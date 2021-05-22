I don't know if some are thinking I'm condoning any of it, because I'm not. I understand why/how it happens though.



The causes are multiple. We have pundits, managers and media whipping up controversy and hysteria constantly and without responsibility. We have all manner of abuse; physical, psychological and verbal dished out at every game in every stadium in the country. Virtually all of which is then ignored by the media with the bad blood left to fester and grow. This will always see the lunatic fringes of fanbases acting like aresholes. No of it is justified. It's just a game where millionaires kick a bag of air about, and not something that reduces people in 2022 into neanderthals. Despite that, I can see why it happens, and seeing why it happens is not the same as condoning it in any way at all.





Sorry I was not implying that you condoned it in any way. I apologise if that is how it came across.I dont like trying to find causes as the only person responsible for throwing the cup that injured the girl was the person who decided to do it. Normal people do not take a load of coins etc into the ground with the intention of doing what they did; I think it was premeditated and wasnt just a spur of the moment because I didnt like what they were singing.When you look for reasons then you are giving the person some justification (which doesnt mean that you condone it). What the opposing fans sing, or what the police do or what the pundits say etc. should give anyone anything to justify hurting another fan.They threw a potentially lethal weapon into a crowd not knowing who it would hit. If it had hit an 80 year old person or a 5 year old kid then it could have ended in something much worse.It must be a weird and sad world that these people live in if they get wound up to a level where they think that what they did was justifiable. Personally I think they are evil (or whatever word best describes them). They knew what they were doing could hurt somebody (thats why they did it) and I dont place any blame on anyone else other than them.Thanks for debating this as neither of us condone what was done.