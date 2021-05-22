No worries. I was just a bit unsure if I was coming over like I condoned what went on, so thought I'd clarify.
I agree with you in many ways. You are talking about people taking personal responsibility for their actions, and I'm with you 100% there.
(Snipped)
All good points and well articulated.
Ill pick out one paragraph to comment upon.
This gives the impression that it's fine to declare open season on our fans. People know they can chant about disasters and social deprivation with impunity. They know they can openly indulge in hate chanting, and as long as it's nothing to do with the colour of your skin then it's all fair game.
I dont think anyone is giving that impression. Vile chants and songs go on in almost every game and anyone who comments on one game would have to constantly do it. However, the people who participate in singing vile songs are hardly going to stop just because Gary Lineker says so. In fact that might just make things worse as they dont really respect anyone.
The only people who can make a dent in it are the fans and the respective clubs. However I still dont believe it will make any difference. Other fans will just get told where to go if they get involved.
So what else? I recently heard that the stewards should identify those who are shouting abuse and evict them. However what do you do when there are 10,000 doing it. If the stewards single out a couple of people then they risk getting stuff hurled at them.
The police? A lot of fans would relish a confrontation with the police and any police action could quickly escalate. Just look at the way drunken English fans love a good scrap with the police. The police cannot stop a match midway through and wade in (the way they used to).
As you said, people know they can get away with chanting anything inside a football ground and I really dont know what can be done? Rivalry now means trying to offend the opposition fans and to dehumanise them. Its done in such numbers that it is very hard to stop. I can only think of ridiculous solutions like ending the game if things start. That way, the club and players could show that it is not acceptable. Unfortunately this would punish the vast number of fans who just want to support the team. My other suggestion is that we, as fans, call it out when our own fans do it. Maybe slowly things might change but we can really only influence our own fans. Other fan bases would have to follow suit. It was not that long ago that Chelsea Rent Boys (sorry) was chanted by us
..that seems to have stopped due to the majority saying it should stop.
I suggest we dont talk about whataboutery as that solves nothing. We also dont say that our fans were incited. We should simply state that singing vile songs is wrong as is lobbing containers full of coins into opposing fans as is spitting on fans below. You wouldnt go to a theatre and spit on the people below so what makes it ok to do it on other fans?