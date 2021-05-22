« previous next »
Author Topic: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake  (Read 14817 times)

Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #320 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 03:35:50 pm
I was at the back of the away section. If it happened at the end of the game, I think I may have seen that pint pot getting thrown about 20 or 30 rows in front of me. I remember being appalled that a few things were clearly getting thrown over the top in front of me. I also thought the way the plastic pint pot flew towards the Man City supporters below was odd. If it was filled with coins, that would explain the way it flew.

That is very premeditated and anyone doing that deserves prosecution.

I am going to respond to that email we got sent to give what information I have which isnt very much but would give them a focus of where to look on the CCTV.
I saw a video of one lad throwing a pint pot down from the front of our section. I imagine he'd be fairly easy to identify.

To be honest, I'm surprised that Abu Dhabi gave an upper tier to away fans rather than the allocation being split over three tiers. One set of fans directly above another is pretty much always problematic if there is bad blood between the fanbases and/or the clubs. I think it's easier to police if the divide is to the sides rather than to the front with an overhang. Whichever set of fans were below the other last night would have found missiles coming down on them, unfortunately.

Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #321 on: Today at 04:11:01 pm »
There should be a reciprocal ban of all away fans at our domestic games while things are like this, home and away, it's far too toxic now. We know what Villa and Leicester will be like next week.

We can't just condemn others when we've got this section of scum and pondlife following us.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:59:04 pm

What I'm trying to say is I don't think this is the action of someone who is really bothered by the behaviour of City's fanbase, it's someone bothered about themselves and doing what they want and trying to stretch boundaries of what they get away with. If I had to gamble I'd say this was a young person, not someone who used to experience this stuff at games four decades ago.

I agree with your point on this. Lashing something like a hot drink in the spur of the moment is one thing (still not aceptable) but a glass of coins is a premeditated act. They will try to justify their actions with what's been getting sung, but honestly, they just wanted to hurt someone for whatever reason.

This will distract from the chants too and they will give it loads when we go there in the league.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:06:25 pm
I saw a video of one lad throwing a pint pot down from the front of our section. I imagine he'd be fairly easy to identify.

To be honest, I'm surprised that Abu Dhabi gave an upper tier to away fans rather than the allocation being split over three tiers. One set of fans directly above another is pretty much always problematic if there is bad blood between the fanbases and/or the clubs. I think it's easier to police if the divide is to the sides rather than to the front with an overhang. Whichever set of fans were below the other last night would have found missiles coming down on them, unfortunately.

It might sound ridiculous but I genuinely wouldn't put it past them doing it on purpose, knowing this sort of shit was likely to happen and the club would be dragged through the mud in the press.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:16:12 pm »
If this missile was thrown by the lad I saw, whilst I could never identify him, it was a male under, say, 30 who threw it in that shithouse way of over your shoulder with your head down
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:57:15 pm
The causes are people who should be banned from ever going to a football match. There's absolutely no justification whatsoever for getting involved in anything other than enjoying the game. There was no justification for what happened to Sean Cox and there's no justification for lobbing a container full of coins down on people below. If people cannot control what they do then they should stay at home.
I don't know if some are thinking I'm condoning any of it, because I'm not. I understand why/how it happens though.

The causes are multiple. We have pundits, managers and media whipping up controversy and hysteria constantly and without responsibility. We have all manner of abuse; physical, psychological and verbal dished out at every game in every stadium in the country. Virtually all of which is then ignored by the media with the bad blood left to fester and grow. This will always see the lunatic fringes of fanbases acting like aresholes. No of it is justified. It's just a game where millionaires kick a bag of air about, and not something that reduces people in 2022 into neanderthals. Despite that, I can see why it happens, and seeing why it happens is not the same as condoning it in any way at all.



Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:15:50 pm
It might sound ridiculous but I genuinely wouldn't put it past them doing it on purpose, knowing this sort of shit was likely to happen and the club would be dragged through the mud in the press.
I can't say this hasn't crossed my mind too.

This either highlights my own paranoia or me being fully aware that Abu Dhabi also play psychological mind games and info wars as a routine part of their sportswashing.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 04:11:01 pm
There should be a reciprocal ban of all away fans at our domestic games while things are like this, home and away, it's far too toxic now. We know what Villa and Leicester will be like next week.

We can't just condemn others when we've got this section of scum and pondlife following us.
Personally, I'd have already banned every fanbase that comes here and sings about disaster and poverty. Everton included, until they can act like civilised human beings.

Hopefully we could weed out our own idiots at the same time.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:20:19 pm
I don't know if some are thinking I'm condoning any of it, because I'm not. I understand why/how it happens though.

The causes are multiple. We have pundits, managers and media whipping up controversy and hysteria constantly and without responsibility. We have all manner of abuse; physical, psychological and verbal dished out at every game in every stadium in the country. Virtually all of which is then ignored by the media with the bad blood left to fester and grow. This will always see the lunatic fringes of fanbases acting like aresholes. No of it is justified. It's just a game where millionaires kick a bag of air about, and not something that reduces people in 2022 into neanderthals. Despite that, I can see why it happens, and seeing why it happens is not the same as condoning it in any way at all.





Spot on. When the authorities continue to allow opposing fans to sing about deaths at a match, they have to understand that eventually something will happen inside or outside a stadium. This pint throwing was premeditated, but I'll bet other incidents happened because of the chants in the spur of the moment.

Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:28:04 pm
Personally, I'd have already banned every fanbase that comes here and sings about disaster and poverty. Everton included, until they can act like civilised human beings.

Hopefully we could weed out our own idiots at the same time.

It is time the club took action
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:41:42 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:14:49 pm
I agree with your point on this. Lashing something like a hot drink in the spur of the moment is one thing (still not aceptable) but a glass of coins is a premeditated act. They will try to justify their actions with what's been getting sung, but honestly, they just wanted to hurt someone for whatever reason.

This will distract from the chants too and they will give it loads when we go there in the league.
There has always been that element in virtually every fanbase. I really don't know what it is about football in particular, but it attracts an element who, when together, only see things in terms of us and them, with nothing in between. I've seen it so many times. They then don't really care who gets hurt, just so long as it's 'them', whoever 'they' are. The mindset becomes that they are all the same, so it doesn't matter who the missile hits.

I remember Man City fans abusing my pregnant cousin at Maine Road. Jostling her and asking her if her unborn baby was a ''Scouse bastard'' too. The us and them thing dehumanises the opposition. People they'd normally talk to normally in any other given situation are suddenly dehumanised, thus fair game. It's all quite horrible to see, but it never seems to change. The only real difference I see these days is that because the police are more on top of the physical violence, sadistic types have reverted more towards verbal, psychological abuse as a way of wounding others.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:41:42 pm
There has always been that element in virtually every fanbase. I really don't know what it is about football in particular, but it attracts an element who, when together, only see things in terms of us and them, with nothing in between. I've seen it so many times. They then don't really care who gets hurt, just so long as it's 'them', whoever 'they' are. The mindset becomes that they are all the same, so it doesn't matter who the missile hits.

I remember Man City fans abusing my pregnant cousin at Maine Road. Jostling her and asking her if her unborn baby was a ''Scouse bastard'' too. The us and them thing dehumanises the opposition. People they'd normally talk to normally in any other given situation are suddenly dehumanised, thus fair game. It's all quite horrible to see, but it never seems to change. The only real difference I see these days is that because the police are more on top of the physical violence, sadistic types have reverted more towards verbal, psychological abuse as a way of wounding others.

They've always been scum. Day thet got promoted back to the Championship from League 1, my missus got called a Munich c*nt by some of them, fucking vermin.

The violence is still there, there's loads of videos out of crews fighting in the streets, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Millwall, etc etc etc.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:28:04 pm
Personally, I'd have already banned every fanbase that comes here and sings about disaster and poverty. Everton included, until they can act like civilised human beings.

Hopefully we could weed out our own idiots at the same time.

Away fans at Anfield, domestically, offer absolutely nothing bar abuse and unpleasantness. Maybe the odd exception, Palace are usually okay for example. And we know going away now, whether it's City last night or Villa in a few days, will be the same as well. And many of ours are no angels as last night showed.

Should be home fans only until the authorities can get a grip on things.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #332 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Banning away fans hahaha. Get a grip.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #333 on: Today at 06:20:39 pm »
The atmosphere is terrible without away fans.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:00:31 pm »
Remember, the 1977 Liverpool-v-Everton semi final replay at Maine Road. The Kippax was split down the middle. Lots of stuff chucked including a full large glass lemonade bottle which hit a lad in the head. Horrible. You'd have hoped that 45 year  on that things had moved on.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:20:19 pm
I don't know if some are thinking I'm condoning any of it, because I'm not. I understand why/how it happens though.

The causes are multiple. We have pundits, managers and media whipping up controversy and hysteria constantly and without responsibility. We have all manner of abuse; physical, psychological and verbal dished out at every game in every stadium in the country. Virtually all of which is then ignored by the media with the bad blood left to fester and grow. This will always see the lunatic fringes of fanbases acting like aresholes. No of it is justified. It's just a game where millionaires kick a bag of air about, and not something that reduces people in 2022 into neanderthals. Despite that, I can see why it happens, and seeing why it happens is not the same as condoning it in any way at all.


Sorry I was not implying that you condoned it in any way. I apologise if that is how it came across.

I dont like trying to find causes as the only person responsible for throwing the cup that injured the girl was the person who decided to do it. Normal people do not take a load of coins etc into the ground with the intention of doing what they did; I think it was premeditated and wasnt just a spur of the moment because I didnt like what they were singing.

When you look for reasons then you are giving the person some justification (which doesnt mean that you condone it). What the opposing fans sing, or what the police do or what the pundits say etc. should give anyone anything to justify hurting another fan.

They threw a potentially lethal weapon into a crowd not knowing who it would hit. If it had hit an 80 year old person or a 5 year old kid then it could have ended in something much worse.

It must be a weird and sad world that these people live in if they get wound up to a level where they think that what they did was justifiable. Personally I think they are evil (or whatever word best describes them). They knew what they were doing could hurt somebody (thats why they did it) and I dont place any blame on anyone else other than them.

Thanks for debating this as neither of us condone what was done.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Not keen on these joint statements.

I recall some locals throwing bottles while driving past us in 2018, as we were going into our hotel in Naples. They hit another local walking his dog. Not saying that's what happened last night but just to demonstrate how throwing things don't end up as intended.

My mates lad had his VVD cap on, had 4 different groups of lads trying to start fights with us on our way back to the car afterwards.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #337 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm »
At one stage below me it looked like a part of a shoe was being thrown. Absolute madness! As a father to a young red who will be ready for the match in a few years there is no way I could take a chance a bring him with me to aways. Walking down the steps last night with lighters  flying past my head!

To be honest someone mentioned home games even been toxic and we find this in our block on occasions. Dickheads fighting amongst themselves.

Even at the bar last night a wee prick pushed an older fella and tried bumping in as he ordered. I wasnt having it and shifted him to the right.

Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:01:04 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:25:47 pm
Sorry I was not implying that you condoned it in any way. I apologise if that is how it came across.

I dont like trying to find causes as the only person responsible for throwing the cup that injured the girl was the person who decided to do it. Normal people do not take a load of coins etc into the ground with the intention of doing what they did; I think it was premeditated and wasnt just a spur of the moment because I didnt like what they were singing.

When you look for reasons then you are giving the person some justification (which doesnt mean that you condone it). What the opposing fans sing, or what the police do or what the pundits say etc. should give anyone anything to justify hurting another fan.

They threw a potentially lethal weapon into a crowd not knowing who it would hit. If it had hit an 80 year old person or a 5 year old kid then it could have ended in something much worse.

It must be a weird and sad world that these people live in if they get wound up to a level where they think that what they did was justifiable. Personally I think they are evil (or whatever word best describes them). They knew what they were doing could hurt somebody (thats why they did it) and I dont place any blame on anyone else other than them.

Thanks for debating this as neither of us condone what was done.

The only problem with that, is you're excusing the people who deliberately stoke the fires and look to create a toxic atmosphere. You only have to look at Trump in the states to see what happens when you preach hatred. Inevitably, you get the idiots who react and take things way too far.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:31:12 pm »
It occurs to me that people who sing vile songs are bullies - they want to hurt, get you in the heart, get a reaction - then they win.

What bullies cannot stand is when you rise above them, show dignity and don't bite back.

I don't know what the appropriate reaction could be, but singing their own songs back at them might be one. Imagine how annoying that would be if a load of Liverpool fans just started singing 'Blue Moon' back at them. I don't know, maybe not, but I think you get the idea. React to bullies in an offended or hurt way and they win - it's exactly what their aim is.

We could embarrass and drown them out with humour, class and song.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #340 on: Today at 08:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 08:31:12 pm
It occurs to me that people who sing vile songs are bullies - they want to hurt, get you in the heart, get a reaction - then they win.

What bullies cannot stand is when you rise above them, show dignity and don't bite back.

I don't know what the appropriate reaction could be, but singing their own songs back at them might be one. Imagine how annoying that would be if a load of Liverpool fans just started singing 'Blue Moon' back at them. I don't know, maybe not, but I think you get the idea. React to bullies in an offended or hurt way and they win - it's exactly what their aim is.

We could embarrass and drown them out with humour, class and song.

Or the football authorities could take action.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:58:02 pm
Or the football authorities could take action.

The 'football authorities' are not capable of wiping their own arses though are they. And even if they did something, the words would change, be more cryptic if you like and ambiguous but we'd all know what they meant.
Nah, fuck the football authorities, we need to get creative and start a modern trend. Massive prolonged applause could be one, say, just to get people, even their own fans looking at each other and asking "What are they all clapping about??!!" Then it would come out and be on them.
