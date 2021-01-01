Lebanese/Syrian cuisine is amazing, should easily be top 15., I miss Edgware Road.Brazil and Portugal right next to each other, probably in there for dishes Feijoida and many others that both countries claim as their own.USA being that high up is due to fast food being popular no doubt, but it also has a lot of different cuisines in it, North East, Southern, West Coast, Tex Mex.Top 7 seems about right as above poster says, any of them could claim to be #1Surprised to see Pakistan and Bangladesh so low as well, you'd think they'd be a lot closer India, somewhere in the top 15.