Mark George KC has Passed Away

Mark George KC has Passed Away
« on: Yesterday at 07:47:24 pm »
https://twitter.com/wrong_kennedy/status/1605632432836747264?s=61&t=UtZgn6HpxYiB5QWbakOuIw

Just seen this posted by TK
Those of us who know whom he was, know what a staunch ally he was in our fight for Justice.
For those who dont, he was one of the legal team for the families whose robust questioning of the police and other responsible bodies at the inquests, won him the nickname Gorgeous George from some of the families.
Weve lost a real friend today, and the world has lost an advocate for good. The last time I saw him tweet, he was arguing in support of the lawyers strikes.
A principled man.
My condolences to his family and colleagues.
YNWA
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:58:15 pm »
Deeply sorry to hear this news. Thoughts are with his family and those connected to Hillsborough who were touched by his generosity and moved by his tenacity and determination for Justice.

RIP.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm »
RIP Mark George.

Thanks for all of your efforts.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:22:50 pm »
RIP Mark
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm »
Sad News RIP
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm »
Anyone who fought for Justice is well respected.

RIP Mark,

Condolences to your family and friends.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm »
Very sad news this. He was one hell of a gentleman. Had the privilege of celebrating the new inquest verdicts with him.


RIP Gorgeous.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm »
Rip Mark.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm »

RIP Mark George.
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:52:42 am »
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:20:32 am »
^ Great tribute, what a great father and man

RIP George
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:16:02 am »
So sad to hear the news.

A principled man with a real social conscience who worked tirelessly in the pursuit of justice.

RIP Gorgeous George

Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:44:32 am »
December 12th 2017, Campaigners' Xmas Party, Sheephaven Bay, Norf Lahndahn.

There's a few of us on RAWK who were in the room. Gorgeous George doing Gorgeous George things  ;D
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Very sad news.

Any of us connected to Hillsborough owe Mark a huge debt in helping establish the truth / dismantling the lies of the SYP.    He did it brilliantly and continued to be a voice for the justice campaign long after the end of the inquests. 

RIP

Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:57:54 am »
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:07:52 am »
Mark George KC

I came to know Mark through the Hillsborough inquests although I knew of him previously through his radical work. A brilliant, selfless and determined advocate, he played a major role in securing the ground-breaking verdict.

Earlier this year he sent me his ten-page analysis of the inquests and their ground-breaking verdict. It concluded with the following comment:

'The 2014-16 inquests were a major triumph for the families, the survivors, supporters of Liverpool FC and anyone else concerned that justice had finally be served where before, the legal process had substantially denied all those people the justice to which they were entitled to look to the justice system to provide.  To have the PM of the UK and the SoS for the Home office addressing Parliament to read the verdicts into the official record and acknowledge that the disaster as unequivocally the fault of the police and other institutions both state and private, vindicated everything the families had always said and argued.   They will always remain some who deny the reality of those verdicts and still allege that the fans were to blame but those who wish to know the truth can now find it in the official record of the affairs of this country and that is no small achievement for which the families and all their supporters can feel very proud. Those verdicts rather than the ones returned in the subsequent criminal proceedings stand as the high point of the struggle for justice for all who died or were injured in body and mind.' 

Beyond our work and shared commitment, I benefited greatly from his personal support. At any point when I sought his counsel he was there - as I know he was for so many others. A wonderful person, fierce yet always calm advocate. As I told him on more than one occasion, I couldn't fathom how such a sharp mind could commit to Chelsea!!!!!!
Re: Mark George KC has Passed Away
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:11:05 pm »
I havent posted on Rawk for six years, since the end of the Hillsborough inquests. But I wanted to join others today in paying tribute to Mark.

Many of us survivors travelled to Warrington to watch the inquest proceedings on numerous occasions - travelling in a mixture of apprehension, fatigue, anger, hope. But sitting there and watching Mark at work in court was always hugely reassuring.

He had such poise, such complete command of his brief. On certain days, we - survivors and families - had to sit there and watch some smug former SYP walk to the witness stand, sit down and think he would just be able to carry on lying as if the HIP had never happened. Mark inevitably took these bastards to the cleaners.

And he did it with such civility and professionalism, it just rubbed their noses in it even more.

At lunch breaks in Warrington, Mark would happily sit with families and survivors. It was obvious he cared about us, and our cause, and (although he was a Chelsea fan) he had a real regard for Liverpools support.

He always brought his own packed lunch, and would sit there primly eating his butties while chatting happily away about what had just happened in court. He was endlessly patient with our queries about some of the legal technicalities. Other times, he would be enthusing about his beloved Chelsea. He had been a regular at Stamford Bridge since the 60s, and was one of those old school fans who couldnt give up his love for the club even though he hated the Abramovich regime.

After we got the unlawful killing verdict - and his contribution in court was hugely significant in securing that - Mark didnt just move on. He stayed in touch with our group of survivors. He would come and join us for nights in the pub. I used to meet him in London for a curry occasionally. We both liked to go on holiday to Crete, and realised that we tended to stay about a mile from each other. We were hoping to meet up there one year, but then covid happened, the plan got put on hold And now hes gone.

Mark was a brilliant barrister, totally committed to social justice, a friend to the NUM and Orgreave campaigners as well as to us. He was gentle, unfailingly kind, funny, clever, and humble. Hes a huge loss.

Rest in peace Mark. It was a privilege to know you.
