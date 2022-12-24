« previous next »
Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread  (Read 1020 times)

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #40 on: December 24, 2022, 06:58:41 pm »
When are we thinking of starting, just so I can plan out when I need to be available for?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #41 on: December 24, 2022, 07:05:48 pm »
Max said Boxing Day.  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #42 on: December 24, 2022, 07:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 24, 2022, 07:05:48 pm
Max said Boxing Day.  :D
Perfect, thank you.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #43 on: December 24, 2022, 09:04:08 pm »
Scotland is part of the Arctic Circle right?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #44 on: December 24, 2022, 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 24, 2022, 09:04:08 pm
Scotland is part of the Arctic Circle right?

It just misses out.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #45 on: December 24, 2022, 11:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 24, 2022, 09:04:08 pm
Scotland is part of the Arctic Circle right?

Arctic Roll maybe.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 23, 2022, 08:07:04 pm
If you need another category how about, a player from a from a country inside the Arctic Circle:

 The Arctic region covers parts of eight countries: Canada, Greenland (Denmark), Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the United States.
love it nick. that's everyones first round pick sorted
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm »
Merry Christmas dickheads.  :wave

Lets get this started Maxwell, seems like we won't be getting the 16th player.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm
Merry Christmas dickheads.  :wave

Lets get this started Maxwell, seems like we won't be getting the 16th player.

Sounds good! Will get the draft order sorted and selection thread up. No time limit for round 1 and Until we are after the game.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm »
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:20:56 pm »
Thats a strong bottom
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 08:20:56 pm
Thats a strong bottom

That's what Santa has bought you  :moon :moon :moon
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
Not to confuse everyone with Max saying 1 hour per pick, but I told everyone 2 hours over PM when inviting people. Think a slower draft over the holidays would be nice. If it starts to drag we can switch to 1 hour. As always we'll do the 'everyone gets their first pick'/no time limits rule in round 1.

Also, a reminder to all to provide picture evidence with your picks for [1] red shirts, [5] the festive player, and [7] green shirts. No picture, no pick. Even if wiki proves your player has played at Arsenal for example, you still need to post a picture of them in the red of Arsenal for it to be an accepted pick. Going to be strict on this. The idea is to make for a fun picture filled Christmas-y selection thread  :)

Any questions ask in here or drop me a PM.

Happy Christmas, you gits!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm
Not to confuse everyone with Max saying 1 hour per pick, but I told everyone 2 hours over PM when inviting people. Think a slower draft over the holidays would be nice. If it starts to drag we can switch to 1 hour. As always we'll do the 'everyone gets their first pick'/no time limits rule in round 1.

Also, a reminder to all to provide picture evidence with your picks for [1] red shirts, [5] the festive player, and [7] green shirts. No picture, no pick. Even if wiki proves your player has played at Arsenal for example, you still need to post a picture of them in the red of Arsenal for it to be an accepted pick. Going to be strict on this. The idea is to make for a fun picture filled Christmas-y selection thread  :)

Any questions ask in here or drop me a PM.

Happy Christmas, you gits!

Ok I will change it to 2. No rush.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm »
"A player who has played with Roque Santa Cruz and Juan Pablo Angel?" Fuckin' hell this is going to be a dog shit pick.  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm
Ok I will change it to 2. No rush.

Cheers mate. Let's see how it goes. I'm fine with one hour if others prefer that. But I'm guessing we'll all be a little less active on here for the next week or so.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm
"A player who has played with Roque Santa Cruz and Juan Pablo Angel?" Fuckin' hell this is going to be a dog shit pick.  :D

You'd be surprised! I researched most categories in advance and this one has some absolute gems in it  ;)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:18:05 am »
don't think ive ever had laudrup in a team ive picked so why not. pm'd max
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:10:35 am
Lionel Messi [4,11]
'what is messi's actual height without the growth hormones...'

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:10:31 pm »
:lmao I knew Laudrup wouldnt last long
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:35:14 pm »
Is their any point to the Arctic Circle any more?  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Is their any point to the Arctic Circle any more?  :D

Keep things cold?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
This looks daft as tits  ;D

Room for one more?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
Yeah, We need 16, so you'd be last to pick in Round 1.  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:23:16 pm »
Sweet, cheers mate
