasons games,  any win will do. Impossible to predict any of our results
As we have seen, no games are easy. In saying that, we really really need to start getting on a decent run of points.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:15 am »
Thanks Hazell. As you said its great to be back watching league games. However we are still plagued by injuries to key players like Diaz, Firmino and Jota. On the positive side we have Keita and Ox back which is good. Keita has obviously been out for a while and will take a couple of games to get back up to speed but I think he will bring a bit more strength to our midfield. I dont think any of our midfield are capable (or good enough) to play the full match every game and we may see a lot of rotation. We look very lop sided without Diaz and Jota.

I was impressed by Nunezs speed against City but he needs to hit the target more often; maybe if he bangs in a couple of goals then things might change.

We should have enough to beat Villa but I still have concerns about midfield. Fabinho is looking slow getting back when bypassed but hopefully hell find his old form and timing.

Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
Cant wait for this but also am quite nervous. Has all the makings of being a very, very difficult game.

Fully agree.Villa will be up for it.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:42:52 am »
Good part is that the dick Martinez won't be playing.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
Cant wait for this but also am quite nervous. Has all the makings of being a very, very difficult game.
Same sentiments here.

I didn't watch a minute from the Qatar shit, took a break from the game (though I watched our Women's team and a few other games), and took a week-long vacation in Mexico. The first game I watched was us with City, second half on a dodgy stream in the taxi on the way to the airport, and I missed the two goals in two minutes at the beginning of the 2nd half... Villa will be my proper reintroduction to football, and I want us to smash them. But it's gonna be really tough.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:03:23 am »
Forgot it was Unai Emery - was quite capable of countering us quite effectively when we played his sides (esecially in cups) when we had a good midfield. Coupled with our woeful away form, going to require some better controlled possession and effective defending than we've managed in the first part of the season here to get the win
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:06:30 am »
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Thomas Bramall.
VAR: Simon Hooper.
Assistant VAR: Wade Smith.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:25:22 am »
Almost time for some footie!
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:03:42 am »
We can actually cycle through Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago and Keita now which was really the best case scenario for our season. Would just play them consistently until they break down but hopefully by then were firmly ensconced in the top 4. If Harvey gets major minutes still at RCM then its sicko mode for the rest of the season where we just want to do this the stupidly hardest way possible.

So for this game, typical Emery will be to frustrate us with defensive possession and have us tire out to be picked off in the 2nd half. Id just focus on targeting Mings early and often, the guy is good for a mistake at minimum. Get Nunez on him and keep sending the ball his way. We get an early lead and we should cruise.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:05:52 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Some great memories in the op thanks. I went there years ago when we beat them, in a cup match.
Think they will be our toughest opponent on the Xmas and new year run. Expect a struggle. We need to stop giving the ball away in midfield and those coming back will make us stronger defensively. Nunez will be keen to score in this after Thursday. How is Tierney ref? He was fourth official on Thursday - not good!
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:27 am »
Will be tough this, feels like everyone got to feast on Villa and Leicester at their worst now we'll get them at their best, typical. A few of our rivals for top 4 have walkovers in this round of fixtures so we've gotta win here.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:51:14 am »
Núñez brace, coz apparently he's crap
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:11:07 am »
Thanks Hazell, enjoyed that. :D

Emery is a good manager. Apart from Cash and the keeper who wont be playing, I dont think they had anyone at the World Cup so they will also be well prepared. Well have to play well.

I can see it being quite fraught. Late kick off on Boxing Day, a lot of excitable Brummies. I think well just come out the right side of a 2-1.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:26:56 am »
Amazing the difference a year makes..this time last year we would be super confident playing Villa or any team come to mention it away from home.

Pretty much similar team and we are very worried..

Personally looking forward to watching the game, but expect a very difficult gamethink we will need at least 2 goals, possibly 3 to win it.

Gone are the days of the 1-0 wins.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:29:47 am »
I'm not worried,we will hammer them.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Have some legs and experience in midfield
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:59:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:06:30 am
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Thomas Bramall.
VAR: Simon Hooper.
Assistant VAR: Wade Smith.

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Born: Wigan. Supports: Manchester United

Liverpool haven't won the last three games he refereed where he barely gave a decision to Liverpool the entire match.

Prediction: He'll fuck us over but we'll go on to draw 2-2


The game with Spurs was the one where Kane booted Robertson in the air - even after Robertson tried to jump over it. He then went on to send Robertson off. This was also the game where Jota was clean through and clearly got pulled back in the area - which was utterly ignored by the 'referee' and completely ignored by VAR.

The man is a fucking cheat.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:00:36 am »
Theyre missing Martinez and Ramsay so that should help our cause. Cant wait for this, really need a win.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:29:47 am
I'm not worried,we will hammer them.

With Paul Tierney in charge?! :lmao
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Its unsettling how predictable it is that Tierney will have a shocker.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:43:28 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:27:48 am
Its unsettling how predictable it is that Tierney will have a shocker.

I'm no conspiracy theorist, but he really is both a terrible ref and seems to persist with not giving us any decision no matter how obvious.
No wonder Klopp dislikes him.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:09:06 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:59:24 am
Referee: Paul Tierney.

Born: Wigan. Supports: Manchester United

Liverpool haven't won the last three games he refereed where he barely gave a decision to Liverpool the entire match.

Prediction: He'll fuck us over but we'll go on to draw 2-2


The game with Spurs was the one where Kane booted Robertson in the air - even after Robertson tried to jump over it. He then went on to send Robertson off. This was also the game where Jota was clean through and clearly got pulled back in the area - which was utterly ignored by the 'referee' and completely ignored by VAR.

The man is a fucking cheat.

What were the other two games out if interest? Did he fuck us over or were we just poor?
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:29:25 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:59:24 am
Referee: Paul Tierney.

Born: Wigan. Supports: Manchester United

Liverpool haven't won the last three games he refereed where he barely gave a decision to Liverpool the entire match.

Prediction: He'll fuck us over but we'll go on to draw 2-2


The game with Spurs was the one where Kane booted Robertson in the air - even after Robertson tried to jump over it. He then went on to send Robertson off. This was also the game where Jota was clean through and clearly got pulled back in the area - which was utterly ignored by the 'referee' and completely ignored by VAR.

The man is a fucking cheat.

Not to defend him in the Tottenham game - he was rubbish - but he initally gave Robertson a yellow card and was then advised by VAR to send him off. Why VAR didn't tell him to send off Kane or give Jota a penalty remains a mystery. I think his justification for not giving the penalty was that Jota slowed down. And the referee's association justification for not sending off Kane was because he didn't make contact with Robertson. So all good.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 12:29:25 pm
Not to defend him in the Tottenham game - he was rubbish - but he initally gave Robertson a yellow card and was then advised by VAR to send him off. Why VAR didn't tell him to send off Kane or give Jota a penalty remains a mystery. I think his justification for not giving the penalty was that Jota slowed down. And the referee's association justification for not sending off Kane was because he didn't make contact with Robertson. So all good.

But he did make contact with Robertson:




..and Jota 'slowed down' so he could kick the football into the goal.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:44:35 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:40:57 pm
But he did make contact with Robertson (Even though Robertson jumped about 2 foot over him) and Jota 'slowed down' so he could kick the football into the goal.

Not defending those decisions, they were awful. Just pointing out those were the comical reasons they used as to why those decisions weren't given.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:30:13 am
Have some legs and experience in midfield

What legs  ;D

We literally have none in midfield. Henderson was pressing like a man possessed for England but went back to his half arsed pressing when he came on against city. Guess having competition for places makes you do that.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm »
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm »
Still can't get over that Kane one. Studs up, off the ground, out of control, it's a red in any game.

Anyway, cheers for the OP. One of my favourites goes back a little bit more - Rushy's second half hattrick after being one down at HT. Frozen pitch too - think they were all wearing trainers.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:39:14 pm »
Haha, I love all the shit Martinez is getting about his stupid antics. It won't be long before he's forced out of Villa and the PL and fucks off to Spain or somewhere else. Hopefully we don't have to face him either.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:27:00 pm


Love how Trent couldnt be arsed to smile for it ;D
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:39:14 pm
Haha, I love all the shit Martinez is getting about his stupid antics. It won't be long before he's forced out of Villa and the PL and fucks off to Spain or somewhere else. Hopefully we don't have to face him either.

We won't, Emery confirmed he won't be back by Monday.
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Is it just me or is Nunez missing in the Xmas photo?
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:39:53 pm »
Well he was on his way to training. Might've got lost.   :D

https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1606599128498294784

Quote
What a sunny day it is today in Liverpool.

