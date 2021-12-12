« previous next »
The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents

SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin

The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« on: Today at 04:19:36 pm »
Christmas is a wonderful time for kids and big kids alike. Who doesn't enjoy getting presents of all shapes and sizes wrapped in brightly coloured paper with pictures of Santa Claus, reindeers, Christmas trees, elves etc.on them ? Christmas day sitting on the floor holding a gift in your lap with wonderous glee hoping to get the present you've been dreaming about for weeks. You look at the wrapped gift exclaiming "Ooh that's lovely!" before ripping asunder the beautifully wrapped paper from the box which has been expertly covered and taped to perfection.

Only it's not been. Because these are the presents that you've wrapped and spent painstaking hours trying to cover a jigsaw box and a selection of perfume for your folks. I've spent the best part of 90 minutes trying to wrap these two boxes nicely and have ended up with gifts that look like they've been wrapped by Rudolph on crack with his back hooves. No fingers like.  :o

Is there an art to Christmas wrapping and if so where can I learn this necessary skill? I tried to be frugal with the roll of paper which probably instigated my disaster. The fiddly corners ended up getting ripped with a little hole appearing where if you looked hard enough you might just about guess what was inside. So I found out that if you cut thin strips off the roll you can use these to cover said holes and other unsightly creases and overlaps. Cellotape can cover a lot of unskilled folding to some degree and so these strips of paper can then cover the sticky lengths of tape, some of which get stuck with edges all scrunched up or put on arseways. You can only use so much tape before the present underneath starts to look bulky and bigger than it is. I suppose that can add to the mystery of what's inside.

The two triangular folded pieces of the nearly wrapped box should fold over the top (or bottom), taped nice and neat and hey presto! a Christmas present that looks like Santa Claus himself wrapped. I got one side folded over nice but on the underneath side I ended up with two straight-ish lines of jagged overlaps taped to kingdom come. This is on the jigsaw box for my Dad. I'm going to tell him that the puzzle is actually in the guessing of which is the front and which is the back. I'm hoping it provides hours of endless fun. Which wasn't the case with wrapping the flipping thing!  ::)
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:24:19 pm »
There's definitely an art to it. I'm fucking awful at it.

I basically make sure one side of it looks neat, and the other side is a complete mess no matter what I do. This is the side that is on the bottom when the presents go under the tree and when I'm handing them out, the neat side is given face up.

My missus is a wanker, she doesn't even wrap the kids presents. Fucking annoys the fuck out of me. Half the excitement taken away because she's a prick.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm »
You can always tell that presents from me have been wrapped by a bloke ;D

You spend ages wrapping nicely and then its all torn off without a thought and ends up as a pile on the floor
tubby

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:26:15 pm »
I am atrocious at wrapping presents, go through a whole roll of tape to keep them together.  Luckily, the missus is a pro.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:33:10 pm »
Theres no joy in it at all! A faff we have to go through to wrap up presents that your other half has told you to buy.

And God help me if its not in a box and needs a bit more imagination to wrap. Nightmare.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:38:31 pm »
Get the presents organised. Get the wrapping, the selotape, the ribbons, the bows and the pens ready.

Then lash it all in the bin and get out to the alehouse then onto a 1 am curry

Jobs a good 'un

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:38:49 pm »
Bah humbug
Riquende

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:42:07 pm »
I love choosing presents for people, absolutely loathe wrapping anything. Worst part of Christmas for me. And it's not even like it's a lot I have to get! Literally half a dozen or so boxes of various sizes. And yet I'll leave it to the last minute like I do every year.
Mumm-Ra

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
If it's some irregular shaped thing, just put it in a gift bag with a load of that tissue paper on top so there's a bit of digging they have to do

I gave up the fight years ago
sheepfest

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:01:01 pm »
At university I got a job in Waterstones where I got stuck on the wrapping up till where I was terrible, the looks of horror after I finished wrapping up  gifts was priceless.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm »
Can't be arsed with all the pretentious bows, ribbons and labels that nobody bothers looking at. 

I'm not the best wrapper but I can do a presentable enough job for people to know it's been done by me and isn't a professional, paid for gift wrap.
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm »
Wrapping presents is easy.

There's a word for you lot, cack-handed.

;D
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:13:08 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:24:42 pm
You can always tell that presents from me have been wrapped by a bloke ;D


At the risk of sounding sexist I don't think I've ever known a bloke who can wrap presents well ;D

I love wrapping up presents but I'm not massively great at them. Although when they look too perfect it just looks like a shop did it anyway (apart from any shops sheepfest works in!). What really grinds my gears is when people stick the label or bow on what's clearly the shite bottom side of the parcel with all the tape on, what kind of freak thinks that is normal? ;D
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 06:13:08 pm
At the risk of sounding sexist I don't think I've ever known a bloke who can wrap presents well ;D

That is sexist. Reported.
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:26:07 pm »
I once had something wrapped up in Selfridges in London.

This guy was immaculate with a little Poirot moustache.  He  wrapped up a present using paper, one bit of ribbon and no tape.  Genuinely an incredible thing to behold

stoa

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 05:01:01 pm
At university I got a job in Waterstones where I got stuck on the wrapping up till where I was terrible, the looks of horror after I finished wrapping up  gifts was priceless.

They just put someone there without checking whether they can actually do a good job a wrapping stuff? Not a good policy if you ask me... ;)


I have just finished wrapping up the presents for my sister, her husband and their daughter. Thankfully, my sister does most of the present-shopping for Xmas and birthdays, so I don't have to do a lot of wrapping. I can get the small, regular shaped things done pretty neatly nowadays (struggled even with that stuff when I was younger). As soon as something's slightly bigger or irregular shaped the whole thing looks like a mess. Got my niece some Playmobil thingy with a helicopter and whatever and it's a big fucking box. Ripped the paper on one of the edges and had to repair that with tape (as I don't have any wrapping paper and I have to drop it off at the post office later) and the other parts look absolutely horrible.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm »
My sister-in-law offered to do all of my nieces for me, bottle of wine for her, jobs a goodun.

Hers will look like shit, sadly.
Slippers

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:05:13 pm »
We had to wrap a kayak once.

That went well.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 05:48:40 pm
Wrapping presents is easy.

There's a word for you lot, cack-handed.

;D

You volunteering for next year?

I wrapped all the wife's presents yesterday, did a decent job on a few, her handbag was OK and a big box I did looks ok from the front and shit from the back.
