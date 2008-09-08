I havent posted on Rawk for six years, since the end of the Hillsborough inquests. But I wanted to join others today in paying tribute to Mark.



Many of us survivors travelled to Warrington to watch the inquest proceedings on numerous occasions - travelling in a mixture of apprehension, fatigue, anger, hope. But sitting there and watching Mark at work in court was always hugely reassuring.



He had such poise, such complete command of his brief. On certain days, we - survivors and families - had to sit there and watch some smug former SYP walk to the witness stand, sit down and think he would just be able to carry on lying as if the HIP had never happened. Mark inevitably took these bastards to the cleaners.



And he did it with such civility and professionalism, it just rubbed their noses in it even more.



At lunch breaks in Warrington, Mark would happily sit with families and survivors. It was obvious he cared about us, and our cause, and (although he was a Chelsea fan) he had a real regard for Liverpools support.



He always brought his own packed lunch, and would sit there primly eating his butties while chatting happily away about what had just happened in court. He was endlessly patient with our queries about some of the legal technicalities. Other times, he would be enthusing about his beloved Chelsea. He had been a regular at Stamford Bridge since the 60s, and was one of those old school fans who couldnt give up his love for the club even though he hated the Abramovich regime.



After we got the unlawful killing verdict - and his contribution in court was hugely significant in securing that - Mark didnt just move on. He stayed in touch with our group of survivors. He would come and join us for nights in the pub. I used to meet him in London for a curry occasionally. We both liked to go on holiday to Crete, and realised that we tended to stay about a mile from each other. We were hoping to meet up there one year, but then covid happened, the plan got put on hold And now hes gone.



Mark was a brilliant barrister, totally committed to social justice, a friend to the NUM and Orgreave campaigners as well as to us. He was gentle, unfailingly kind, funny, clever, and humble. Hes a huge loss.



Rest in peace Mark. It was a privilege to know you.