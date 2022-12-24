Not to confuse everyone with Max saying 1 hour per pick, but I told everyone 2 hours over PM when inviting people. Think a slower draft over the holidays would be nice. If it starts to drag we can switch to 1 hour. As always we'll do the 'everyone gets their first pick'/no time limits rule in round 1.Also, a reminder to all to provide picture evidence with your picks for [1] red shirts, [5] the festive player, and [7] green shirts. No picture, no pick. Even if wiki proves your player has played at Arsenal for example, you still need to post a picture of them in the red of Arsenal for it to be an accepted pick. Going to be strict on this. The idea is to make for a fun picture filled Christmas-y selection threadAny questions ask in here or drop me a PM.Happy Christmas, you gits!