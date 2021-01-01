« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread  (Read 2297 times)

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:15:19 pm
you can play for me mate. I leave you with Iniesta.  :wave

No its fine, Ill just watch
Logged

Offline Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm »
Is it a snakey, do I get two picks?
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 06:19:08 pm
I take it a Christmas jumper doesn't count as a full festive outfit?

Probably not, but best to send Betty a PM.
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Card Cheat on Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm
Is it a snakey, do I get two picks?

yes 2 picks mate.
Logged

Offline Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm
yes 2 picks mate.

Oh my days I feel like Jesus in a Christmas shop
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,524
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:23:58 pm
You aint leaving after you spent days railroading us into setting up a draft  :D

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 06:12:19 pm
piss off samie ffs. dragging me into this and then doing a burner! you're staying!

Aww you dickheads do care about me.  :D
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,754
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:42:24 pm »
PM'd Lobo, I'm gonna make my pick in a bit.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm »
I would have bet my house on Hazell picking someone else...

I thought you were trying to find a picture.
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,754
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm
I would have bet my house on Hazell picking someone else...

I thought you were trying to find a picture.


Interesting, who could that be? I just wanted to get category 6 out of the way. Now struggling with category 5.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Interesting, who could that be? I just wanted to get category 6 out of the way. Now struggling with category 5.

I'll send you a picture, just because i'm planning on picking him next, whether I get him or not is anyone's guess.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Nicks got both Salah and Salas with first two picks, he is gonna end up drafting Salisu too isn't he?
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm
Nicks got both Salah and Salas with first two picks, he is gonna end up drafting Salisu too isn't he?

All doing the Salsa
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm »
Just made a minor tweak to rule #1. Don't think it affects any picks made so far but Only home kits count. There are plenty of teams with red away or third kits.

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Midget sorted and a much better/worse pun. Think Samie has finally had an effect on me with my last two picks  :D

Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm
I'll send you a picture, just because i'm planning on picking him next, whether I get him or not is anyone's guess.

Please send me a picture too, so I can pick him first.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:38:03 am »
Pretty sure that Ajax shirt is at least as much white as red, which makes Van Basten ineligible for category 1. Sorry Robbie. I think it needs to be clearly more red in any examples or we're getting into measuring it out on the screen territory  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,200
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:38:03 am
Pretty sure that Ajax shirt is at least as much white as red, which makes Van Basten ineligible for category 1. Sorry Robbie. I think it needs to be clearly more red in any examples or we're getting into measuring it out on the screen territory  :D
no worries, was pushing it :)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:45:03 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 11:39:51 am
no worries, was pushing it :)

Haha all good. I'm not going to lie I spent a disproportionate amount of time trying to prove to myself that another player could fit that category. Should probably have made the rule clearer, but too late now.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:46:26 am »
Im enjoying myself not stressing here. Im deciding to pick one category at a time and Rick it off without thinking of the bigger picture.

Cant wait to spend round 11 looking for Dean Windass dressed as an elf.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,200
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm »
The ebay fake shirts dont help with some of my searches  ;D
Logged

Online Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:35:30 pm »
Any objections to Birth of Jesus Cruyff as the Christmas pun?

A mate of mine had the fantasy footy team name The Passion of the Cruyff once hence the inspiration ;D

Edit - a quick Google search suggests its a popular pun name!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:52 pm by Adz LFC »
Logged
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 12:35:30 pm
Any objections to Birth of Jesus Cruyff as the Christmas pun?

A mate of mine had the fantasy footy team name The Passion of the Cruyff once hence the inspiration ;D

I thought it was very good.



That's just my opinion
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:22:28 am
Midget sorted and a much better/worse pun. Think Samie has finally had an effect on me with my last two picks  :D

Please send me a picture too, so I can pick him first.

Nooooo! I will be sadge if I don't get him, but alas is the nature of drafting!
Logged

Online Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:45:53 pm »
Logged
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 12:29:11 pm
Johan Cruyff [6] if allowed Birth of Jesus Cruyff

:lmao

Spent ages trying to come up with a good one for him, but gave up. It's terrible, but I love it. Great work, mate.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:53:23 pm
:lmao

Spent ages trying to come up with a good one for him, but gave up. It's terrible, but I love it. Great work, mate.

;D :thumbup
Logged
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:05:09 pm »
Ok if thats the level of shite were working too I have no qualms about going for the one I had thought of. :D
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 01:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 01:05:09 pm
Ok if thats the level of shite were working too I have no qualms about going for the one I had thought of. :D

Not all of us are the pun masters, we don't have standards to live up to, like yourself.

Can you live with yourself with a bad pun Nick?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 01:08:57 pm
Not all of us are the pun masters, we don't have standards to live up to, like yourself.

Can you live with yourself with a bad pun Nick?

Indeed. Nick owes us something extra special.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 01:08:57 pm
Not all of us are the pun masters, we don't have standards to live up to, like yourself.

Can you live with yourself with a bad pun Nick?

A bad pun hasnt bothered me these past 44 years so I reckon I can live with one more!
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,205
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 01:16:25 pm
A bad pun hasnt bothered me these past 44 years so I reckon I can live with one more!

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 