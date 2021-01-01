you can play for me mate. I leave you with Iniesta.
I take it a Christmas jumper doesn't count as a full festive outfit?
Is it a snakey, do I get two picks?
yes 2 picks mate.
You aint leaving after you spent days railroading us into setting up a draft
piss off samie ffs. dragging me into this and then doing a burner! you're staying!
I would have bet my house on Hazell picking someone else...I thought you were trying to find a picture.
Interesting, who could that be? I just wanted to get category 6 out of the way. Now struggling with category 5.
Nicks got both Salah and Salas with first two picks, he is gonna end up drafting Salisu too isn't he?
I'll send you a picture, just because i'm planning on picking him next, whether I get him or not is anyone's guess.
Pretty sure that Ajax shirt is at least as much white as red, which makes Van Basten ineligible for category 1. Sorry Robbie. I think it needs to be clearly more red in any examples or we're getting into measuring it out on the screen territory
no worries, was pushing it
Crosby Nick never fails.
Any objections to Birth of Jesus Cruyff as the Christmas pun?A mate of mine had the fantasy footy team name The Passion of the Cruyff once hence the inspiration
Midget sorted and a much better/worse pun. Think Samie has finally had an effect on me with my last two picks Please send me a picture too, so I can pick him first.
I thought it was very good.That's just my opinion
Johan Cruyff [6] if allowed Birth of Jesus Cruyff
Spent ages trying to come up with a good one for him, but gave up. It's terrible, but I love it. Great work, mate.
Ok if thats the level of shite were working too I have no qualms about going for the one I had thought of.
Not all of us are the pun masters, we don't have standards to live up to, like yourself.Can you live with yourself with a bad pun Nick?
A bad pun hasnt bothered me these past 44 years so I reckon I can live with one more!
