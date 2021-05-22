Sorry I was not implying that you condoned it in any way. I apologise if that is how it came across.



I dont like trying to find causes as the only person responsible for throwing the cup that injured the girl was the person who decided to do it. Normal people do not take a load of coins etc into the ground with the intention of doing what they did; I think it was premeditated and wasnt just a spur of the moment because I didnt like what they were singing.



When you look for reasons then you are giving the person some justification (which doesnt mean that you condone it). What the opposing fans sing, or what the police do or what the pundits say etc. should give anyone anything to justify hurting another fan.



They threw a potentially lethal weapon into a crowd not knowing who it would hit. If it had hit an 80 year old person or a 5 year old kid then it could have ended in something much worse.



It must be a weird and sad world that these people live in if they get wound up to a level where they think that what they did was justifiable. Personally I think they are evil (or whatever word best describes them). They knew what they were doing could hurt somebody (thats why they did it) and I dont place any blame on anyone else other than them.



Thanks for debating this as neither of us condone what was done.



No worries. I was just a bit unsure if I was coming over like I condoned what went on, so thought I'd clarify.I agree with you in many ways. You are talking about people taking personal responsibility for their actions, and I'm with you 100% there.When I mentioned looking at causes rather than the manifestation of symptoms, I meant more as a whole. I was thinking more about how things are neglected (in the game and in society in general) to such an extent that they are allowed to decay into a toxic soup. Bad blood takes time to build. Opposition getting away with revelling in death and poverty season after season creates a downward spiral. Nothing has been done and hardly anything has been said. This gives the impression that it's fine to declare open season on our fans. People know they can chant about disasters and social deprivation with impunity. They know they can openly indulge in hate chanting, and as long as it's nothing to do with the colour of your skin then it's all fair game.My point being that there is a lot of things wrong, and virtually none get addressed by the game or the media. This creates further tension and mistrust, which can then spiral into full-on toxicity that then sets the stage for really poor behaviour.Crowd dynamics are really weird things too. Many people can and do get swept up in things they'd not dream of doing normally. Personal responsibility tends to wane and herd mentality often takes over. Add that to an already toxic setting and there is always the potential for things to go wrong. Personally, I think strong boundaries need to be set and enforced. Thing is though, the only boundary that does seem to have been drawn up and enforced is on racist abuse. Anything else seems to be ignored, and if you ignore it the morons see that as a green light.I just think that a lot of factors have come together to set the stage on which this really poor and dangerous behaviour manifests itself. It's quite complex really. I sort of understand the dynamics of the situation, or at least try to, but I absolutely do not condone any of it. If a person takes it upon themselves to empty their pockets of loose change into a pint pot then launch it into a crowd I think they need to get nicked. They'd fully deserve their fine, ban or whatever punishment that came their way too.Just to add, I have no idea if whoever threw the pint pot which hit the child actively went to the Etihad looking to hurt opposition fans. Only the person concerned will know the truth on that. I've no idea if it was done in reaction to anything said or done by their fans either. What I do know is that there is a really small minority of fans at most clubs who do go to games with the express intent of hurting the opposition. Those types need absolutely no provocation whatsoever to do what they do, unfortunately.