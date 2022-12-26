Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 26th December 2022, Villa Park



Emery celebrates beating the Mancs. Emery celebrates beating the Mancs.

Back again after a long, long, long break and the League Cup and duvvas fine OP whetted the appetite for our return and now its back to the league. It feels weird to not have played for over a month in November/December and truth be told, with us not being close to top of the tree this season I wasnt feeling it much until I saw Klopp interviewed just before the Man City game. Regardless of that loss, Im back on board for the season, good, bad or indifferent.We actually have a decent record at Villa Park, having won quite frequently there aside from that game a couple of years ago. It would have been interesting to face Gerrard again but its not to be, instead weve got to face Emery whos their manger now and whos started well enough. Hes won his only two league games in charge, beating Man Utd and Brighton impressively.Villa are a weird club too, with a bizarre cross section of a fanbase - Tom Hanks, Gianluca Pagliuca, David Cameron (sometimes), Mrs. Doyle, Juan Pablo Angel (probably) and Prince William - not sure which other clubs has such a collection. Not quite sure what that says about them. And they have Christian Purslow there now, whom they seem to love, that definitely says something about them.For us, as mentioned, weve got a relatively good record at Villa park, with some memorable victories. One that sticks out is 6-0, the highlight of which is Origi getting a big wet kiss for his troubles.Another is Torress last minute cracker in the snow around Christmas time in another crappy season (its a sign!) in what was a bit of a crappy game (hopefully not a sign).And of course, Robbie Fowler getting a hat trick (outside of us, it's often forgotten how devastating a striker he was but that's for another thread):On to the present, yes its been a not so great season so far and yes, even the last few days have seen more injuries but so what, can't do anything about that now. Football's back, January's (and potential new signings) are coming and let's just get back to winning games. Who knows how the rest of the season will pan out, certainly not me, I'm just happy proper football is backPrediction: 0-4, Matip, Nunez x 2, Salah. Done.